“And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.”
When Jesus was telling His apostles how they should live, this was one of the things He told them, what is now referred to as “The Golden Rule.” In modern language, “Do unto å as you want them to do to you.” We don’t always remember that, but it is a good rule for everyone to follow.
On the evening of May 25, police in Minneapolis stopped a man and arrested him for trying to pass a counterfeit bill. (I know, people are tired of seeing and hearing about this incident.) There was a struggle, one police officer used his knee to hold the man down, and 10 minutes later the man was dead. The officer was white and the victim was black.
It was a tragedy that should not have happened. People protested, and they had a right to, but too many of them were filled with hate. There were riots, buildings were burned down and more people were hurt. Hate does not solve anything.
One man who attended the memorial service in Texas made the following comment: “All black people are not criminals. All white people are not racists. All cops are not bad. And ignorance comes in all colors.”
Racism does exist and it can be in any profession, and it isn’t just against blacks. If you live in an area where people are being treated unfairly, do something about it. Hating the offender doesn’t solve anything, it just adds to the problem. Find others who agree with you and go to the proper authorities. If the higher ups are involved, go even higher. Do what you can to correct the problem.
Another incident occurred in Atlanta, and right now police are getting a bad name. Yes, the “bad ones” should be weeded out, but remember that there are a lot of good police officers. Do you want to be without any type of police enforcement? If you live in an area that has a good police force, let them know it. Say, “Thank you.”
This country was founded by people from different races and religions, people who came looking for something better. Some wanted freedom of religion and some just wanted a better life for their family. People from different countries and different religions made up America and there were (and still are) good and bad in each group. Don’t always look or expect the bad.
Several years ago, Lawrence Welk had a patriotic program and one of the songs ended with the following words: “It isn’t a case of races or religion, It’s a case of brotherhood, you see. Let’s follow the Golden Rule and love thy neighbor. Let’s — all good women and men, pull together again — and make America what it ought to be.”
If each one looks to one another with love, we can make this a better place. God, bless America.
Sympathy
Last week, we reported the death of Elizabeth “Betty” Walker, who died on June 7. This Saturday, Betty’s husband died. Amos G. Walker passed away on Friday, June 12. Sympathy goes to the Walker family and the Tenney family. May God give comfort and strength.
Congratulations
Former Pleasantville resident Cody Hunter and his wife, Krista, recently became parents again. Nicholas Hunter was born on June 2 in Philadelphia. He has a big brother, Jack. Nicholas is also the grandson of Stacey and Mike Harvey, of Pleasantville. Congratulations to the whole family and may God bless the new baby.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 9 pounds. Three turtles weight stayed the same. There were seven TOPS and two KOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Barb as the KOP.
The challenges are: no sweets and exercise three times a week. The positive thought is, “Did you eat sweets?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS plans to have weigh-in from 5:30-6 p.m., each Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Recent events
— Dottie Grant had a surprise Monday afternoon. Someone knocked on her door and it was her grandson, Corey, from Ohio. She hadn’t seen him for sometime and he had hesitated to come because of the virus situation. However, they had a wonderful visit, even though they kept their distance. It was a great day.
— Most of us are used to seeing deer, but now bears have been seen in and around the Enterprise area. If you are out walking around, be careful. It may be interesting to see a bear from a car or building, but don’t run into one when walking.
Scheduled Events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall today. Those who pre-registered may pick up their food boxes between 11 a.m. and noon. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for sponsoring this ministry.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry this Friday, takeout only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30-7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— Saturday is the first official day of summer. For many people, this will be a different kind of summer. Many of the regular activities and events that people normally look forward to will not be held this year. Maybe you will need to do something different, but make the best of the season. Try something you haven’t done before, and you may look forward to doing it again. Summer will be different, but it can still be good. Enjoy the season.
— Sunday is Father’s Day. Take time to do something special for Dad this weekend. Most people make a big deal for Mother’s Day, but dads are often pushed back. They need to be remembered too. If you can’t be with him, send a card or make a phone call. Sometimes it’s hard to buy a gift for Dad, but one of the best things is to spend time with him. Sharing a memory is also something special. Happy Father’s Day to all fathers. Enjoy your day.
— The Pleasantville Senior Center is scheduled to begin meeting on Thursday, July 2. They will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Pleasantville Community Church. On Thursday, July 9, applications for the annual food vouchers will be available. If you have any questions, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Council has decided not to rent out the fire hall for the rest of the year, due to the virus situation. The pavilion will be available, but not the hall. Thank you for your understanding.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will be having a bake sale on Friday, July 3, outside of Save-A-Lot in Titusville. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be pumpkin rolls, pies, cookies, sweet breads and other baked good. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
— Just a reminder that neither the Pleasantville Alumni Banquet or the Pleasantville Festival will take place this year. The committee for each event is looking forward to something special next year.
Church Schedules
Enterprise Methodist and Faith Community churches, all Pleasantville churches, the Full Gospel Church and the Shamburg Christian Church of God are all having worship services now, but precautions are being taken. It may not be their traditional services but they are following the guidelines and trying to keep people safe. Some churches are having outdoor services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuaries. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice — stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. If you have questions, check with your church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Thursday: 5 p.m., Kids’ Club (Facebook). Sunday: 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake, Tonight: 6, Bible study on Revelation. Sunday: 10 a.m., Sunday school, 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson. Sunday: 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill. Sunday: 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel. Sunday: 11 a.m., worship (drive-in or inside).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday: 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley. Sunday: 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Tonight: 6, Bible study. Thursday: 5 p.m., Kids’ Club (Facebook). Sunday: 11 a.m., worship.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Remember to pray for our government leaders. There is so much going on and they need guidance to make the right decisions. Even if you don’t know anyone who has it, remember those with the coronavirus. Lenora Wencil has been added to our prayer list and we continue to pray for Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Special birthday greetings go to Elaine Lydick who will be celebrating her 93 birthday on June 21. Mrs. Lydick was an elementary school teacher for the Titusville School District for many years and some of her students are still in the area. She has also been a member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church for many years. She enjoys spending time with her daughter and son-in-law, Faith and Bill Thompson, and her grandchildren. Cards may be sent to her at: 22270 Shamburg Road, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341. May God bless her with a wonderful day.
— Birthday greetings go to Kathy Beers and Mark Benedict on June 18, Destiny Wagner, Barb Fratus, Andy Nosko and Travis Nosko on June 19, Paul Thompson, Jr., Keith Beers and Lydia McClintock on June 20, Kaleb Antill on June 21, Shannon Tucker, Rhonda Anderson, Henry M.D. Jones and Mark Lavery on June 22, Chad Burns on June 23 and Joy Drake and Peyton Miller on June 24.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Judi and Jim Ongley on June 18, Sue and P.J. Wagner on June 19, Jackie and Dan Peeples on June 20 and Pastor Fred and Robin Frye on June 21. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
