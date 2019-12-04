“A virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” Isaiah made this prophecy about 800 years before Jesus was born. He probably did not understand it, but he said what God told him to say. When Jesus was born, angels announced his birth to the shepherds, but it was 30 years before people realized just how special he was. It was after he died, that a day was chosen to remember his birthday. Advent is time to prepare for Christmas.
An author told about an incident that happened one day when he was eating at an exclusive restaurant. Two women, dressed in their best, came in for lunch. A friend saw them and stopped at their table. “What’s the special occasion?” she asked.
One woman answered, “We’re having a birthday party for the baby in our family. He’s two years old today.”
“But where is the baby?” the friend asked.
“Oh, I dropped him off at my mother’s house,” the child’s mother answered. “She’s taking care of him until the party’s over. It wouldn’t have been any fun with him along.”
The author was shocked. A birthday party for a child who wasn’t even welcome at his own party! But the more he thought about it, he realized it happened often. As people get ready for Christmas, they often rush around — shopping, baking, going to parties and family gatherings — and they forget the one whose birth they are supposed to be celebrating. What does he want? What can we do for him?
As you get ready for Christmas, don’t leave Jesus out of your celebration? If you are going to celebrate Christmas, remember why we have the celebration and give honor to the one whose birthday we remember.
Beware of keeping Christmas, but losing Christ.
Recent events
— Former Enterprise resident Virginia Gibson passed away Nov. 16, at her home in Titusville. Virginia, daughter of LaVern and Marjorie Barker Gibson, attended Enterprise High School and still has relatives in the area. A memorial service for Virginia was held Nov. 23, at the VFW social hall in Titusville, with about 100 present. Everyone brought a dish to share and there was plenty of food. Many shared stories about Ginny, also known as “Jinky.”
A local pastor spoke and said he didn’t know Virginia, but after talking to her friends and loved ones, he had tears in his eyes. He had been told what a loving, kind and happy person she was. He closed by reading scripture, John 3:16. Before he left, he went to each person and gave them a hug. It was a wonderful service.
People attended from Ashville, New York; Jamestown, New York; Youngsville, Ohio; Warren, Franklin, Oil City, Pittsfield, Grand Valley, Pleasantville, Titusville and Enterprise. Virginia was loved by all she met and knew, especially her family and her two grandchildren, Colton and Caysen. She will be sadly missed. “The family chain is broken until we all meet again in Heaven.”
— Martha and Paul Thompson had Thanksgiving dinner at their home with about 30 family members and friends attending. Two had to work but came later. The meal started with ham, turkey and dressing, salads and homemade biscuits. They first helped the children fix their plates, and then they helped each other. Everyone enjoyed talking, laughing and showing love for one another. Then they had an important decision to make: What kind of pie first? They could chose from pumpkin, apple, cherry apple, lemon, banana and chocolate.
God had given them a gorgeous day and everyone made it home safely. Thanksgiving is a time to remember God’s love and love is the greatest of all things. Martha said, “If you have love, you have everything money can’t buy. Take more time showing love to everyone you meet. Even if you don’t get along with someone, be the bigger person and shake their hand or somehow show love to them. You will feel much better.”
— Some of the children from Shamburg Christian Church of God met in the fellowship hall Friday morning to decorate for Christmas. They decorated a tree, put up a nativity set and had a special manger surrounded by animals. When they were through, everyone had a snack. Appreciation is extended to Audrey Romaniszyn and Stephanie and Dan Sliker for their help.
Pleasantville TOPS
Due to the holiday, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week, so the challenges and positive thought remain the same. The challenges are: Drink water before each meal and drink milk. The positive thought is “Did you eat after supper?” TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30-6:30 p.m. this Thursday at Pleasantville Community Church, and the meeting will begin at 6:30. Then, TOPS will have their Christmas party, and members are asked to bring a dish to share and their own tableservice. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship and Christmas program.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Saturday, 6 p.m., adult Christmas party. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s and ladies’ Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship; 4 p.m., congregational meeting and Christmas party.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Because of Bethlehem,” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “David’s Gratitude.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — yonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye — tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., budget meeting. Saturday, noon, cookie exchange. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — tonight, 6, Bible study; 7 p.m., G & S. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6:30 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 7 p.m., Christmas program (Sanford).
