“And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.”
Jesus spoke these words to a crowd of people who came to see Him and hear Him speak. He had previously told people to “love your neighbor” and “love your enemies.”
Both phrases were united in what has been called “The Golden Rule,” and in modern translation, “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” It’s a good rule for everyone.
The first settlers who came to America came for religious freedom. They weren’t trying to condemn other people or tell them how to worship. Each group wanted to be able to worship the way they believed.
God brought them to the New World, blessed them and made America a great nation. Over the years, people have turned away from God and tried to keep Him out of schools and businesses.
Several years ago, Lawrence Welk had a patriotic program. He talked about the flag and America. One of the songs has always stayed with me and a few phrases follow.
“When they raise the stars and stripes above you, doesn’t it make you glad that you are free?
Whatever happened to good old love of country? Let’s make America what it used to be.
It isn’t a case of races or religion. It’s a case of brotherhood, you see. Let’s follow the Golden Rule and love thy neighbor.
Let’s, all good women and men, pull together again, and make America what it used to be.”
Are you proud to be an American? Are you willing to stand up and support what is right? There is a lot going on in our country right now and people need to be willing to give their support for what is right. Remember the Golden Rule and follow it. How much better our world would be if more people practiced that rule.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Maxine Bickel DeGerlando, who passed away May 29, at her home on the Pleasantville/Enterprise Road. She lived in the Pleasantville area for many years and was an active member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church. Her funeral service was held Sunday afternoon at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home, with Rev. Janet Sill officiating. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
— Word has been received of the death of Gary D. Shreffler, age 60, of Lerna, Illinois, who passed away on Sunday, May 30. Gary was the son of Sally and Donald Shreffler, of Flora, Illinois. The former Sally Borland, daughter of Betty and Harry Borland, grew up in Pleasantville and graduated from Pleasantville High School. Donald, son of Winifred and Gerald Shreffler, grew up in Townville. Sally and Donald lived in Corry before moving to Illinois.
Gary and his wife, Cindy, raised three children; Kyle, Kody and Kristen Young (Matt Miller), all of Illinois. The couple also enjoyed their five grandchildren. Gary was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 14 years. He loved being outside, working on motors, hunting and taking care of his goat and chickens.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall. The family asks that you “bring your favorite memory of Gary and help us celebrate.” His ashes will rest in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania, where he was raised.
Recent events
— Pastor Penny Helmbold serves the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches.
On Thursday, May 20, women from all three churches were invited to a Church Women’s Dinner at Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleaantville. There were 27 women and eight young ladies present. As they entered, each lady received a package with towels, a plate and a clip, all patriotic, and all children received a package. Everyone enjoyed the fellowship and eating a good meal that “they didn’t have to cook.” Several prizes were awarded. Ivy Snyder was the oldest present and Destiny Wagner received the children’s prize — a pink case with gardening tools.
— Now that the virus situation is better and the weather is cooperating, the Thompson family has been busy. Paul Thompson’s birthday was May 25.
The family gathered at the Thompson home for breakfast, then they had birthday cake. He received some very nice gifts, but one was different. It was a meat turner with letters embedded in it. When you put it under the hamburger and turned it, you could read “No. 1 Grandpa” on the burger.
On Memorial Day weekend, the family gathered for a picnic dinner. Although it was chilly, it was still nice. There was lots to eat and they talked and laughed. The kids played games and everyone had a good time.
— Sunday was the fifth anniversary of the death of Steve Kemp, Barb and Lenny’s son and Martha and Paul’s grandson. They had a picnic dinner with hotdogs, meatballs and many other dishes. After the meal, everyone went out in the field and sent up a balloon in memory of Steve.
— On Friday, the Pleasaantville Fire Department had its last fish dinner for the season. There will be a fish dinner during the festival and there will be more information about that later. The members of the fire department thank everyone for their support and they look forward to seeing everyone when they have dinners again.
— It was a beautiful weekend and many people turned out for Pleasantville’s community yard sale. The Pleasantville Methodist Church participated and were pleased with the results. The congregation thanks all who donated items, helped in any way and came to the sale.
