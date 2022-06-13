“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord.”
David wrote those words. He had learned that no matter what happened, there was no need to worry, but to trust God. God knew what was going on and He was in control.
We often here the words, “Ready ... Set ... Go!” However, sometimes in life, it seems to be “Ready ... Set ... Stop!”
A busy pastor in a Chicago church told his story. He was getting ready for his evening activities, which included working with the youth group. But suddenly, things changed. “Ready ... Set ... Stop!” The pastor was rushed to the hospital and found out he had a severe leg infection. He had so much to do, but he had been brought to an abrupt halt. He recalled a paraphrased version of David’s verse: “The Lord orders our starts and our stops.”
The pastor later wrote, “I wasn’t ready for a stop. How do you get ready for the thing you’re not ready for? I hadn’t missed a service due to sickness in 25 years! When God tells us to stop, we can fuss and complain and argue how much we are needed in the “go” position. Or we can just wait, with a growing trust that He does all things well.”
The pastor decided to wait and trust God, and he learned that the only real way to get ready for the things we are not ready for is to trust the Lord.
I, too, learned that same thing. All at once, something happened that changed everything. Arguing and complaining wouldn’t do any good, it wouldn’t change anything. It was simply a matter of accepting and moving on. As difficult as it was in the beginning, the time came when I could look back and realize how much better things were because I had to stop and wait. It was worth it.
When things happen and your life is turned upside down, let God handle it. Trust Him and He will let you know when and where to be “Ready ... Set ... Go!”
“God can use life’s stops to keep us moving.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Barb Burt, who passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at a healthcare center near Warren. Barb grew up in the Pleasantville area and graduated from Pleasantville High School. She married and had three children; Terry, Debra and Richie (deceased). She worked at Sylvania, then moved to Florida and lived there for several years before moving back to her home town. Her two sisters, Kay Nuttall and Debbie Beightol, live in the Pleasantville area. May God give peace and comfort to Barb’s family.
Congratulations
Steve Wright just became a great uncle. Cadyn John George, son of Holly and Kyle, was born on June 3, in North Carolina. The baby is the first grandchild for Lorrie and Kevin George. The former Lorrie Pettit grew up in Titusville, and Kevin grew up in Oil City. Cadyn is also the great-grandson of Donna Pettit Ferry. (And a great-nephew to me). May God bless this new baby and his parents.
Recent events
— On Saturday, May 21, Martha and Paul Thompson went to the Shamburg Family Life Center. Paul thought they were going to a birthday party for their great-granddaughter, Kendell, who would be two years old soon, but Paul had the surprise of his life.
When they arrived, their son, Paul, was there, and he said he was looking for something in his wife’s car, but he couldn’t find it. What he was really doing was delaying Martha and Paul’s entrance, because another couple had just arrived and Paul Jr. wanted them to get inside before his parents.
Martha thought something was wrong. Martha went inside while Paul parked the car. When Paul opened the door and saw all the people, he was amazed when everyone shouted, “Happy Birthday, Paul!” (His 80th birthday would be May 25.)
Besides his family, there were friends and neighbors he had known since he first opened Thompson’s garage 55 years ago. It was a big surprise for Paul.
The Thompson family worked hard to prepare the party. Paul Jr.’s wife, Debbie, and her daughters, Aimee, Kristen and Lindsey did the decorating, and Sue and Barb helped when they could. Paul Jr., Dustin, Cole and Kyle set up the tables and chairs and did all the heavy work. It was hard for them to plan the party and not let Paul know, but they pulled it off. About 120 people attended the party. The chairs on both sides were full plus Debbie and those helping were standing.
The food was delicious and consisted of a meat and cheese tray, chicken wings with dip, fried chicken, macaroni salad, pistachio pudding, deviled eggs, baked beans, rotini, potato chips and dip, strawberries, fruity cookies and oatmeal cake. Pictures were taken of Paul standing by his cake, and then he blew out the candles.
Paul had the time of his life visiting with family, friends and neighbors. Debbie did all of the inviting, which was a job because she tried to think of all she should invite. She did a fantastic job, but she knows there were some she did not remember. If you were not invited, it was not on purpose and Debbie apologizes for not thinking of you.
Martha and Paul’s dear and precious friend, Helen Hathaway, sent a birthday card which he received on Monday. She asked God to bless him abundantly. Helen and her late husband, Lewie, lived in the Enterprise area at one time, before moving to Portersville, Pa. with their daughters, Connie, Bev and Lindy. Helen never misses a birthday or an anniversary and she reads the local news to keep up with what is going on with her friends.
Paul received many cards and gifts, including gas and restaurant cards. He appreciates each and every one, Some people gave $80 — a dollar for each year. Paul thanks everyone who came and spent time with him, making his 80th birthday the best party he had ever had. A special thanks to Paul Jr., Debbie, Dustin, Cole, Kyle, Aimee, Kristen, Lindsey, Sue and Barb. Paul and Martha’s daughter, Sheila, had mandatory work, and was unable to attend, but she wished her Dad the best. Happy Birthday, Paul. May God bless you with a great year.
