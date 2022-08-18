“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
When someone loses hope, there isn’t much left. As long as there is hope, we can keep going, keep trusting, keep believing things will get better, and that is faith. Faith and hope can get you through any situation. You don’t have to see something, somehow you just know.
Grantland Rice once wrote, “When the One Great Scorer comes to write against your name, He marks not that you won or lost, but how you played the game.”
Sure, everyone wants to be on top. They want to be the best player, the best team, just the best. Not everyone can be “the very best.”
What matters is that each one does his/her best, to the best of their ability. Someone read the above quote then, rewrote it: “It matters not who won or lost, but how you placed the blame.”
That is not a good way to look at things. Everyone, even the best, makes mistakes. When that happens, you may feel foolish, be embarrassed, but so what. People learn more from mistakes and defeats, then they go on to victory. They look at the situation, realize what was wrong, and know not to let that happen again. A defeat isn’t permanent unless you let it be.
Winston Churchill was a smart man and well-liked. He once commented that “victory is never final and defeat is seldom fatal.” A successful life doesn’t mean you never fail, it means when you fall, get up and try again. Keep going.
One author said the best defination he had ever heard for “winner” was “Someone who gets up one more time than he falls down. The author added, “If you can do that, your a success, no matter what the scoreboard says.”
If you think you are a failure, hang in there. Keep trying, keep believing. Don’t give up. Success will come. Maybe not when you wanted it or how you expected it, but keep going and you will succeed.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Dr. Wayne Martin, who passed away at his home in Centerville on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Dr. Martin was a dentist in Titusville for several years and well-known in the area. A celebration of life for Dr. Martin will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Meadville Country Club.
— Jill Ellen Spence passed away on July 4, 2022, and a memorial service for her will be held at 4 on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Titusville Elks Club. All friends are welcome to attend.
— Craig Hannah Sr. passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at his home in Tidioute. A celebration of life for Mr. Hannah will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department.
May God give comfort and peace to the family and friends of Dr. Martin, Jill Spence and Mr. Hannah.
Recent events
— A bear has been seen in the Pleasantville area. If you are out walking around, just be careful. It’s best not to take any chances. I like to see them as long as I’m inside and they are outside.
— Lately, there have been several reports of lyme disease, which comes from ticks. Below is a homemade tick repellent. Mix together 20 drops Lemongrass Essential Oil, 20 drops Eucalyptus oil and 4 ounces of water. Add all ingredients in a spray bottle and shake well. Spray on shoes, socks and pant cuffs. Safe for humans and dogs.
— Last week, we had several nights with a big, bright beautiful moon. Even during the night it was almost like daylight. What a beautiful world we live in.
— Last week, square dancing was the main topic, and I’ve talked to more people who used to square dance. One lady said she used to go to Grand Valley and “it was so much fun.” She said her parents used to square dance years ago. Another lady said square dancing was part of her life for years.
As square dancing died down, some people formed clubs and square danced for entertainment. When a new group started, they would have an open house and invite people to come. Those who were really interested were encouraged to join the group and many did.
In this area, the Suzy Q’s was the name of the group. At one time, there was a place outside of Diamond, a big building used for dances, where people took lessons. Delores Swartzfager and her husband were the callers.
Marilyn Mishler and her late husband, Gene, participated in Suzy Q’s. They took lessons at Smedley Street School in Oil City, with Frank Wurst as the teacher and Tom Mohney as the caller. She said it’s still square dancing and you have a caller, but the patterns are different.
The ladies wore full, fluffy skirts and the men usually wore shirts that matched their lady’s skirt.
Some of those who participated with Marilyn and Gene were; Audine and Gordon Atkins,Betty and Al L’huillier, Jackie and Todd Berglund, Leah and Forest Moore, Dorothy and Wayne Miller and Charlotte and John Randall.
The group usually met once a week, but they often got calls to go to a certain place to entertain, and if they were able, they went. If they were going to a club or party, the members usually took some kind of a treat with them to share with others.
The Suzy Q’s participated in parades in different areas. Marilyn said sometimes they rode on a big hay wagon, and it was scary because they had to listen to the calls and still try to keep their balance while the wagon was moving.
Many area residents remember the group entertaining during a Pleasantville celebration. They danced in the street at the four corners, and everyone I talked to thought it was great.
Years ago, I saw them entertain at the Cranberry Mall. At that time, I didn’t know who they were, but I enjoyed it and the crowd that was watching them apparently did too.
