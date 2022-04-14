“On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross, The emblem of suffering and shame ...”
Most people have heard the song, “The Old Rugged Cross.” It is a favorite hymn, but most often sung at this time of year. The song was first written in 1913 by George Bennard.
George was born in 1873. He was still young when his family moved from Ohio to Iowa. It was there at a Salvation Army meeting that he made a commitment to follow Jesus. He was only 16 when his Dad died, and he took on the responsibility of providing for his mother and sisters.
He joined the Salvation Army and later, he and his wife were active in that ministry. Later he felt called to a different ministry and became a traveling evangelist for the Methodist Church, conducting campaigns in the United States and Canada.
He returned to his home in Michigan one night after an especially difficult experience in New York. He thought about the cross of Christ and recalled Paul’s words, “May I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
George realized that the cross was not just a symbol of Christianity — the cross was the very heart of it. As he meditated on this, the words “the old rugged cross” came to him. A melody also came to mind.
It took several weeks and a time of prayer before the four verses came. He wrote everything down, then took his hymn to a friend who was a minister. George sang the song for the man and his wife and both were impressed. The minister offered to pay for publication.
“The Old Rugged Cross” was first published in 1915, and hymn pollsters report that it is the most frequently requested hymn. Within 30 years after being published, that hymn sold more than 20 million copies, outselling every musical composition of any kind at that time.
Songbook editors designated “The Old Rugged Cross” as the most popular of all twentieth-century religious songs.
What made this hymn so popular? George did not write it to become a great success. It was an answer to a need in his own life. Maybe that is why it has been so popular — it met a need in the lives of many others.
George composed many other hymns before he died, but none ever became as popular as that first one he wrote.
“In that old rugged cross, stained with blood so divine, A wondrous beauty I see; For ‘twas on that old cross Jesus suffered and died, To pardon and sanctify me.”
The day after tomorrow is Good Friday, the day we remember Jesus’ death on the cross. The death of Jesus opened the door so we can spend eternity in a beautiful place — no pain, sorrow or hardship. His death was not the end.
“I will cling to the old rugged cross, And exchange it some day for a crown.” If you believe in Him, when the time comes, you can join Him in that beautiful place. Do you believe in that old rugged cross?
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Richard Lane, who passed away last Sunday in Meadville. Richard graduated from Titusville High School in 1982 and later married Dolores Pina. The couple raised four children; Dale Sanders, Linda Sanders, Patrick Lane and Kathleen Lane. Richard went back to his alma mater and taught English at the high school for more than 20 years, so he is well-known in our area. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
Recent events
— In November 2016, Daisy Atacador and her son, Paul, came to the United States from the Philippines. She married Steve Wright and they live in Enterprise. Daisy has been happy in our country and wanted to be part of it. For several weeks, she studied long and hard, because there were 100 questions she needed to be able to answer.
On March 7, Daisy and Steve went to Pittsburgh, where she took her test. She passed the test with no trouble. On April 7, Daisy and Steve were in Pittsburgh again. They went to the USCIS Building — the Immigration Center. At 1 p.m., Daisy and about 30 other people went into a room for the Naturalization Ceremony. (No one else was allowed in, probably due to the pandemic).
Together the candidates recited the pledge to the United States flag and sang the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner.” After that, they took the oath of allegiance for citizenship. One at a time, they were called up front to receive their U.S. Naturalization Certificate. Pictures were taken. Daisy and Steve returned to Enterprise that evening. Congratulations, Daisy. We are proud to have you in our country, and I am proud to have you in my family. (She’s my sister-in-law).
— A Prayer Journey was held Friday and Saturday at the Grand Valley Methodist Church. The theme was “The Seder Plate” and those who attended went through the different stations and learned about what was served at the passover meal and what each item represented.
The first station explained about the Jewish passover celebration and what was involved: reading from the Torah (first five books of the Old Testament), telling the oral history of the Hebrew nation, serving special foods and drinks (the Seder Plate), singing and sharing important family traditions.
The second station explained Karpas, a vegetable like parsley, onion or boiled potato which represents the the hard work that the Hebrew people did as slaves. A small dish of salt water, representing the tears of the Hebrew people, is placed beside the plate. The Karpas is dipped in the salt water and eaten.
The third station was the Matzah, which is the unleaven bread. Three matzahs are placed on each plate, then broken and placed at a certain place on the plate. The pieces, eaten plain, represent the brokenness of slavery and healing of freedom.