— Last Wednesday, Jeff Grant flew from Texas to Pittsburgh, then drove to Pleasantville to visit his mother, Dorothy Grant.
Dorothy was delighted to have Jeff home, and they took advantage of the beautiful weather and spent time outside. Jeff had a chance to visit with some old friends and meet some of his mother’s new neighbors. He left Sunday morning for Pittsburgh and flew back to Houston. Both Jeff and his mother enjoyed the visit.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 7 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and one KOP, with Cathy as the top loser.
The challenge is: Watch your portions. The positive thought was: “Did you drink pop?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. This week there will be a silent auction and awards will be presented. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Trinity Sunday, 10 a.m., worship. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg church).
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Monday - Friday, vacation Bible school.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service in Oil City with Presbyterian churches.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. Monday. 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg church).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m., Chicken barbeque. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study; 5:30 p.m., Kids’ Club. Trinity Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— Today is the last day of school for students in the Titusville School District. Students at Pleasantville Elementary will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. Graduation will be Friday evening.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, June 15. There is no charge for the food boxes for those who quality, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
— Faith Community Church is taking orders for hoagies. All orders must be received by Sunday, June 19, and the hoagies will be available Thursday evening, June 30. Like everything else, the price has gone up, but they are good. If you would like to place an order, call Bert or Marian Drake.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors open at 10 a.m. for fellowship. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations for a meal must be made by Monday. Unfortunately, this month will be the last for Pleasantville seniors. The last meeting will be Thursday, June 30. For more information or to make a lunch reservation, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Saturday will be Pleasantville’s Curb-Side Clean Up Day. Borough residents can set their junk along the sidewalk and it will be picked up on Saturday. Hazardous waste, yard clippings, televisions, electronics, tires and batteries will not be picked up. If you have a question about other items, call the borough office.
— The Chapmanville Community Church is having “Breakout of the Bible” this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving people a chance to experience one or more of the Bible-themed escape rooms. Get some friends together and try it. There is no cost, and snacks and a craft space will be provided. The church is located at 1043 Le Boeuf Trail Road, Titusville. For more information contact Anneliese Ledebur at missledebur2gmail.com.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a Chicken Barbeque on Saturday. The menu will include chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, applesauce, dessert and beverage. Serving will be from 4 to 6 p.m., and takeouts will be available. Weather permitting, they will be set up at the pavilion across from the church. The cost is a donation.
— This Sunday, the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will join with the First Presbyterian Church and the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City for a combined service.
— Titusville has started its summer concerts in the park, and Monday evening Acoustic Ear Candy will be at Scheide Park from 7 to 9, providing pop/rock music.There is no charge, but those attending should bring their own lawn chair.
— Tuesday is Flag Day. Fly your flag proudly and take time to appreciate what this country has done for you and what we can do for others. It is also the birthday of the U.S. Army.
— Tuesday is also the birthday of The Titusville Herald. It was first published on June 14, 157 years ago. That’s a long time, and the paper has changed over the years, but it is good to still have our own paper in the area.
— The Pleasantville Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the borough building.
— A community vacation Bible school will be held June 20 - 24, at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. The theme is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Each evening there will be music, a Bible story, crafts, games and snacks. Children age four and up are welcome and those age 12 and up will have a special activity. The Enterprise Methodist Church and the Full Gospel Church are participating and anyone else who would like to attend or volunteer is welcome. For more information, call (814) 516-5396.
— The Pleasantville Alumni banquet will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Due to the pandemic, the Alumni Association decided not to meet the last two years. The doors will open at 4 and social hour will continue until 5:30, with visiting and looking at displays. Punch and veggies will be available. Dinner will be served at 5:30, and the business meeting will start at 6:30.
The class of 1947 will be honored for 75 years, but since they didn’t meet for two years, the classes of 1945 and 1946, will also be recognized. Elections will be held for president and vice president. Anyone who attended Pleasantville High School, would have after 1969 or anyone who ever taught at Pleasantville is welcome to attend. If you would like to attend, but did not receive an invitation, contact one of the officers: Bruce Peterson, Helen Thornton Kimmel or Beth Francis. Reservations are due this Saturday, June 11.
— The Pleasantville Festival will officially open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, on the grounds of the fire department. There will be a variety of vendors from 4 to 9, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The kitchen will be open from 5 to 9 each evening with a silent auction at that time. The drawing for the auction will be held Saturday evening. RC Racers Fun will be from 5 to 7, Friday evening, and Kids Power Wheels Demolition Derby will be from 6 to 7. Gellyball will be held from 6 to 9, and RC Drag Races for kids and adults will be held from 7 to 9. EJ the DJ will provide music from 6 to 9. Kids Inflatable Fun will be held from 5 to 9. The festival will continue through Saturday.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Tammy Jones, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Pray for our country and the families of the shooting victims in Texas.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Irene Hunt, Susan Drake and Brandon Haehn on June 9, Neil Falco and Nathan Edwards on June 12, Marian Dean and Jerry Wright on June 14, and William Resinger and Steve Green on June 15.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Karen and Kelly Atkins on June 12, Melinda and Steve Hart on June 13 and Pat and Norm Peterson on June 14.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
