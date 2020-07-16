“God is no respecter of persons: (He is Lord of all:)”
God used a vision to show Peter that He created all people equal and no one person or group is better than another. It doesn’t matter where someone comes from, what language one speaks, the color of one’s skin or the social status. What counts is what comes from the heart.
I read an interesting story the other day, a true story that seemed appropriate with everything that is going on now.
Years ago in Georgia, a young white couple had a baby boy, and the child was still a baby when his mother died. The father, who never did marry again, hired a black woman to care for his son. That woman loved God and loved that little boy. Seldom has a motherless little boy received such warmhearted, careful attention. As he grew older, the boy spoke of her faithfulness. He said one of his earliest memories was of her bending over him in the morning and saving softly, “Wake up, my boy! Mornin’ is come.”
The years passed, and this devoted woman, whom he called “Mandy,” continued to be the boy’s substitute mother. He went away to college, but came home each summer to be with her. Race or color made no difference, the love was there. He went on to become a successful statesman. One day he got a message that the woman, who had been a mother to him for so many years, had died. Standing beside her grave in the cemetery, the man turned to his friends and said, “If I die before Jesus comes, I want to be buried here beside Mandy. I like to think that on that glad day she’ll speak to me again and say, ‘Wake up, my boy, God’s mornin’ is come!”
That distinguished man was buried in a Georgia cemetery, the only white person buried in cemetery reserved for blacks. We need more people like them, people who look beyond skin color and nationality and see what comes from the heart. That is what really matters — what is in the heart.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family and friends of Betty Wallace, who died on Thursday in Franklin. Mrs. Wallace and her late husband, Rev. Robert Wallace, lived in Pleasantville for several years and served the Titusville Free Methodist Church. Many people have special memories of them. May God give peace and comfort to her family.
Recent events
— Pastor Ben McCauley became minister of the Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners in February 2012, and he and his family have served the church well for the past eight years. God has called Pastor Ben and his family to serve Him in Missouri, and they will be leaving soon. Pastor Ben’s brother, Dave McCauley and his wife, Barb, have been active at the church for some time, and Dave was called to be the next pastor. A McCauley family gathering was held Friday evening and they reminisced and made plans for the future.
A special service was held Sunday morning at the Full Gospel Church and Dave was ordained. Shane Whitcher, from an Assembly of God Church in Missouri, was the guest speaker. The service included a baptism and a time of fellowship. Several friends joined the family for a celebration dinner at Cracker Barrel in Meadville.
Pastor Ben and Pastor Dave will be serving together the next two weeks, as both families and the congregation prepare for the change. The community wishes them the very best.
— When I went through town Friday evening, there was a group of people standing by the Veterans Memorial at Scheide Park and a sign that said “All Lives Matter.” I was happy to see that and show my support. All lives do matter, no matter where they are from or what they look like. Each and every individual has a purpose for being here. It’s one thing to protest something that you think is wrong, but when, in the process, people get hurt and property is destroyed, that is wrong too. Let’s stand up for what we believe, but do it the right way, without violence. Show your support for America.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins, and four were turtles (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and three KOPS and Barb was the KOP.
The challenge is: Drink water before each meal. The positive thought is, “Did you watch your portions?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-ins from 5:30-6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church
schedules
Most churches in Enterprise and the surrounding area are now having worship services, but they are not necessarily the traditional worship service. Precautions are being taken and many are following the guidelines and trying to keep people safe. Some churches are having outdoor services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuaries. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice — stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. If you have questions, check with your church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake. Tonight, 6, Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., youth. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s and women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship with guest speaker Michael Burns; 1 p.m., congregational meeting (outside).
— Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill. Today, 10:30 a.m., Second Harvest (fire hall pavilion). Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (drive-in or inside).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (inside).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye.Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled
events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall today. Those who preregistered may pick up their food boxes between 10:30-11:30 a.m. There is no charge for the boxes but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for sponsoring this ministry.