Upcoming events
— It is now deer season and it will continue through Dec. 14. So far, I’ve only heard of two successful hunters. There are many deer in the area and hunters are urged to be careful. Follow the rules and regulations, and have a safe and happy hunting season. Good luck to all hunters.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Ho-Ho-Ho Night will be held Friday evening at Pleasantville Fire Hall. The event will begin at 6, and everyone is welcome to bring their own camera. There will be gift bags, face painting and candy canes for the children, but kids must be accompanied by an adult. Jules the Clown will be present, and Carl Olson and Kevin Vinson will provide special music from 7-8:30 p.m. There will be door prizes for adults, a 50/50 and a side raffle. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present and can be visited for a small donation. Come to the Hilltop and join the community in getting ready for Christmas. The event is sponsored by area businesses and community friends.
— There will be a Christmas auction at Grand Valley Fire Hall this Friday. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the auction will start at 6. The kitchen will be open.
— There are many Christmas activities this weekend, but Saturday is also Pearl Harbor Day.
More than 2,000 died that day and many were wounded. Robert Clark Jr. from Pleasantville died at Pearl Harbor. A new high school was being built at that time and when the building was finished, a special dedication was made on Feb. 23, 1942, by C.C. Hogg “dedicating this building to the advancement of youth ... and in memory of Robert W. Clark, Jr. who gave his life for his country at Pearl Harbor. Henceforth, the school will be known as The Robert Clark Memorial High School.”
Apparently, the proper paper work didn’t get done and the name was never officially recognized. However, we still should remember him and all those who died or were wounded at Pearl Harbor. It made a difference.
— It will be a busy weekend in Titusville. Grace Fellowship Church will have a live nativity this Friday and Saturday. You can drive through Bethlehem between 6 and 9 p.m. and “visit” the sight of Jesus’ birth. There is no charge but they are accepting non-perishable food items for the Titusville Food Bank. Visiting the nativity is a beautiful way to begin the Christmas season and remind one of the true meaning of Christmas.
— The lights at Burgess Park in Titusville will be on from 6 to 9, every night through Dec. 31. Santa and his elves will be there on Fridays and Saturdays and this Saturday, the Rook-A-Roo Racing Siberians will also be present
— Twisted Wicker invites people to stop in and have their picture taken with Santa this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Kids, family, individuals or pets are welcome, but all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. The pictures can be picked up December 9 or after. For more information, phone
— Love INC will have an Advent Concert at 3, Sunday afternoon at Titusville Free Methodist Church. Joe Kovach, pianist at Pleasantville Methodist, will be one of the musicians participating. There is no charge but donations will be accepted. They are asking everyone to bring a can of soup for the local Back Pack Program.
— Also on Sunday, Ireland’s piano man, Cahal Dunne, will present a “Celtic Christmas Concert,” at Titusville Presbyterian Church. The concert begins at 7:30 and for more information, phone the church, at 827-3665.
— There will be an auction at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Tuesday evening at 6. Doors will open at 5 and the kitchen will be open. It’s a good time to due some Christmas shopping.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at Pleasantville Fire Hall on Dec. 18. It is open to all ages who meet the income requirements, and there is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. Phone Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385, and if no one answers leave a message and someone will return your call.
Military list
Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Payer list
Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Jerry Potter, Tina Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, RIchard Kinney, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Chelsea Bailey, Aric Yochum and Scot Pettit on Dec. 5, Zach Plemmons on Dec. 6, Evan Tanner and DeAnn Hutchinson on Dec. 7, Tess Williams and Rev. Julie Lamberson on Dec. 8, Holly Tucker, Hali Hawthorne, Stacey Harvery, Dave Zahner and Dustin Foote on Dec. 10 and Loretta Caldwell, Jan Hipple and Mike Drake on Dec. 11.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to Pat and Dan Cosper on Dec. 5, LeeAnn and Carl Lindquist on Dec. 7 and Rayne and Kim Hasbrouck on Dec. 11.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
