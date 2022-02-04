“For I am the Lord, I change not.”
The prophet Malachi wrote those words. The psalmist David had previously written, “But thou, O Lord, shall endure forever.”
It doesn’t matter what happens or how things change, God is the same.
Just think back through the last 100 years and all the changes that have occurred. At one time, people wouldn’t have imagined they could fly from one place to another. But in 1903 the Wright brothers had a plane that did fly.
Now planes fly all over the world on short and long trips. Our grandparents and great-grandparents walked or used horse and buggy transportation.
The first automobiles that came out were expensive and only the wealthy could afford one. Then Henry Ford used an assembly line style of production and came out with the Model-T.
Cars became affordable to those with even a modest income. What a difference cars have made.
For years there have been stories about “the man in the moon,” but most thought a man on the moon was impossible. In July 1969, Neil Armstrong actually stepped from the spacecraft onto the moon.
One lady thought the car was the greatest invention. “People can go places they couldn’t go before.” Another person thought the television was a great invention. “Something can happen across the country (or the world) and you know about it in minutes.”
One person was impressed with the can opener that takes off the lid, leaves no jagged edge and can be put back on. Someone else thought computers were the greatest invention.
What about medical discoveries? About 80 years ago, many people died from polio and others were left paralyzed. Jonas Salk came out with a vaccine and now polio is almost unheard of.
The discovery of penicillin has saved more lives than we can count. People who would have died years ago now have organ transplants, which is something people couldn’t have imagined at one time.
Things have changed over the years and they will continue to change, but God is the same yesterday, today and forever. We can live securely in a changing world when we have faith in an unchanging God.
“With God behind you and His arms beneath you, you can face whatever lies ahead of you.”
Recent events
— Happy February! This is Groundhog Day and by the time you get your paper, you probably will already know if Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow.
With all the snow and extremely cold weather, most people are ready for spring, but don’t expect too much. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold is on vacation and her three churches had a Hymn Sing on Sunday. Pastor Penny serves the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches. Enterprise Church began with the hymn, “This is the Day,” followed by prayer. June Wright gave the children’s message, and the congregation asked for their favorite hymns. It was an enjoyable service.
— Monday was Stephanie Drake’s last day as Pleasantville Borough secretary. She wore a shirt she had been given with the word “Pleasantville” followed by a heart and her name (Pleasantville loves Stephanie Drake).
She received a beautiful bouquet of flowers and during the day several people stopped in with gifts and cards. Mayor Martha Long was there. Representative Scott Hutchinson came to offer his congratulations and members of Stephanie’s family were present.
Stephanie has done civil service for 35 years, most of it in Pleasantville, and she will be missed. We wish her the very best as she begins this new phase of her life.
TOPS
Due to weather conditions, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet again last week, so everything remains the same. The challenge continues to be: Drink water. The positive thought is, “Did you eat ice cream?”
The weather is supposed to be better this Thursday, and TOPS is planning on meeting this week at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., Guest speaker from Gideons; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30, Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, ZOOM meeting, followed by 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., Guest speaker from Gideons; 6 p.m., YOUth group.
Scheduled events
The week started out sunny and actually got above freezing, but it is supposed to be real cold again this weekend. Be prepared and do some checking before you venture out. Stay healthy and safe.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 16. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
— It’s that time of year again - time to get ready to file income tax returns. Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is being offered again this year at the Titusville Health and Aging Center. Due to the ongoing pandemic, returns will be prepared using the same process as last year. With health and safety a top priority, in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers will be limited.
Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Health and Aging Center site to exchange information and documents. Federal, state, local and property tax/rent rebate can be prepared. Taxpayers can schedule their initial appointments by calling (814) 827-2188 (this is a home phone). More information on the process will be provided during the call.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening at the fire hall, and the fire department will meet at 6:30. Both would be happy to have new members, so if you are interested, they would be happy to have you attend the meeting.
The pandemic limited activities at the fire hall last year, but the department hopes things will be better this year. A gun show is scheduled for Feb. 18 and 19 at the fire hall, and food will be available. A stagette party is planned for March 5, and a fish fry is scheduled for Friday, March 11. Many people have been waiting for the fish dinners. May things go much better this year for the fire department and all organizations.
— Friday is World Cancer Day and National Wear Red Day. Almost everyone knows at least one person dealing with cancer. Put on something red and call or send a note to someone with this disease, just to let them know you are thinking about them.
— The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Presbyterian Chapel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Blood is needed and anyone eligible to donate is encouraged to do so. We never know who will need it next — maybe someone you love.
— When I was growing up, we heard about the Gideon organization and many churches had a speaker from the Gideons about once a year. As time passed, we didn’t hear much about them any more.
The organization began with three traveling men in Wisconsin in 1899. As they traveled, they apparently decided there were not many Bibles around and people needed them. In 1908, they began carrying Bibles to leave at different places in their travels.
During World War ll, the Gideons gave service testaments to the U.S. armed forces.
They leave Bibles in hospitals, hotels and schools. If a school won’t give permission, they go somewhere public and hand Bibles out to those who want them. No one is forced to take one and some may be tossed aside.
However, you can read about people who have told about searching for an answer or desperately needing help, and a forgotten Bible gave them the answer they needed. The Gideons do a lot of good work and they are supported by goodwill offerings. There is an organization in Warren and one in Erie. The men in these organizations do what they can to help others. God bless them.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold is away and this Sunday someone from the Gideon organization will speak at the Methodist churches she serves. The Enterprise service begins at 9 a.m., Sanford at 10 and Grand Valley at 11. Anyone interested is welcome to attend any service.
— During the winter months, the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will have some in-person activities and others will be Zoom. They will have text messages to let people know what to expect. They will be participating in Souper Bowl Day of Caring.
— The Festival of Love, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. People from different churches come together and share their talents to praise the Lord. There may be singing, playing musical instruments, poetry or other readings and whatever talent one wants to share to praise God. The service will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to people of all denominations.
— Feb. 13 is also Super Bowl Sunday and we now know what teams will be playing in the game. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will play in California. Are you ready to root for your team?
Super Bowl Sunday is also Souper Bowl Day of Caring. This event was started over 25 years ago by a church youth group and over the years it has spread and become nationwide.
Churches and other organizations take donations which are given to a local charity. No money is sent to any big company. The money goes to the charity the organization chooses. The last two years have been hard on most charities and all help will be appreciated.
— When you go inside after being out in the cold, a cookie and a glass of milk or a cup of coffee may sound good. Chocolate chip cookies are one of America’s favorite cookies, but the first time they were made, it was actually a mistake.
In 1930, Ruth Graves Wakefield was making cookies at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts. She planned on making chocolate cookies, then discovered she was out of baking chocolate.
No problem. Mrs. Wakefield just chopped a semi-sweet chocolate bar, expecting it to melt into the batter. The chocolate did not melt, but those who had the cookie thought that they were great. She continued making the new recipe, which became an American classic.
Mrs. Wakefield received a lifetime supply of chocolate for the right to publish her recipe (Toll House cookies). Sometimes mistakes can turn out for the best.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Many people have lost loved ones and need our prayers. Continue to pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will look to God for guidance. God bless America.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Angie Jackson and Stacey Plemmons on Feb. 3, Stephanie Warner and Kim Madden on Feb. 4, Kayla Traster, Kim Brady and Zach Locke on Feb. 5, Philip Wagner on Feb. 6, Abbe Blake and Todd Miller on Feb. 7, Carla Drake, Khloe Wright and Lisa Warner on Feb. 8 and Amy Craig on Feb. 9. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
