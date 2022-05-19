“I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord.’’
Paul, who had previously been known as Saul, had persecuted the Christians. Then, on the road to Damascus, Paul met the Lord, and his life and purpose changed. He told the people in Philippi about that meeting, and how his one aim had become to know Jesus.
Anyone who is alive is living, but there is a big difference between living for something and just living. For some people, their job is their reason for living. They put most of their time and energy into their work and that is their life.
For some people, a certain type of entertainment is their life. Most of their time is spent doing that particular thing that they enjoy so much.The question is, are those things really a worthy cause for one’s existence?
Ty Cobb was one of baseball’s all time greats. He once told a reporter, “For years I ate baseball, I slept baseball, I talked baseball, I thought baseball, I lived baseball.” He paused, then added, “When you get beyond those years of playing professional baseball, you can’t live on baseball.”
There are all kinds of purposes that people can devote their time and energy to, but what ones are the right ones?
The apostle Paul told the Philippians, “For to me, to live is Christ.” That purpose alone gives motivation to life. When Jesus is in your heart, you want to live for Him and serve Him, and in doing so, you love and serve other people.
That purpose keeps life from being “a monotonous march of meaningless days.”
Young or old, the Lord has a purpose for you here and you should try to fulfill that purpose as long as you are able. If you don’t know what your purpose is, He will help you find it.
That doesn’t mean that everything is always going to go the way you want it to, and it doesn’t mean that there won’t be problems, but your journey will be happier when you know Jesus is with you. He will guide you to the right people and the right work. When you finally reach your eternal Home, you will see the Lord’s face and His outstretched hand, waiting to welcome you “home.”
“Life’s purpose is found in a person — the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Sympathy
A memorial service for Gregory Reynolds will be held on Sunday, May 22, at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church. Greg passed away on Feb. 22 at Titusville Area Hospital. Greg graduated from Pleasantville High School and married Lyn Daley, who passed away after they had been married 50 years. Greg and Lyn lived in Pleasantville for many years and raised two children; Shawn and Laura. The service will begin at 2 and military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. May his family feel God’s peace and love.
Recent events
— The last weekend in April, four ladies from the Shamburg Christian Church of God attended the annual Ladies Retreat at White Hall Church Camp. The ladies left Friday evening and went to the camp at Emlenton. The speaker was Deb Hinkel from Hershey. Her topic was about finding rhythm in one’s life — physical, spiritual and social — to keep life in balance. The ladies returned home Sunday, and felt the retreat had been well-worth attending.
— Congratulations to Tess Williams, of Enterprise, who graduated Sunday, May 8, at Francis College in Loretta, receiving a degree in education. Her parents, Amy and Denny Williams, and her daughter, Mikayla, attended the ceremony. She will start student teaching this fall. The community wishes Tess the best.
— Congratulations to Jack Zahner, of Pleasantville, who was crowned Prom King at the Tidioute Community School. The Prom Queen was Angelina Sabella.
— The ladies of the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches met Thursday evening for a Women of the Church banquet. About 20 ladies met at Coal Oil Johnny’s for a delicious meal. They played a game where questions were asked like: Who is wearing the most rings? Who has the longest hair? Who has the youngest daughter? The winner won a prize. Then, each person wrote down three things about themselves. The leader read the three things and the ladies were to guess who it was. They found out some interesting things they had not known. Two children were present and there were special games and prizes for them, too.
Ann Logan had a table with a variety of gift items and each person could take home a bag of “goodies.”
— The Secret Sisters of the Shamburg Christian Church of God met Saturday afternoon for the revealing party. Participants usually reveal and choose different names each year, but due to the pandemic, this time they went two years. The ladies met at the Family Life Center behind the church and enjoyed lunch. When everyone was through eating, gifts were handed out and secret sisters were revealed. Most of the ladies didn’t know who their secret sister was and were surprised. New secret sisters will be drawn next week and all ladies of the church are welcome to participate.
— Yesterday was election day. I hope all who were registered took the time to vote.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 11 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 4 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were eight TOPS and three KOPS, with Karen as the top loser and Janet was the KOP.
The challenges are: No ice cream and up your exercise by a few minutes this week. The positive thought was: “Did you eat ice cream?”
