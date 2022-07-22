“Happy are the people whose God is the Lord.”
David wrote those words a long time. The dictionary defines “happy” as “enjoying well-being and contentment” and “made pleased, satisfied or grateful.” The Bible definition is “care free, content, joyous.”
Several years ago, the question was asked, “What is the world’s happiest nation?” Time magazine reported that polls had been taken, but they couldn’t come up with a definite answer to the question.
However, a Gallup survey reported that “France was among the unhappiest societies on the Continent.” A survey in Germany reported that “less than one-third admitted to being very happy.’”
The results of a poll in Great Britain stated, “Fifty-four percent feel their country is snobbish, class-ridden society.” When asked if they would like to leave the country, the results were, “Forty-seven percent said they would pack their bags before teatime.”
I am not putting down those countries. How accurate were the polls? They were taken years ago, and just who did they poll? When I read the results of a poll, I often wonder just who filled out the survey.
Most people think of happiness as a mood of contentment, joy and hope. It doesn’t depend on what country one lives in.
Your job, your relationships, the things you do may all effect your mood, but true happiness comes from having a right relationship with God. Being part of God’s family has nothing to do with race or geography, it is determined by having faith in Jesus. How happy are you?
“True happiness comes only from knowing God.”
Recent events
— The Pleasantville Pageant was held Sunday afternoon, July 10, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There were seven categories and many participants. Winners were: Pleasantville Baby - Alessia McIntyre and runnerup Oakley Shaw; Pleasantville Princess - Brinley Spear and runner-up McKynlee Wescoat; Tiny Miss - Kinslee Mitcham and runner-up Raeley Bernording; Lil Miss - Alana Huddleson and runner-up Braeleigh Neely; Junior Miss - Adalynn Miller and runner-up Aubrianna Lohr; Teen Miss - Stella Willis and runners-up Alyssa Brown and Ashlyn Hanna and Miss Pleasantville - Kora Sider and runners-up Bella Biggerstaff and Sydne Waters.
Kayla Brown was the pageant director and she did a fine job. Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all who participated.
— The festival officially began Thursday evening with a variety of vendors. Reta Osbourne was the vendor coordinator and she had several new vendors this year.
There were pony rides, a petting zoo, the Shamburg Church had a baked potato booth and the Free Methodist Church had a golf game.
The winners for the Kids Balloon Derby were: first place - Laikynn Davis; tied for second and third place - Luke Hanlon and Colton Wagner and fourth place - Maddox Brown.
The RC Racers contest was divided into three age categories, and first place winners were; Coldon St. John, Grayson Johnson and Calvin Thomas. Second place winners were; Aiden Marvin, Ryker St. John and Caleb Ongley. There were only two third place winners; Cason Dunham and James Marvin. The winners RC racers age 19 and up were; first place - Justin Marvin, second place - Russ Boyle and third place - Eric St. John.
— The parade was held Saturday afternoon. It was hot, and there were a few units that didn’t take part in the parade because of the heat, but for the most part, the weather cooperated and there was a good crowd.
The grand marshal was Pam Griffin, from Pleasantville and Howie Crawford drove her in his “sling shot” (like a three-wheeled motorcycle). Pam was accompanied by her dog, Abby, and they both enjoyed being part of the parade. Pam said she had so much fun and enjoyed seeing the smiles on the faces of the people in the crowd.
The parade included the Titusville band, fire trucks from various areas, older vehicles, horses and royalty (pageant winners) from other areas. Renea Rapasky was the parade coordinator and this was her first year, but she did a great job.
The Cornhole Tournament was held after the parade and there were four teams. Winners in the first team were Dan Small and Brett Lobdell; second team - Brady and Jayce Corklin; third team - Josh Durry and Josh Delp and fourth team - Jack Saxton and Bennett Couvell.
There was music, games and all kinds of food available. The festival ended with incredible fireworks by Jeff Gibson. He cares about people and it shows in his work. Some people had tears at ther finale.
Thanks to everyone who participated or helped with the festival in any way.
This is July and it’s summer. We have had some hot days and more are coming. I was surprised when I stepped outside the other day and saw colored leaves on the ground. I picked up one that was mostly red with some orange and yellow and very little green. I love the colored leaves in the fall. I think that is the prettiest time of year, but I don’t expect them in July. I don’t mind any early fall, but I really don’t want an early winter. We don’t control the weather, so we’ll just have to see what happens and make the best of it.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church had a guest speaker on Sunday. Judy Granda gave the children’s message and Kathy Kovach provided music, “Zacchaeus Was a Wee Little Man.” Judy’s sermon was “What Kind of Tree Are You?” The closing hymn was “When We All Get to Heaven.”
— Mike Cable was the guest speaker on Sunday for the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Jimmy Stewart served as worship leader and Tara Alberth and Amie Beard lead the singing. The service was held at the pavilion and Mike reminded the congregation that you don’t have to be in a church to worship, being out in nature is good. During the service, someone used a power saw and a gun was fired, but nothing interfered with the service.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 10 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and four KOPS, with Kathy as the top loser.
