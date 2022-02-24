“Ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.”
Paul wrote those words. The word liberty has been defined as “freedom from restraint.” However, that freedom should be to help others, not harm them.
In his farewell address in 1837, President Andrew Jackson stated:
“But you must remember, my fellows citizens, that eternal vigilance by the people is the price of liberty, and that you must pay the price if you wish to receive the blessing.
“You have no longer any cause to fear danger from abroad: your strength and power are well known throughout the civilized world, as well as the high and gallant bearing of your sons. It is from within, among yourselves — from cupidity, from corruption, from disappointed ambition and inordinate thirst for power — that factions will be formed and liberty endangered.
It is against such designs, whatever disguise the actors may assume, that you have especially to guard yourselves. You have the highest of human trusts committed to your care. Providence has showered on this favored land blessings without number, and has chosen you as the guardians of freedom, to preserve it for the benefit of the human race.
May He who holds in His hands the destinies of nations make you worthy of the favors He has bestowed and enable you, with pure hearts and pure hands and sleepless vigilance, to guard and defend to the end of time the great charge He has committed to your keeping.”
The United States began with 13 colonies and went on to become a powerful nation with 50 states. The people worked together to help one another. Many people still do because they care about others and they care about our country.
However, there are too many people who want to sit back and “let someone else do it.” They expect things to just be handed to them. Of course, there were problems in the early days, but most people worked together for what was best for the majority.
Now there are too many people who want something for nothing. Look at all the businesses that have closed or had to shorten their hours. Right now, no one should be saying “I can’t find a job,” because jobs are available, all kinds of positions.
Paul wrote to the Thessallonians “if any would not work, neither should he eat.” Paul followed the Lord’s teaching and he definitely believed in helping others, in showing love to people, but he also knew the importance of work. It is one thing if a person isn’t able to work, but it is something else if a person just wants to sit around and do nothing while someone else supplies his needs.
Several years ago, the government set up a program to help those who truly need help. After the pandemic started, the government sent out checks. Some people really needed them. But many people continued to work and didn’t really need that extra money.
Where does all that money come from and how is it going to be paid back? If you aren’t able to work, that is one thing, but if you are able to, then you should do something. Everyone has certain qualities and abilities and God expects you to use them, not for ourselves but for others and for our country.
Each one of us should do our part, as President Jackson said, “to guard and defend to the end of time the great charge He has committed to your keeping.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Richard “Dick” Jones who passed away Saturday morning at his home in Pleasantville.
Dick graduated from Titusville High School and married the former Ruth Soles. They raised four children; Robert, Rhonda, Richard (deceased) and Rebecca (deceased). He and his late wife, Ruth, lived in the house across from the Shamburg Church for many years.
For their 50th wedding anniversary, they were remarried at the church. He delivered The Titusville Herald to many homes in this area for some time. If someone needed help, he would do what he could. He was a friendly man and always had an interesting story to tell. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., this Saturday at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
Recent events
— Pastor Penny Helmbold, minister of Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches, recently returned from vacation. She traveled with Faith Francis, Faith’s daughter, Beth, and Faith’s sister-in-law, Nancy. They flew out of Erie to Washington D.C., then to Ft. Lauderdale. They spent the night there, and the next day, Jan. 30, they took a boat to Jamaica.
The ship was 19 stories high and had all kinds of stores and restaurants, interesting places to see, hot tubs and a chapel. On one deck, there was an area where the floor was glass, and you could look down right into the water below.
The ladies went to Costa Maya on Monday, Belize on Tuesday, Roatann Honduras on Wednesday and Cozumel, Mexico on Friday. It was an interesting and educational trip. They learned a lot about the culture of each area and the school systems, visited some ancient ruins and made chocolate. Some of the members of Penny’s congregation kept up with the ladies by using Facebook.
Beth thoroughly enjoyed the trip. She said it was good just to get away from everyday cleaning, cooking and other duties and just enjoy the sights and being together. She also said that she learned a lot.
Faith and Nancy enjoyed the trip too. The ship returned to it’s destination, and the ladies got off the boat. They left at 2 a.m. to head back to Pennsylvania, but it was 2 a.m., the next day before they arrived home. It was a long, tiring trip, but they felt it was worth it.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department had a gun show at the fire hall last weekend and with the snow and the cold, Saturday morning, they didn’t know what to expect. However, the parking lot was packed and all went well. The people who came in and set up for the gun show said it was the best first day they had ever had. With a crowd like that, many people got hungry, so the auxiliary were busy too. The gun show was considered a big success and the fire department thanks everyone who helped or participated in any way.
