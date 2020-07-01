“I saw under the sun the place of judgment, that wickedness was there; and the place of righteousness, that iniquity was there.”
King Solomon was the wisest man, but sometimes wisdom was disappointing, as he saw the wickedness and cruelty of men. Unfortunately, as the world grew, so did sin in the hearts of man. There were a lot of good, God-fearing people who tried to make decisions that would be good for mankind, but there were always some who were only interested in themselves. It will always be that way, but the good need to triumph over the bad.
When Andrew Jackson was president, a bill was brought before him to recharter the Bank of the United States. He vetoed the bill, believing that the bank was unauthorized by the Constitution and that the bill put too much economic power in the hands of “small moneyed elite.” He stated:
“In the full enjoyment of the gifts of Heaven and the fruits of superior industry, economy, and virtue, every man is equally entitled to protection by law; but when the laws undertake to add to these natural and just advantages artificial distinctions, to grant titles, gratuities, and exclusive privileges, to make the rich richer and the potent more powerful, the humble members of society — the farmers, mechanics and laborers — have a right to complain of the injustice of their Government.
There are no necessary evils in government. Its evils exist only in its abuses. If it would confine itself to equal protection, and, as Heaven does its rains, show its favors alike on the high and the low, the rich and the power, it would be an unqualified blessing. In the act before me there seems to be a wide and unnecessary departure from these just principles ...
For relief and deliverance let us firmly rely on that kind Providence which I am sure watches with peculiar care over the destinies of our Republic, and on the intelligence and wisdom of our countrymen. Through His abundant goodness and their patriotic devotion our liberty and Union will be preserved.”
President Jackson believed in the United States and wanted to see it grow. Now, 188 years later, what he said still holds true. We, the people of this country, can work together to make a great nation or we can tear it apart. What do you want for America?
Recent events
— Augie and Lorraine Holtz lived in Pleasantville for about 40 years and were well-known in the area. After Augie died, Lorraine sold the house and moved to be close to her children. She has an apartment in her grandson’s house and enjoys time with them. She is right near Washington, D.C., so it is quite different from Pleasantville. She is doing well and sends her best to her friends in this area.
— On Sunday morning, Joyce and Ken Orris, from Canadohta Lake, attended the outdoor worship service at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Joyce taught at the Pleasantville School several years ago and was surprised and pleased to see Bob Morris and his wife, Jean. Bob had been principal at the school when Joyce was there. They also visited with Sue Beck, who worked in the office at the school for many years. The congregation was happy to have them worship with them, and it is always good to see old friends.
After the worship service, Jean and Bob Morris went to Union City to have dinner with their son. Jean and Bob were celebrating 68 years of marriage. Bob worked for the Titusville School District for many years, and the couple also ran what is now Seeley Memorials for a long time. Congratulations to Jean and Bob. May God bless them with a great year.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins, six TOPS and four KOPS. Kathy was the top loser and Marian was the KOP.
The challenges are: Exercise three times a week and watch your portions. The positive thought is, “Did you call a TOPS friend?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30-6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches in Enterprise and the surrounding area are now having worship services, but they are not necessarily the traditional worship services. Precautions are being taken and many are following the guidelines and trying to keep people safe. Some churches are having outdoor services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuaries. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice -— stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. If you have questions, check with your church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold: Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake: Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian: Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill: Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (drive-in or inside).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye: Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold: Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
Today is the first day of July. The year is half over, and it’s been quite a year. We pray that the last half of the year will bring better things to everyone.
— After three months, the Pleasantville senior citizens will begin their weekly meetings at the Pleasantville Community Church. All senior citizens are invited to attend the meetings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the church. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations for meals must be called in on Monday. Applications for the food vouchers will be available next week. If you have questions or would like to make a dinner reservation, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Although things seem to be getting better concerning the coronavirus situation, people still should be careful. Friday is the beginning of the 4th of July weekend, and people will be traveling. If you are going to the beach or some public area, be careful and use common sense. Follow the distance and mask-wearing guidelines. If you don’t feel well, stay home, for your own health as well as others. Enjoy the holiday weekend.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will be having a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday outside Save-A-Lot in Titusville. There will be sweet breads, cookies, pies, pumpkin rolls and other baked goods. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry this Friday, takeout only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30-7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— Saturday is Independence Day. Banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed, and those normally closed on Saturday will be closed on Friday.
— Most people think of fireworks and other celebrations for July 4, but many activities have been cancelled this year. Cranberry, a few miles south of Oil City, will have fireworks Thursday evening, July 2, and Oil City will have fireworks on Friday, July 3. The events will begin after dark. Canadohta will have fireworks over the lake on July 4, and they are scheduled to begin at 10. Whatever you do, be safe and have a happy 4th of July.
— Many people have missed the concerts in Titusville. There will be concerts at Scheide Park for the next five weeks. The first concert, by “The Breeze Band,” will be held from 7-9 p.m., Monday. People are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets and to follow the social distancing requirements. There is no charge for the concerts, but donations are accepted. Enjoy the music.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will be having a community church service at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at the pavilion behind the fire hall. Jimmy Stewart, from the Shamburg Church, will be the speaker, with the topic “Farming and Christian Life.” People of all denominations are invited to come and worship together.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, July 15. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. To register, phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385, and if no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— Faith Community Church will have a garage sale/flea market on Saturday, July 18. Anyone who would like to set up a table should contact Alberta Drake.
— Wesbury, in Meadville, is known for its annual chicken barbecue. They normally have a big day with vendors, crafters, all kinds of sales and live entertainment. Like many things this summer, the extra activities have been cancelled. They will have their chicken barbecue but it will be takeout style. Meals will be available from noon until 4 p.m., or until they run out, on Sunday, July 19. For more information, visit wesbury.com/news-events/bbq.
Prayer for police
With all the riots and crime that has been going on, police abuse has been a big topic and some want to get rid of the police department. Yes, there are some “bad cops,” some that are racists. You find that in every profession and every race. The majority of people in a police department are there to help others because they care. I recently came across “A Policeman’s Prayer.” Not every policeman would say that prayer but I think the majority (men and women) would have similar feelings to most of the thoughts here:
“When I start my tour of duty, God, wherever crime may be
As I walk the darkened streets alone, let me be close to Thee.
Please give me understanding with both the young and old.
Let me listen with attention until their story’s told.
Let me never make a judgment in a rash or callous way,
But let me hold my patience ... Let each man have his say.
Lord, if some dark and dreay night, I must give my life,
Lord, with your everlasting love protect my children and my wife.”
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Remember to pray for our government leaders. There is so much going on and they need guidance to make the right decisions. Even if you don’t know anyone who has it, remember those with the coronavirus. Our prayer list includes Lenora Wencil, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Jane Craker on July 3, Travis Tucker and Justin Ackerman on July 5, Corinne Hart on July 6, Sharon Savitz, Paul Warner and Butch Shreve on July 7 and Norm Peterson on July 8.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Kara and Tyler Sosnowski on July 3, and Dean and Amber Ruth on July 7.
May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
