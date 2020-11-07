“If two of you shall agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”
Jesus spoke these words to His apostles. Even in the smallest group, when they are working for the Lord, He will help them reach their goal.
Unless you are a hermit and live all alone, away from everyone, you have to deal with people. That is just part of life. Some people are harder to get along with than others, and it may take time and patience to reach that point. You may not always agree, you may not even like each other, but to accomplish a goal it is important to learn to work together.
In 1993, a storm along the northeast became what was called a “sailor’s nightmare.” Debora Dempsey was captain of the transport ship, Lyra. She had watched her 634-ton ship leave Chesapeake Bay on it’s way to New Orleans and a new owner. A little later, Debora received a phone call. The crewless ship had broken loose from its towline and was being pushed toward land by the strong winds. The ship had 387,000 gallons of oil on board to run the engines, and if it crashed or sunk, it would be an ecological disaster, and that wasn’t counting the loss of the $24-million vessel. Debora and four volunteer crew members were asked to save the ship and avert disaster.
The only way to get to the ship was by helicopter, which would not have been easy in that storm. It took time, but all five were lowered onto the pitching deck, and they immediately began working to let down the two 5 1/2-ton anchors. They got the first anchor down, then the generator failed. That meant they couldn’t use the power winch and the only light they had came from flashlights. Working together, they got the second anchor into the water and stopped the ship. It had been a dangerous mission requiring courage and faith and it was accomplished by a strong team effort. Debora received the Admiralty of the Ocean Sea award for her leadership and courage.
This is a big day for our country, and important decisions will be made. Whatever happens, we need to work together for the good of each other and for our country. When Samuel was to anoint a new king, God told him, “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.” We don’t always know what is going on, but God does and He will still be in control tomorrow. Focus on working together and helping one another and leave the rest to Him.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Darrell E. Foote, who died Tuesday at his home in Shamburg. He and his wife, Jean, lived there for many years and they opened up their home and shared their love. May God give comfort and peace to his wife and family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Bob Seeley, who died last Thursday at his home in Pleasantville. Bob was born and raised in Enterprise, attended Enterprise School and was well-known in the area. He and his wife, Rhita, have lived in Pleasantville for many years. May God give comfort and strength to his family.
Congratulations
Happy Birthday to Junior Brown, who will be 90 years old today. Junior and his wife live near the Newton Cemetery and are well-known in Grand Valley and the surrounding area. He was considered “a good neighbor” and “fun to be with.” Cards may be sent to him at: 41 Brown Lane, Pittsfield, Pa. 16340. The community wishes him a wonderful day and may God bless him with a great year.
Recent events
Sunday was Nov. 1, and it certainly came in like a lion. A few flurries of snow started in the afternoon and that night everything was white. Many people had to get up Monday morning and clean off their car and/or shovel. This weekend is supposed to be sunny and warm, but don’t expect it to last. We may have a long, hard winter.
—Last Saturday, trick-or-treat was held in Enterprise, and a lot of different characters were roaming around. Some of the costumes included: Kylie was Minney Mouse; Landin was a little hunter; Logan was the Karate Kid; Payton was a 10-point buck with her mother as the mama deer; Casin was a little cowboy; Colton m was a Ninja; Audralyn was a beautiful little witch; Lexi was a pretty little scarecrow; Rowan was a little lion and Destiny was a small tiger. The Spencer girl was dressed as a beautiful red devil. Martha Thompson said she has been coming to the station for Halloween since her Dad brought her in the baby buggy. There was a little boy dressed as a dragon, another little hunter and a little “Alice in Wonderland.” One resident said they had 15 trick-or-treaters.
Martha said there are not as many trick-or-treaters as there used to be. Many children grew up and moved away. She is always happy when someone stops in and says they remember coming years ago.
— The people of Enterprise thank the Grand Valley Fire Department for setting up Saturday to protect the children during trick- or-treat. They also thank the Pleasantville Fire Department who were set up Thursday evening for Pleasantville’s trick-or-treat. The members of both departments are volunteer and they help out at Halloween and special holiday events. If there is a fire, they are right there and do their best to make sure everyone is safe and get the fire out. If you are injured or ill, the rescue squad will come to help. If you fall and can’t get up, they will come and help you get up and make sure you are okay. Thank you to Grand Valley, Pleasantville and all fire departments. You make a difference and we appreciate you.