— With such beautiful weather, the Pleasantville Methodist Church and the Shamburg Christian Church of God each had their worship service outside at their pavilion. It was good to be out and worship with God’s creation all around. Weather permitting, both churches plan to have outdoor services during the summer.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 13 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 8 1/2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same.) There were eight TOPS and five KOPS, with Sherree as the top loser.
The challenge is: Walk or exercise at least three times a week. The positive thought is: “Did you eat breakfast this week?”
Brenda’s menu was chosen, Barb won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS had their awards banquet on Thursday, “with way too much food” and everyone had a good time.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. There will be a silent auction after the meeting. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many still have radio or online services. Some churches are planning outdoor services for the summer. Be careful when you go out, and if you are sick, stay home.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship (pavilion); 11, Friendship Circle on the end times.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 10, Sunday school; 11, worship;
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor RIchard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on the book of Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Faith Community Church is having a hoagie sale. There are four kinds: Italian, turkey, ham and club. Any of them can have either white or wheat buns. Orders are due on Sunday, and the hoagies will be at the church on Thursday, June 24. For more information or to place an order, contact Bert Drake or Marian Drake.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— This is the last week of school for students in the Titusville School District. Tomorrow is the last day of school. Baccalaureate will be at the high school on Thursday evening. Commencement will be held in the school gymnasium on Friday evening, but attendance is limited. Congratulations to all seniors.
— It’s time for spring cleaning and Pleasantville residents will have trash pick-up on Saturday. Have everything ready and at the curb for pick-up. Pleasantville residents are reminded that there is no burning on Sunday. You have six other days to burn, so please do it one of those days. Also, there are to be no farm animals in the borough.
— Janet Sill came to the Pleasantville Methodist Church in 2015 to serve as pastor. She also took on White Oak and Bethel churches and has faithfully served those three churches for six years. Sunday will be Pastor Janet’s last service in those churches. She has been transferred to another church in Erie County. A picnic lunch will be held at 12:30 on Sunday at the Pleasantville Church. Meat, drinks, rolls and table service will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. Show Pastor Janet that you appreciate all she has done and give her a fond farewell.
— Monday is Flag Day. After the colonies declared their independence from Britain in 1776, they decided they wanted a national flag to symbolize their unity and independence. On June 14, 1777, Congress “Resolved that the flag of the United States be 13 stripes alternate red and white, that the Union be 13 stars white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
As new states were added, the flag changed. It was decided to keep the 13 stripes for the 13 original colonies, and have a star for each state. There have been 50 stars on the flag since 1959. Fly your flag proudly and show you are proud to be an American.
— On Monday, the Titusville Herald will celebrate 156 years of publication. Over the years, there have been many newspapers that started, but after a few years, they stopped. The Titusville Herald was the first daily newspaper in the Pennsylvania oil region, and even with the many changes in the area and a smaller population, the paper is still going strong. Congratulations!
— At 6 p.m. on Monday evening, the Elks Club will have its Flag Ceremony at Scheide Park. At 7, the Bugle Boy Swing Band with Bill Beggs will give a concert with ballads from World War II. Both events are open to the public at no charge.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday. There is no charge for the food boxes to those who qualify, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will be having a bake sale on Friday, July 2, outside the Sav-A-Lot store in Titusville. There will be a variety of baked goods, including pies, cookies, breads, brownies, fudge and pumpkin rolls. All money the team makes goes to the American Cancer Society.
— If you are saying “There’s nothing to do,” the Pleasantville Festival committee and the Bicentennial committee can change your mind. Both committees are looking for volunteers to help with this year’s activities. The festival and bicentennial events will be held July 15, 16 and 17. If you would like to help with the festival, call Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849. If you would like to help with the anniversary celebration, contact a committee member or the Pleasantville borough office. All help will be appreciated.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah Willis, Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Sidney Callahan, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
We still hear of new virus outbreaks and remember those people in prayer. Be careful and sensible. Our prayer list also includes Bill Otto, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Nathan Edwards and Neil Falco on June 12, William Resinger and Steve Green on June 15 and Randy Beers, Tyler Thomas and Mary Terwilliger on June 16.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Lisa and Ron Wright on June 12, Melinda and Steve Hart on June 13, Pat and Norm Peterson on June 14 and Martha and Paul Thompson, Barb and Lenny Kemp and Chris and Marianne Billman on June 16. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
