“He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.”
That verse comes from the 23rd Psalm, one of the most memorized scriptures. It was written by David, who made some serious mistakes, but knew that if he listened to God, he would be on the right path.
William Cowper lived in England during the 1700’s. He often suffered with mental anguish, and at times, even considered taking his own life. One night, he decided he just couldn’t take it any more. He got into a horse-driven cab and told the driver he wanted to go to the Thames River.
A thick fog fell around the city, and the driver lost his way. They drove around until Cowper had enough. He jumped out of the buggy, determined to find the watery grave himself.
The fog was still thick and he was moving slowly, reaching out to feel what was ahead. He was shocked when he realized he was back at the door of his own home. He fell to his knees and thanked God for the fog, which had prevented him from taking his own life.
Cowper knew that it was God’s grace that had misdirected the cab driver, and he wrote the following words: “God moves in a mysterious way His wonders to perform; He plants His footsteps in the sea, and rides upon the storm. You fearful saints, fresh courage take; the clouds you so much dread are big enough with mercy, and will break in blessing on your head!” That’s a verse from one of the many hymns Cowper wrote.
Many times things happen that we don’t understand. We often wonder “Why?” and there just isn’t an answer. We are not meant to understand everything that happens. Sometimes we just need to accept things, knowing that God has a purpose in our life. When we get to heaven, we will be able to see how God led us even in the worst times.
“You don’t need to see the way if you stay close to the one who does.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Alice Jackson who passed away last week, April 26, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The former Alice Southwick grew up in Buells Corners. She married the late Clyde “Jerry” Jackson and they raised five children; Sonda, Marsha, Geri Lynn, Aric and Clyde “Buster” (deceased). She was a member of the Centerville Free Methodist Church for many years. Alice worked in different food establishments over the years, but most of her time was spent at the Buells Corners Store.
She gave up her job about a year ago, after working at the store for 40 years. Customers liked her, trusted her and considered her a friend. Alice will be missed by the many people she helped and served. Her funeral was held Tuesday morning at the Valley View Mennonite Church near Spartansburg, with Pastor Chuck Riel officiating. May God give strength and comfort to her family.
Recent events
— Daisy and Steve Wright recently returned from a long delayed trip. In 2020, they had reservations for a trip to Florida, then the pandemic hit and everything was canceled. They finally decided to make the trip, only this time they drove down.
They left Pennsylvania on Friday and stopped that night in South Carolina to see Daisy’s aunt. The next day they drove to Florida and visited some friends (the ones they were supposed to visit two years ago). Daisy and Steve went to Daytona and walked along the beach and saw the ocean.
The weather was beautiful and they enjoyed their time there. They left Florida, spent another night in South Carolina, and returned to Enterprise Friday late night. They were tired but both said they had a good time.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church had a spaghetti dinner last Wednesday, and they were pleased with the response. The congregation thanks everyone for supporting their dinner and special thanks to those who helped to make the dinner a success.
TOPS
— Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 8 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 10 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and two KOPS, with Vanessa as the top loser and Janet was the KOP.
The challenges are: Portion control and eat a salad three times this week. The positive thought was: “Did you eat cookies?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Vanessa won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Roger Snyder.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. — Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— Tomorrow is National Day of Prayer. With so many things going on in the world, we definitely need prayer. The Shamburg Christian Church of God will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for prayer. Anyone interested is welcome to stop in at their own convenience and pray.
The theme this year is “A Call to Praise in Prayer.” While there are many things we are concerned about and should pray about, we also need to remember to give thanks. No matter how bad things seem, there is always reason to be thankful.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens have started meeting again. They meet on Thursdays at the Pleasantville Community Church and the doors open at 10 a.m., for visiting, playing games and just being together. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations for a meal must be made by Monday. All area seniors are welcome to attend. For more information or to make a lunch reservation, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening at the fire hall. Members of the fire department will meet at 6:30. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Students in the Titusville School District will have an extra long weekend. There is no school Friday and classes will resume at the regular time on Monday.
Friday night is the school prom. The theme is “Enchanted Forest,” and the event will be held in the school gymnasium. The promenade will start about 6:30 and the prom will begin at 7.
The prom court includes Alexa Drake, Sarah Cole, Olyvia Van Cise, Madelynne Reed, Laina Wolfkiel, Lloyd Nicholson, Garrett Knapp, Lodge Nosko, Brady Foy and Antonio Malave. Best wishes to all.