— We have another winter memory.
One lady said when she was young, the kids at the country school played “Fox and Geese.” They made a circle in the snow and participants divided into fox and geese. Certain areas were safe spots for the geese and they had to get to that area before being caught by a fox. When she told me, I remember my parents telling about playing that same game at the Enterprise School years ago.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 pounds. There were seven TOPS and one KOP, and no top loser or KOP.
The challenges are: Try to exercise four times this week and watch your carbs. The positive thought was: “Did you stand at the kitchen sink to eat breakfast?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Transfiguration Day, 9 a.m., worship; Sweets Day. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with Ward Beers.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pancake supper.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, Transfiguration Day, 11 a.m., worship; Sweets Day.
Scheduled events
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday. Blood is always needed and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. General requirements are: be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, no tattoos or piercings within last three months and be age 17 or older. Appointments are not necessary but they are encouraged. If you have questions or would like to make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696. Those who donate will receive a T-shirt. Photo I.D. is required. You never know who might need blood next.
— A benefit dinner will be held this Sunday at the Townville VFD for two young boys who lost their parents in December. The boys are being raised by their grandmother. The boys are the sons of Amanda and Tom Urey. A chicken and biscuit dinner will be served and takeouts will be available. The event will also include a 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets. For more information, call (814) 720-0536.
— Monday is the last day for small game season. If you hunt squirrel, pheasant, rabbit or Bobwhite quail, you only have a few days left. Good luck to the hunters.
— Next Tuesday is March 1, and the old saying is, “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” We’ll see what happens on Tuesday, but don’t count on anything definite. We’ve had some beautiful, spring days followed by cold and snow. Winter probably isn’t over yet, so make the best of what the day brings.
— March 1 is also Shrove Tuesday, the day before Lent begins. The word “shrove” comes from the word “shrive,” and during the Middle Ages, shrive referred to the confession of sins in preparation of Lent.
In Europe, many customs developed in connection with Shrove Tuesday. During Lent, eggs and fat were forbidden, so pancakes were a popular item on that day because they couldn’t have them again until after Lent. In some areas, donuts became popular for the same reason. The date fell at the same time as the carnival in Europe. In the U.S., we are most familiar with Mardi Gras, which began in France.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church has scheduled an “All you can eat pancake and sausage dinner” for Tuesday, March 1. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30, with pancakes, sausage, beverage and dessert. Gluten-free pancakes will be available. The cost is a donation and you can eat in or get take-outs. Mark your calendar for a Shrove Tuesday dinner.
— The next day is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. An Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6 that evening at the Grand Valley Methodist Church.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a Stagette at the fire hall on Saturday, March 5.
The following Friday, March 11, the department will have what many have been waiting for - a fish dinner. The dinners will be takeouts, like last year from the back window. To place your order, call (814) 589-7635 and it can be picked up from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Delivery is available in the borough at the same time. The department plans to have a fish dinner every Friday evening through Lent.
— October may seem far away, but it will be here before we know it. Plans for the 2022 Titusville Ladies Conference are underway. The conference will be held, Saturday, Oct. 15, with Jessica Seneca as the speaker. There will be more information later, but you may want to mark the date on your calendar.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Many people are dealing with various illnesses at this time and we pray that they will feel better soon. We continue to remember Sandy Peterson, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Richard Kinney, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Diane Van Cise. Continue to pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will find the answers from God. God bless America.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Jessica Morris, Curt Johnson Jr. and Judy Terrill on Feb. 24, Bev Baker and Art McIntyre on Feb. 25, Daisy Wright, Dek Eccles, David Johnson and Andy Dunkle on Feb. 26, Sharon Thompson and Corey Wright on Feb. 27, Melinda Edwards and Faith Francis on Feb. 28, Pam Griffin, Dalton Burns and Alexis Wright on March 1 and Debbie Thompson, Donna Hetrick, Tony Wright, Pastor Fred Frye and Shawn Sliker on March 2. Happy “unbirthday” to Beth Baker and Mary Balas who were born on Feb. 29.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Kelly and Curt Johnson, Sherree Yochum and Diane and Ralph Walters on Feb. 24, Cheryl and John Bodamer on Feb. 28 and Amy and Denny Williams on March 1. Happy “unanniversary” to Evora and Arwon Chamberlin who were married on February 29. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.