The next station was the Zeroah, roasted bone, which represents the blood spread on the doorposts of the Hebrews. There was a bite of lamb for each one to eat.
The next station was the Charoset, which is a ground mixture of apples, pears, nuts and wine. The Maror is dipped into the Charoset. The sweet to the bitter symbolizes the perseverance of faith during slavery that led to freedom.
The next station was the Beitzah, a hard boiled or roasted egg. The egg was dipped in salt water, which symbolized a sign of mourning because the Temple had been destroyed.
The seventh station was the Maror, which is a bitter herb and represents the bitterness of slavery in Egypt. Horseradish on lettuce was served for the bitter herb.
The last station is Afikoman, which is the matzah that was hidden in the beginning. It is eaten at the end of the meal, representing the ultimate redemption from suffering and/or a reference to the Passover sacrifice.
Nothing else is eaten for the remainder of the night. From there, participants went to the table where Pastor Penny Helmbold served communion.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 8 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 pounds. There were six TOPS and two KOPS, with three top losers: Karen, Cathy and Sally.
The challenges are: Watch your portions, exercise four times this week, and drink water. The positive thought was: “Did you exercise three times last week?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Kathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. There will be a silent auction and awards will be presented. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 5 p.m., Maundy Thursday service. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rick Cepris, and communion will be served.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Maundy Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Silent communion. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Friday, 7 p.m., Good Friday service. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study. Saturday, 11 a.m., Easter party. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, April 20. There is no charge for the food boxes to those who qualify, but you must pre-register. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
— The extreme winter weather earlier this year caused many schools to close and the Titusville School District is making those days up during Easter vacation. There is no school this Friday or the following Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday, April 19.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will be serving fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the back window of the fire hall. The menu includes your choice of deep fried or baked fish or chickken nuggets, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, apple sauce or cottage cheese and a roll. To place your order, call (814) 589-7635, beginning at 1 p.m., on Friday. Dinners can be picked up from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and delivery is available in the borough at that time.
— The week began with Palm Sunday and this is Holy Week. The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have Silent Communion from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the sanctuary. A prayer guide will be provided for one’s time of worship, and each participant may stay as long as they want and take communion as they feel led. The Enterprise Methodist Church will have Seder Meal for Maundy Thursday. The service will begin at 5.
— A Good Friday program will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Titusville YMCA. The time allows people who work to come during their lunch hour. There will be music and a message by Pastor Tim Maybray, of the Titusville Free Methodist Church.
Dress is casual and light snacks to go will be offered. The Community Good Friday service, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, will be held at 7 p.m., at the Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners. Host Pastor Dave McCauley invites the public to attend.
— There will be a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday at Wesley Woods. After the service, breakfast will be served. Whatever you do, wherever you go, remember why we celebrate Easter.
— Monday, April 18, is tax day. If you haven’t done your taxes, you only have a few days left.
— When Pleasantville was getting ready to celebrate 200 years, the borough put up new signs — Pleasantville signs and Bicentennial signs. One of each of the signs was placed on the curve near the Free Methodist Campgrounds. Recently, it looked like someone had run into them. However, when someone from the borough went out to get them, the signs were gone. If anyone has any information, please call the Pleasantville Borough Building at (814) 589-7432.
— The Pleasantville Festival Committee is keeping busy as they make plans for this year’s festival. The event will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14, 15 and 16. Kayla Brown is the pageant coordinator, and anyone interested in participating or helping with the pageant should call her. Renae Rapasky is the parade coordinator and anyone interested in participating in the parade or helping with that event, should contact her. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will end with fireworks at 10 that night. If you would like to volunteer to help in any way, contact one of the committee members.
Military list
Easter is coming and many of our servicemen and women will not be home for the Easter season. Send a card or note just to let them know you care. Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, RIchard Kinney, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Remember our country, our leaders and the situation in Ukraine. God bless America and the world.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Jim Wright on April 14, Ruth Morris and Nancy Chappel on April 15, Laura Terwilliger on April 16, Cheryl Warner, LaCole Hall, Jim Schaffner, Clayton Price and Dominick Greer on April 17, Shannon Lavery, Andy Falco and Ralph Walters, Sr. on April 18, Amanda Resinger on April 19 and Darlene Singleton, Sue Wagner and Ben Nosko on April 20.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Connie and Art McIntyre on April 16. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