The challenge is: Call and encourage a TOP member. The positive thought was: “Did you call or e-mail someone?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Barb won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Saturday, 11 a.m. Hilltop Hallelujah (fire department pavilion). Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, 10 a.m., Second Harvest (fire department pavilion). Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion); service followed by lunch and fellowship.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Bible study Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. .
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who registered can pick up their food boxes between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will meet at 6:30 on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Friday is recycling day for Pleasantville residents. Recycling is once a month, on Friday during the third full week of the month. If you have any questions about recycled items, call the borough office.
— Hilltop Hallelujah will be held on Saturday at the Pleasantville Fire Department pavilion. It is a praise and worship gathering with various styles of music by local musicians, including Jay Van Cise, Harry Davies and the Pleasantville Community Church Jam Band. Special guests will be the Mark and Cindy Maynard who won the 2019 Mountain State Gospel Awards Duet of the Year. Each one will perform for 20 minutes, then there will be a few minutes while the stage is cleared and the instruments for the next group are put in place.
The event begins at 11 and everyone is encouraged to come and spend the day. The following schedule has been set up: the Jam Band will perform contemporary praise and worship music at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Jay will follow with contemporary and original music at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Harry will have country gospel and original music at 12 and 2 p.m. and the Maynards will have gospel music at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.
If you would like to come, but can’t stay all day, you are still welcome. Come when you can and leave when you need to.
Along with the musical entertainment, a lunch will be served and there will be activities for children and everything is free. The event is sponsored by the Pleasantville Community Church and you are invited to come early and stay for the day. If you want, bring your own lawn chair and sit in the grass. The event will be held, rain or shine. For more information, call Colleen at (814) 589-7791.
— The Rooftop Project Band will provide easy listening music from 7 to 9, Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. There is no charge, but those attending should bring their own lawn chair.
— The Pleasantville Council will meet at 6:30, Tuesday evening at the borough building.
— “Tidbit Tuesday,” sponsored by Love INC, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Love INC building at 220 West Central Avenue in Titusville. The topic is “Local History and Genealogy” by Jessica Hilburn. Refreshments will be available and there will be a door prize. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Oil City’s Oil Heritage begins tomorrow and continues through Saturday with a variety of children’s events, musical programs, art shows and various meals and treats. Thursday’s special events include the children’s parade which will begin at 5:15 at the Free Methodist Church parking lot and the queen crowning at 7:15 at the Central Avenue Plaza.
On Friday, there will be a Pool Party for the children, ages 0-6 from 12 - 3 p.m. and ages 7 - 12 from 3 to 6. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and the event will end with fireworks at Justus Park at 10.
— Many people look forward to the Allegheny Mt. Championship Rodeo. The 42nd annual championship rodeo will be held at 8 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at Kellettville. For more information, call (814) 463-7663.
— Relay for Life is an event that takes donations that will go to the American Cancer Society. This year’s event will be a drive-thru at Burgess Park on Aug. 20. If you would like to have a luminary in memory of someone, call Sue Ongley at (814) 589-1434. She has the forms and can answer any questions you may have. Also, if you would like to help with the event, let her know.
Military list
We continue to remember Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Let’s pray for the victims and families of shooting incidents that have happened recently. We also need to pray that the right decisions are made so that people who shouldn’t have guns can’t get them. Our prayer list includes Barb Van Epps, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Martha Thompson, Mary Ann Kopper, Audrey Walters, Jami Hillman, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson and Gary Fratus. Pray for America and our leaders. God, bless America.
Birthday list
— Today birthday greetings go to Dottie Grant of Pleasantville. Dottie Moore graduated from Pleasantville High School, and two years later, she married her late husband, Alfred Grant. The couple lived most of their life in Pleasantville and raised their family there.
Dottie worked at Citizen’s Bank in Pleasantville, then went to work at Hasbrouck’s in Titusville. Later she went to work at Sylvania, and she worked there many years before retiring.
Over the years, she met a lot of people and made a lot of friends. She often reminisces about some of the people she knew from work and wonders where they are now. She would enjoy hearing from her old friends. The community wishes Dottie a “Happy Birthday” and may God bless her with a great year.
— Happy birthday to Lilly Tucker, Jim Ongley, Rhonda Van Cise and Donna Ferry on July 21, Jacie Ongley, Jeff Johnson, Jason Johnson and Shawn Thomas on July 23, Kevin George on July 23, Bill Wright and Kyle Raszman on July 24 Tony Wright, Susan Reib and Bertie Riley on July 25, Susan Andrews and Patrick Myers on July 26 and Amber Ruth, Tiffany Anthony and Helen Klingler on July 27.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Ruth and Paul Morris and Shirley and Butch Grenall on July 22 and Joyce and Fred Bloom on July 24. May everyone have a wonderful day
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
