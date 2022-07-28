“Now when Daniel knew that the writing was signed, he went into his house; ... he kneeled upon his knees three times a day, and prayed, and gave thanks as he did before.”
Daniel had been a captive, brought to Babylon, but he soon found favor with the king, and was given a high position.
Many of those under him didn’t like that. After all, it was their native land, they should be in charge, not a foreigner who came as a captive.
They got the king to sign a paper saying that anyone who prayed to anyone other than the king for the next 30 days, would be thrown into the lions den.
That didn’t stop Daniel. He believed in God, he trusted Him, and Daniel knew God would take care of him. Even the king couldn’t go back on the law he had signed, but he liked Daniel and apparently saw something special in him.
When Daniel was put in the lions’ den, the king said to him, “Thy God whom thou serves continually, He will deliver thee.” God did.
Clyde Beatty was an American trainer of wild animals. Before he was 20 years old, he had his own animal act. He worked at various circuses, then bought his own circus. At one time, he had the largest tent show on the road in the United States at that time.
An author told about visiting the winter quarters of Clyde Beatty’s circus. He was disappointed that the animal trainer was not there at the time, but an assistant showed him around.
The men walked past cages of tigers eating large pieces of meat. As the men passed by, the tigers roared ferociously, warning them to stay away. The author commented, “Vicious, aren’t they?”
The assistant replied, “They can be. Mr. Beatty discovered that once during a performance when a tiger nearly bit his arm off.”
The author asked how long it took the trainer to recover, and the man responded, “One day. Mr. Beatty knew if he didn’t go back into the ring and face the animals immediately, his fear would grow. And animals can smell fear a mile away.”
Apparently Mr. Beatty knew what he was doing. In one of the most daring acts in circus history, he mixed 40 lions and tigers of both sexes.
Daniel wasn’t an animal trainer but he trusted God. Paul wrote to the Philippians that they should rejoice in the Lord, go to Him in prayer and trust Him. Paul himself faced some very difficult, even frightening times, but he trusted God. “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
Whatever you are going through, whatever you have to face, God is there. When things seem wrong, your knees may tremble, you’ve got butterflies in your stomach, your mouth is dry and you can’t think straight, remember what God did for Daniel and Paul.
God continues to be there for people today. The circumstances may be different, but the source of power and courage is still the same. Look to Him.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Elaine Locke, who passed away on July 18 at her home in Pleasantville. The former Elaine Stewart married Louie Locke Jr. and they spent most of their years together in the house in Pleasantville. They raised three children; Diane, Randy and Den (Louie). Her husband died in 2009, and Mrs. Locke continued to stay at her home. She was a quiet, shy lady but once she got to know people, they had some interesting conversations and good times. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. May God give comfort and peace to the Locke family.
— A Celebration of Life for Ronald Warner will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. this Friday at The Mill in Titusville. Friends and family are welcome to attend. May Ron’s family feel God’s comfort and strength.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Eugene “Gene” Shaffer, of Titusville, who passed away last Friday, July 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Gene will be held at 4 p.m. this Saturday, at the Community Bible Church in Centerville. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
Recent events
— Pleasantville had its festival last week and the parade was Saturday. Martha and Paul Thompson took their daughter-in-law, Debbie, and their grandchildren Lindsey, Aimee, Lexi, Brendlee, Jenny, Kenzie and Kylie to the parade that afternoon.
Everyone enjoyed it, and Martha said, “It was the best parade in Pleasantville they had ever seen.” They were on their way home, when they saw their son, Paul Jr., at the station, and he told them he would really like a chocolate milkshake from town.
They went to town to get a chocolate shake. (Martha and Paul didn’t know until later that the shake was just a reason to delay them from getting home too soon.)
Their daughter, Sheila, had a birthday the next day and the rest of the family told Martha and Paul they were planning a birthday party for her, so they were anxious to get home.
When they did get home, their daughters, Barb, Sue, Sheila and Sheila’s husband, Scott, had prepared all kinds of food and had decorated for the occasion. When Martha and Paul got to the pavilion with a gift for Sheila, instead of “Happy Birthday,” everyone shouted “Happy Anniversary!”
Martha Gibson and Paul Thompson were married June 16, 1962, at the EUB Church in Pleasantville. (It is now the Baptist Church). Rev. Ostrander officiated.
Due to health problems last month, it was not a good time for a celebration, so their family decided to have a surprise party for them this month, and it was a surprise. “We couldn’t believe it,” Martha said.
The cake was beautifully decorated with their wedding colors (pink, yellow, green and light blue) and the words “Happy 60th Anniversary” on it.
There was a banner with the same words and balloons in the wedding colors. There was a big diamond in a box under the cake saying “Happy 60th Anniversary” and smaller diamonds all around it.