— Today is National “Give Something Away Day” and it’s a good time to remember the shoe drive sponsored by All God’s Children Ministries. The Enterprise Methodist Church has been working with this organization and is asking people to donate new or gently used shoes they no longer want or need. Each bag of 25 pairs of shoes equals about $10 to help end homelessness and help those with disabilities. For each bag, 25 people in developing nations will receive much needed shoes. Families in developing nations will be able to support themselves through microenterprise and your unwanted shoes will help someone instead of ending up in a landfill. Shoes can be dropped off at the Enterprise Methodist Church. For, more information, phone Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132.
— Pleasantville senior citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All area seniors are encouraged to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. Applications for the food vouchers are due tomorrow. If you live in the Pleasantville area and qualify, stop and fill out an application and show your driver’s license. The applications will be sent in and you will receive your vouchers. If you have questions or would like to make a dinner reservation, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Fire Depatment and auxiliary have had fish dinners on Friday for about five months and they thank everyone for their support. They are taking a break and, if all goes well, they will start again in September. The fire department and auxiliary are looking for new members and anyone interested should contact a member or attend a meeting.
— Saturday is “World Listening Day.” How often do people tell us something, but we really don’t hear what they are saying? Or maybe we hear the words, but don’t notice the expressions that would tell us they really don’t mean what they say. Be God’s ears, and listen, really listen, and then follow through with words of encouragement and acts of love.
— It is time for the Wesbury Home in Meadville to have their annual chicken barbecue, but this year it will be different. There will be no vendors, sales, crafters or live entertainment and the meal will be takeout only. Follow the signs for the takeout dinner, which will be available from noon until 4 p.m., or until they run out.
— Monday evening “Carl Olson and Friends” will give a concert from 7 to 9, at Scheide Park in Titusville. The concerts are held Monday evenings and open to the public at no charge, but donations are accepted. Those attending should bring their own chair or blanket and follow the social distancing requirements. It is a chance to get out safely and have a good time.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God has scheduled a yard sale for Saturday, July 25, at the pavilion across from the church. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a variety of items and cost is by donation.
— A day of music and praise, titled “Hilltop Hallelujah,” will be held Saturday, July 25, at the Pleasantville Community Church. Beginning at 11 a.m., local musicians will be sharing contemporary, country gospel and praise and worship music and the public is invited. Those attending should bring a chair and sunscreen.
— Faith Community Church of Enterprise will have vacation Bible school July 27-31 in the evening, and the theme will be “Blessings.” All ages are welcome, but anyone age 4 or under must have an adult with them. Any adults who would like to help are welcome. For more information, contact Bert Drake.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Pray for our government leaders, that they will learn to work together for what is best for our country. Pray for those with the coronavirus and other health issues. Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
This week, special birthday greetings go to Dottie Grant, of Pleasantville, who will be 93 years young on Monday, July 20. Dottie worked at Sylvania for many years before retiring from there. She and her late husband, Albert, raised four children: Bonnie, Ron, Robin and Jeff. She was involved in the Pleasantville Women’s Club and has been a member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church for many years. She would enjoy hearing from her friends. The community wishes her a wonderful day and year.
Birthday greetings also go to Heather Morris, Evie Lingo and Diane Walters on July 16; Page Lindquist, Kristine Hawthorne and Sheila Lord on July 17; Heather Gates and Emily Lockhart on July 18; Aimee Pepple, Rev. Doug Hepler and Kierstan Wheeling on July 19, Cheri Clingerman, Oliva Ruth, A.J. McQuarary and Rick Kolcum on July 20; Lilly Tucker, Jim Onlgey, Rhonda Van Cise and Donna Ferry on July 21; and Jacie Ongley, Jeff Johnson, Jason Johnson and Shaun Thomas on July 22.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Kaby and Kirk Drake on July 16; Charlotte and Jim Schaffner on July 17; Becky and Doug Edwards and Nancy and Chet Anthony on July 20; and Ruth and Paul Morris and Shirley and Butch Grenwalt on July 22.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