— The Martha and Paul Thompson usually have a family get-together on Sunday, but last Sunday several members showed up who normally are not able to attend. Martha was surprised and then her daughter, Sheila, from New York, came in carrying a beautiful birthday cake. Some of them gave up other things “just to be with Gramma.” Her birthday is actually Nov. 3, but the celebration was held early so all could be there. Amanda and baby Rowan would be going to California, and they wanted to be present for “Gramma’s birthday.” Martha said that was the best gift of all —“them all coming.” There was a lot of love, laughter and sharing of stories and it was a wonderful day. Martha said she and Paul are millionaires, because they have more than all the money in the world could buy. The community wishes Martha a happy birthday today and may God give her a great year.
— Pleasantville had trick- or-treat on Thursday evening while the fire department patroled the area. No problems were reported and one resident said they had about 50 trick-or-treaters. Titusville also had trick-or- treat that night and one person saw two dinosaurs.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, had a bake sale scheduled for last Friday and they did set up but they ended early when the rain came. They went back Saturday and all went well. They also took orders for Thanksgiving. Anyone interested can contact Sue at (814) 589-1434.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS only had a weigh in last Thursday, so everything remains the same.
The challenges are: Watch your portions, drink water and eat fruit. The positive thought was: “Did you eat breakfast?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are “somewhat back to normal.” Most are now meeting in the church, but people are asked to be cautious. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches have a set-up so you can stay in your car and hear the service. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
—Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, Men’s and Women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship; 12:30 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 12:30 p.m., Retirement luncheon for Leona Burrows.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on “What Happens When Life on Earth Ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship with guest speaker Julie Biltz: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study (parsonage). Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.
Scheduled events
— Today is Election Day. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to vote. It is not only a privilege, it is the duty of every citizen. Southwest Township residents vote at the Enterprise Methodist Church. Pleasantville Borough residents vote at the front of the Pleasantville Fire Hall and Allegheny Township residents vote near the kitchen of the fire hall. Whatever you have to do, take time to vote.
— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 this afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. Marcia Garrett and Caol Morgan have had special training to lead the group. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— The Titusville Salvation Army is taking applications for Christmas distribution, but this year they are doing it over the phone. Call the office at (814) 827-0386 and leave your name and phone number, and someone will get back to you to complete the application. The last day for applications is Nov.16. Enterprise and Pleasantville area residents are included in Titusville’s region.
— Thursday is National Donut Appreciation Day. If you like donuts, have one (or more) and make the most of the day.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday for takeout or they will deliver within the borough. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese and either applesauce or coleslaw. Place your order Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, or can be delivered during that time. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— Julie Biltz is the Venango County representative for Youth for Christ. She will be giving the message next Sunday at the Shamburg Christian Church of God and anyone interested is welcome to attend. The service will begin at 9:45 a.m.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be in Pleasantville on Wednesday, Nov. 18. It is open to all ages who meet the income requirements and there is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. For more information or to register, phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and message and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will not have their usual Thanksgiving service this year, but they are planning a community Thanksgiving dinner again although, this year it will be a drive-thru. The churches are working together and they expect to have all the items for a traditional Thanksgving meal. The dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, and there is no charge for the meal. All are welcome.
Military list
Our military list includes Austin Foster, Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Savitz, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military.
Prayer list
Pray for our country and for the election. Pray for those who are involved in the terrible storms and fires. Ask God to help you do your part to make America what it should be. Our prayer list includes Bob Jones,Faith Francis, Audrey Walters, Rebecca Stanton, Peter Weis, infant Kendell Willis, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Brenda Bossard on Nov. 4, Joyce Tucker, Anna Shetler and John Uber on Nov.5, Brian Gates on Nov. 6, Barb Panas and Sue Porcenuluk on Nov. 9 and Tia McGarvie, Kathy Lambert and Chloe Miller on Nov. 10. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.