Karen’s menu was chosen, Brenda won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
Gloria Taylor was a guest speaker that night and she had a wonderful program.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. There will be a silent auction and awards will be presented For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship. Monday, 7 p.m., Vacation Bible school meeting (Shamburg). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, Second Harvest (Pleasantville Fire Hall). Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Monday, 7 p.m., vacation Bible school meeting (Shamburg).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship with guest speaker Mike Cable; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 7 p.m., vacation Bible school meeting.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who registered are reminded to pick up their food boxes between 10 and 11 a.m. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is necessary.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens meet Thursdays at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors open at 10 a.m., for playing games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations for a meal must be made by Monday. All area seniors are welcome to attend. For more information or to make a lunch reservation, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Members of the Pleasantville Fire Department will meet Thursday evening at the fire hall.
— Recycling day for Pleasantville residents is this Friday. Recycle bins should be set out Thursday night. If you have any questions, contact the borough office.
— A Family Revival will be held this weekend at the Titusville Church of Nazarene. Friday’s service will begin at 7, with gospel illusionist John Louis. On Saturday, there will be a pizza party for kids, teens and their parents, followed by another service at 7. Mr. Lewis will give the message at the 10:45, Sunday morning service, which will be followed by a potluck dinner. The illusionist’s final service will be at 6 on Sunday evening.
— Saturday is Armed Forces Day. If you see someone who was in the military, tell them “Thank you for your service.”
— The Pleasantville borough council meeting will be held at 6:30 on Tuesday evening.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a cookie sale outside of Save-A-Lot on Friday, May 27. The sale will begin at 9 a.m.. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
— May 27 is also the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a fish fry at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. People will be served at the back window.
— Monday, May 30, is Memorial Day. At 11:45 a.m., there will be a parade from the school to Fairview Cemetery, and, weather permitting, a service will be held there to honor veterans. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. The Memorial Day Chaplain is Pastor Fred Frye from the Shamburg Christian Church of God. The Titusville High School Band will provide the music and the speaker will be James Baker. After the service, hotdogs and chips will be served at the pavilion.
— On Saturday, May 28, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in Titusville to honor the late David Weber. David grew up in Pleasantville and became a historian and author and was well-known in the community. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the David L. Weber Community Garden on Central Avenue. His name is on the wall near the garden.
— The Pleasantville Community Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 4. The Pleasantville Methodist Church is planning to set up Friday and Saturday and anyone interested in helping should contact Celene Watson. The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a sale in their pavilion on Saturday. The Pleasantville fire department auxiliary will have an indoor sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday. If you would like to set up a table in the fire hall, call Martha Long at (814) 589-5363.
— The Chapmanville Community Church is having a “breakout event” on Saturday, June 11. The church will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and you are invited to come by any time during those hours and experience the Bible-themed escape rooms. There is no charge for this event and snacks and a craft space will also be provided. For more information, contact Anneliese Ledebur at missledebur@gmail.com. The church is located at 1043 Le Boeuf Trail Road, Titusville.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a chicken barbeque on June 11. Weather permitting, it will be at the pavilion across the road from the church and the cost is a donation.
— If you are looking for something to do this summer, the Pleasantville Festival Committee could use some help. The Pleasantville Festival will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14, 15 and 16 on the grounds of the Pleasantville Fire Department. Kayla Brown is the pageant coordinator, and anyone interested in participating or helping with the pageant should call Kayla. Renae Repasky is the parade coordinator and anyone interested in participating in the parade or helping with the event should contact Renae. If you would like to help, contact Ginny Mancastroppa.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Tammy Jones, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Remember to pray for our country and our leaders.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Julie Andes, Oakland Caldwell and Brian Beers on May 19, Niki Schroeder, Saundra Cook, Tom Wright and Cathy Sliker on May 20, Nancy ANthony, Jenny Bryner and Boyd Mott on June 21, Sarah Resinger and Nancy Hawk on May 22, Missy Channels on May 23, Katie Reichel on May 24 and Paul Thompson on May 25.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Jenny and Rick Tucker on June 19 and Shellie and Bill Woods on May 20. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