— The Mom 2 Mom sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., this Saturday at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be clothes and items for babies, toddlers and children. If you get hungry, the kitchen will be open. The sale benefits the Pleasantville Festival committee.
— Sunday is Mother’s Day. If your mother is living, take time to call, send a card or visit her. Tell her a special memory you have about her. Let her know how important she is. Maybe your mother is gone, but there is someone who has been like a mother to you. Let her know you appreciate her. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers.
— Roger Snyder, a former member of the church, will be the guest speaker at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church this Sunday. The children will have a Mother’s Day presentation.
— The following story appeared in one of the Chicken Soup books. It is a true story and seemed appropriate for Mother’s Day. During World War II, a unit of soldiers had marched all day and were looking forward to some rest, when the order came that they would be part of a large-scale night attack.
Evening came and everyone took their place. It started out with just a few shells passing over, but soon went to all out warfare. Everyone was looking for a place to hide. Then there was silence — a terrible silence. Was it really over?
Then voices cried out. “Medic, over here.” Medic, hurry.” Then the soldier telling the story heard another voice, one he recognized. The voice belonged to a young soldier named Marks, who had ended up in Europe instead of in college. The voice was loud and clear, not distressed or desparate, and it was only one word, “Mother!”
Marching back, the soldier saw the company medic and asked about Marks, and found out that he had died. He told the medic he had heard Marks cry out, and medic replied, “I did too, but I don’t know how.”
Both went on to do their duty. When the war ended, the soldier thought about trying to get in touch with the mother of Marks, but he had no address, didn’t even know the soldier’s first name. As many soldiers do, he tried to put the war behind him, but sometimes he would still here that voice cry out.
Several years later, a group of veterans from that unit got together for a reunion. During the evening, they talked about that battle and the soldier happened to be near a good friend of Marks. They talked about his last moments, and the soldier said, “He must have seen his mother in his mind’s eye and called out to her.”
“I’ve often wondered about that,” the friend replied. “Marks never knew his mother, he never even saw her.”
The soldier was confused until the man explained, “His mother died in childbirth when she brought him into this world.”
His mother died before he had a chance to meet her. He probably had been told many things about his mother, had seen pictures of her and maybe even felt her presence when he needed it. He must have loved her, and when the time came, he knew her when she was there to take him Home.
— The Pleasantville Borough Council will meet at 6:30 on Tuesday evening at the borough building. The borough is dealing with a new waste management company, and trash in Pleasantville will be picked up on Tuesdays. Once a month, on the third full week of the month, the company will pick up items for recycling on Friday. The next recycling day is May 20.
— Saturday, May 14, is Comedy Night at the fire hall. There will be three comedians entertaining with good, clean humor. The kitchen will be open. Mark your calendar and come for a night of fun.
— There will be a meeting on Monday, May 16, at the borough building to discuss Memorial Day activities. The meeting will begin at 6:30 and anyone with ideas or suggestions is welcome to attend. Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, May 18. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and number and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Community Yard Sale, is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, and all area residents are encouraged to participate. The Pleasantville Methodist Church is planning to set up and the Shamburg Christian Church of God plans to have a sale in their pavilion.
The Pleasantville fire department auxiliary will have an indoor sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. If you would like to set up a table in the fire hall, call an auxiliary member.
— Due to the pandemic, the Shamburg Christian Church of God did not have their community vacation Bible school the last two years. This year it is scheduled for the week of June 20, in the evening, and the theme is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Children age four and up are welcome and there will be a special activity for teens. For more information, call (814) 516-5396.
— The Pleasantville Festival will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14, 15 and 16 on the grounds of the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be a variety of vendors and inflatable fun for the children. The parade will begin at 4 on Saturday afternoon and the festival will end with fireworks at 10, that night. The festival takes a lot of time and effort and anyone interested in helping should contact a committee member. There is something you could do and your help will be appreciated.
Military list
— Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Richard Kinney, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Pray for our country, all leaders and the situation in Ukraine. God bless America and the world.
Birthday list
— Happy birthday to Lindsey Thompson on May 5, Roxanne Carver on May 6, Taylor Grazier on May 7, Abigale Matteson on May 9, Randy Whitten and Bill Beard on May 10 and Jeff Snyder on May 11.
Anniversary list
— Happy anniversary to Jodi and Bill Cole Jr. on May 6 and Pat and Jack Miller on May 7. May everyone have a wonderful day.