Another year, the Suzy Q’s went to the Centerville Strawberry Festival, and it was so hot that day. The ladies wore their fancy full skirts and everyone was dressed for the performance, not the weather. As much as they enjoyed dancing, that day they were glad to be done.
You don’t see or even hear much about square dancing in this area any more, and it’s too bad. Many people miss it, and apparently square dancing was fun and good exercise.
Marilyn thought Wattsburg and Erie still had clubs like the Suzy Q’s. It’s too bad that so many things of the past have died away. Given a chance, many people would probably enjoy join of those activities today.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 7 weigh-ins. There were 4 TOPS and 3 KOPS, with Janet as the KOP.
The challenge is: No pizza. The positive thought was: “Do not eat from the package?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6:30, Council meeting. Sunday, Evergreen Charge picnic (Sportsman’s Club), 10:30 a.m., worship, followed by tureen lunch and hymn sing.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, Second Harvest (Pleasantville Fire Hall). Sunday, 10:30, worship, followed by refreshments and fellowship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Saturday, kayak/canoe trip (Tidioute), fellowship dinner and camp out (pavilion). Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Evergreen Charge Picnic (Sportsman’s Club), 10:30 a.m., worship, followed by tureen lunch and hymn sing.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who pre-registered can pick up there food boxes between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a meeting at 6:30 on Thursday evening at the fire hall. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— This Friday is Recycling Day in Pleasantville. Set your items out on the curb Thursday evening, and they will be picked up on Friday.
— If you want to have a luminaria bag at the Relay for Life drive-thru this Saturday, Sue Ongley must have the form and money by tomorrow. The drive-thru will be held from 7 to 10 p.m., at Burgess Park, with luminaries along the way and the honorees names prominently displayed on the bags. All money received will go to the American Cancer Society. If you have any questions, call Sue at (814) 589-1434.
— The Pleasantville Council will meet at 6:30 on Tuesday evening at the borough building.
— Love INC invites you to join them on Tuesday for digital literacy classes from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Love INC at (814) 827-4882 or stop and talk to them at their location at 220 West Central Avenue in Titusville.
— The Tionesta Indian Festival will begin tomorrow and continue through Sunday afternoon. Tomorrow and Friday there will be a rummage sale at the Methodist Church and a book sale at the library. There will be a variety of vendors with food, crafts and other items every day. Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., “An Evening with Elvis,” will be held at the basketball court, followed by the “Allegheny Indian River Dances.”
The pet parade will begin at 6, Friday evening at the courthouse lawn, and the Flashback Band will be at the courthouse from 7 to 10. The parade will begin at 11, Saturday morning. Necessary Experience will provide music from 6 to 10 p.m. at the basketball court and the evening will end at 10 with Fireworks by Gibson. Sunday the Neil Snerringer Memorial Car & Motorcycle Cruise In will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., at St. Anthony’s/Med Center, and a Volleyball Tournament at Tionesta Beach A.
— Crawford County Fair begins Sunday and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be demonstrations, exhibits, vendors and rides, and special attractions each night.
— Faith Community Church will have Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Aug. 22 through Aug. 26, and the theme is “In the Lord’s Army.” All ages are welcome, but if the child is age four or younger, an adult should be with the child. Contact Bible school director Bert Drake for more information.
— Tidioute Charter School will open Thursday, Aug. 25. Students in the Titusville School District will return to classes on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Vacation time is almost over.
— Love INC will have a drive-thru chicken barbeque dinner on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their establishment on Central Avenue in Titusville.
— The horse show at the Pine Creek Sportsman’s Club will be the last Sunday in September, not August. The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 25. For more information, call Donna Hetrick or Connie Tenney.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Remember those who have lime disease and other illnesses. Continue to pray for Mary Ann Kopper, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Barb Van Epps, Ruchard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Jami Hillman, Gary Fratus, Tammy Jones, Martha Thompson and Audrey Walters. Pray for America and ask God to bless our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Tabitha Johnson and Janet Smith on Aug. 18, Lauren Falco on Aug. 19, Don Thompson Jr. , Skip Cook and Coralyn Hawthorne on Aug. 20, Emily Hart, Amy Harger and Jeremy Wakefield on Aug. 21, Shauna Morris, Caitlyn Gibson, Melanie Cheney, Jewel Wakefield and Bob Brooks on Aug. 22, Lynda Plows and Gracey Estok on Aug. 23 and Rocky Channels, Dick Balas and Steve Hollabaugh on Aug. 24.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Bonnie and Tad Burt on Aug. 19, Cathy and Ricky Winger on Aug. 20 and Darlene and Bill Perry and Margaret and Ben Martin on Aug. 23. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.