No one would go hungry — there was plenty to eat: hot dogs, meatballs, baked beans, macaroni salad, grape butterfinger salad, chips, dips and watermelon.
Martha said many special friends and family came from near and far to help them celebrate. The couple enjoyed their party and talking to all their family and friends. They appreciate all the work their children did to make their day special. It may be late, but the community wishes them a “Happy Anniversary” and may God continue to bless their life together.
— Dottie Grant, of Pleasantville celebrated her 95th birthday, last Wednesday, July 20. She appreciated the cards, phone calls and gifts from family and friends.
Dottie celebrated with a big birthday cookie and a sponge cake. Her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and John Peterson, arrived on Friday and spent the weekend with her, and she enjoyed their time together. Robin and John left Monday morning for Pittsburgh before returning to their home in Virginia.
— A birthday party for Maddie Bowman was held Saturday afternoon at the pavilion across from the Shamburg Church. Her first birthday is actually today, but her mother, Anne Beach, had the party on the weekend when people could come.
Pink flamingos decorated the pavilion and there were balloons on the tables. A picnic dinner was served with pasta casserole, macaroni salad, chips and chicken buffalo dip, and many other good things. There was a little birthday cake for Maddie and cupcakes for the guests.
Maddie didn’t really understand what was going on and she fell asleep during part of the party, but she received many nice gifts. There was a lot of visiting and many pictures were taken. Anne thanks everyone for the gifts, cards and helping celebrate Maddie’s birthday.
— We’ve had some bad storms recently and Sunday, there was so much thunder and lightning. In some areas, the electricity was off for several hours. However, we haven’t had the damage or the physical problems other places have had, so we can be thankful and pray for those who are in the worst areas. St. Louis had more rain than ever and recovery will take time.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 6 weigh-ins and a no gain meeting.(Good work!) There were three TOPS and three KOPS, with Kathy and Belinda at the top losers.
The challenges are: Watch your portions, drink water and no sugar. The positive thought was: “Did you eat pizza?”
Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship, followed by sweets and a time of fellowship.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, 6, Council and Trustee meeting. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight - Sunday, meetings at the campgrounds. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Bible study Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. .
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Post Office has reversed their entrance and exit, and the blue mailbox has been moved to the opposite side, near Corky’s parking lot. If you are coming from the light, remember to drive past the post office, turn where the mailbox used to be, go around the building, then park or pull up to the mailbox. It may take a while for people to get used to this, but do your best.
— Camp meeting is being held this week at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds, and anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Pastor Chuck Riel of the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church at (814) 589-7382.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Thursday, and with so many things going on, blood is badly needed. During July, the blood bank is offering a vacation giveaway each week, but you need to donate to participate. Winners get to choose a vacation in one of four places.
General requirements for donating are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health and be at least 17 years old. Appointments are encouraged, and to make an appointment call (814) 456-4206. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows. If you are able, consider donating. It takes about an hour of your time, and could mean life or death to someone.
— A Country and Bluegrass Gospel Concert will be held Saturday at the Spartansburg fairgrounds. The event will begin at 1 and there is no charge. Bring your own chair or a blanket to sit on, and enjoy the music.
— Monday is the first day of August. If you have been putting off that vacation or those little trips you planned to take, you’re running out of time. It won’t be long before school starts. Pennsylvania is known to be beautiful in the fall, but the way the weather has been, who knows what fall will be like. If you really want to go on that trip, don’t wait too long. Also, there will be many fairs and festivals in August, so there will be plenty of places to go. Enjoy the rest of the summer.
— The Route 8 country/rock band will provide music from 7 to 9 on Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. There is no charge, but those attending should bring their own lawn chair.
— Love INC invites you to join them on Tuesday for digital literacy classes from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Love INC at (814) 827-4882 or stop and talk to them at their location at 220 West Central Avenue in Titusville.
— Relay for Life is an event that takes donations that will go to the American Cancer Society. This year’s event will be a drive-thru at Burgess Park on August 20. If you would like to have a luminary in memory of someone, call Sue Ongley at (814) 589-1434. She has the forms and can answer any questions you may have. Also, if you would like to help with the event, let her know.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list.
There is still a lot of sickness in the area. We continue to remember Barb Van Epps, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Martha Thompson, Mary Ann Kopper, Audrey Walters, Jami Hillman, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson and Gary Fratus. Pray for America and our leaders. God, bless America. .
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Maxine Brandon and Connie Wescoat on July 28, Valerie Thomas and Travis Burton on July 29, Chip Drake on July 30, Kelli Gotti and Emmet Lamey on Aug. 1, Julie Fulton and Jason Tucker on Aug. 2 and Randy Tanner on Aug. 3.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Joyce and Fred Bloom on July 29 and Tanya and Corey Wright on Aug. 3. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
