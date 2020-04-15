“Now upon the first day of the week, ... they found the stone rolled away from the sepulchre. And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus.”
The women went to the tomb to anoint the body, but the stone was rolled away and the body of Jesus was not there. The tomb was empty. The women didn’t know what to think, then the angels told them, “He is not here: for He has risen as He said.” Jesus had risen from the dead! The empty tomb was their hope, and they did see Jesus alive.
Two years later, Saul of Tarsus was on his way to persecute Christians, when Jesus spoke to him on the road to Damascus. Saul’s life changed and he became known as Paul, the greatest missionary ever. He wrote to the Romans: “We have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: ... knowing that tribulation worketh patience; and patience, experience; and experience, hope: and hope maketh not ashamed:”
If we trust God, tribulation can lead us to hope, and when we have hope, we can get through the worst situations.
An inspirational writer once wrote about a difficult time her family went through. It had been one problem after another including some tragic events. Nothing seemed to be going right. They just felt overwhelmed. They talked to their children about God’s faithfulness to Joseph, Moses and David, and the children asked, “Why can’t we read about God’s faithfulness to us?”
At first there was just silence, then her husband spoke, “We can and we will.” He sent the children for note cards, crayons and markers. When they returned, everyone sat on the floor and waited for him to speak.
“There are times in our lives when we don’t always see God’s blessings right away. Sometimes they are disguised, and the things we once thought of as bad, or scary, turn into wonderful blessings. Think of a caterpillar. He isn’t very pretty. And I wonder if it is a little bit scary for him to seal off the cocoon he entwined around himself. I wonder if it is dark in there. I wonder if Mr. Caterpillar screams, ‘Let me out of here. I can’t breathe!’ But then one day, at just the right time, we see something beautiful happening. We see God’s plan, the miracle of a beautiful butterfly.”
He then told them to think of blessings they had received over the past years and write them down. The young children could draw pictures. The family came up with several things. The mother made a ‘Blessing Jar’ to store the note cards and each day they tried to add more.
Their problems didn’t suddenly disappear, but as they began to look for blessings, life seemed better. God never abandoned them; He was with them all the time.
Our world is dealing with things it has never dealt with before and people aren’t sure what to do. Even in our own area, schools and businesses are closed and people are afraid to have family get-togethers. For most people, this Easter was different than any before, because they couldn’t do the things they normally do at Easter — no Easter egg hunts, no special church services and no get-togethers. We don’t know what is going to happen or how long this will go on. We do know that God has not abandoned us. Look back over your life and count your blessings. He got you through some difficult, scary times before and He will do it again. Trust Him.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Amber Staub and Tony C. “T.C.” Wright who were married April 1, 2020. The private ceremony was held at the home of T.C.’s aunt and uncle, Kelly and John Wright, and John performed the ceremony. The couple exchanged vows and rings. Amber and T.C. will reside on Colorado Road, near Grand Valley. They hope to have a reception sometime this summer. The community extends best wishes. May God bless them with a long and happy life together.
Wild weather
We have had some drastic weather changes this past week.
Last week, there were nights when the moon was so big and bright (a super moon) you felt you could almost reach up and touch it. In the beginning of the week, the temperature was above 60 degrees, but by Thursday night, it was snowing. On Friday morning, everything was white and it was 30 degrees. Easter morning was dreary, but the sun did come out later, and it got warmer. Then we had the rain.
We can’t change the weather, we just make the best of what we have and use it to our advantage. We also need to be thankful and pray for those who have been in tornadoes or terrible storms.
Fishing season began but there weren’t too many people out fishing. Most people are being careful right now and we need to be. If you do go fishing, follow the social distancing rules, keep your distance and good luck.
Easter memories
— One mother worked for the Singer Sewing Machine Company and she always made her daughter a new outfit for Easter. Sometimes she had to use her work break to finish it, but her daughter always had a special Easter dress.
— Another lady had several Easter memories because things changed as her children grew. When they were little, her girls always got a new dress and bonnet and the boys got little suits. They would go to the sunrise service at Harbin Hall at Wesley Woods, and then stay for breakfast. She laughed as she told how there was always a race to see who could get to the dining hall first. Even the adults rushed for breakfast. She always enjoyed watching her husband hide eggs for the kids to find. Years later, the boys helped their dad hide eggs for the grandchildren. If the weather didn’t cooperate, the eggs were hidden in the house, and sometimes eggs were even found in places like the dryer.
Her grown daughter and son-in-law started coming down and going to sunrise service, which by then was held at the Wesley Woods chapel. It was a good feeling, watching all the people coming in. There was a large window, and often near the end of the service, they could see the sun rising. It was a great beginning for an Easter celebration.
Her daughters remembered making mashed potato peanut butter eggs. The last few years, the lady has shared Easter with old friends, her former pastor and his wife. Easter has always been a special time in her family.
Pleasantville TOPS
There will be no TOPS meetings until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Events and
cancellations
— Faith Community Church, Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist have cancelled all services and activities until further notice. All Pleasantville churches, the Full Gospel Church and the Shamburg Christian Church have cancelled services for now. Several churches are having services online, so if you are interested, check with the church to see if they are doing online and how to access it. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister. We must work together to help one another.
— Pleasantville Senior Center, and other senior groups in the area, are cancelled for now.
— The Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store, sponsored by the Full Gospel Church, will be closed until further notice.
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will not be in Pleasantville this month. There will be information later about the month of May.
— The Mom to Mom sale which was to have been held at the Pleasantville Fire Hall has been cancelled. Purse Bingo has been cancelled until September. The Pleasantville Festival, usually held in July, has been cancelled for this year. They are planning to have a big celebration next summer for Pleasantville’s 200th anniversary.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have another fish fry this Friday. The menu is the same: baked or fried fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
Community help
Pam Gariepy, of Pleasantville, is making masks for children and adults and giving them to anyone who can use them. They will be in totes on her front porch on Second Street.
Don’t forget about the Teddy bears in the windows. Did you put one in your window?
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for those who have the coronavirus virus and for our leaders that they will work together and make the right decisions for our country. We also remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Laura Terwilliger on April 16, LaCole Hall, Cheryl Warner, Dominick Greer, Jim Schaffner and Clayton Price on April 17, Shannon Lavery, Ralph Walters, Sr. and Andy Falco on April 18, Amanda Resinger on April 19, Susanna Wagner, Darlene Singleton and Ben Nosko on April 20, Rev. Jerry Drake, Taylor Abrams and Connie McIntyre on April 21 and Craig Peterson on April 22.
Anniversary
Happy anniversary to Connie and Art McIntyre on April 16.
May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
