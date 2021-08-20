“A soft answer turns away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.”
This was a proverb of Solomon, the wisest man.
We are often in situations where things get out of hand. Someone says something he shouldn’t have said, someone responds and soon what was to have been a friendly meeting becomes a shouting match. No one is listening anymore.
In 1952, Newbold Morris was appointed to a special position by President Truman. His job was to keep a close check on crime and mismanagement in the government. One day, Morris met with a subcommittee of the Senate. They had questions about a situation, and during the meeting, people disagreed. Emotions ran high and people started arguing.
Morris knew they couldn’t solve anything that way. He was trying to figure out the best way to calm things down, when he remembered a note his wife had given him. In a loud voice, he called out, “Wait a minute. I have a note from my wife.”
The room became quiet and Morris took the note from his pocket and read outloud, “Keep your shirt on.” The angry crowd started laughing and everyone calmed down. The tension was over and the meeting continued as it should.
We all face situations where angry words are said and tensions are high. More anger just makes things worse.
When people start shouting at each other, no one hears anything. We probably won’t have a note that would produce such laughter, but we should remember that “a soft answer turns away wrath.” Don’t respond to anger with more angry words. Stay calm. Keep cool or whatever the modern-day saying is. A soft answer really does make a difference.
Staying calm is the best way to take the wind out of an angry person’s sails.
Recent events
— Faith Community Church at Enterprise had Bible school last week. Sessions were held from 6 to 8:30 each evening and 11 children were enrolled.
On Monday, Moses came and talked to the children. On Tuesday, everyone tie dyed a T-shirt. Noah visited on Wednesday and told his story and on Thursday the lesson was about Jesus.
The program was Friday evening and everyone was invited. The children sang several songs: “In the Lord’s Army,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” “Happy all the Time,” “God Made Me,” “Jesus, Jesus,” “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” “Deep and Wide,” “You Can’t Get to Heaven,” “Oh, Be Careful Little Eyes” and “My God is So Big.”
The children also recited The Ten Commandments. Those participating included: Andrea Kay, Scarlette Lorenze, Charlie Ackerman, Lillyauna Ackerman, Matthew Ruth, Ethan Ruth, Olivia Ruth, Piper Ruth, Alden Tucker, Rickey Tucker and Coy Campbell.
Mahalia Campbell and Stephen Tenney were helpers and Bert Drake was the Bible school director. When the program was over, everyone was offered a dish of ice cream. All types of toppings were set out and each one could make his/her own sundae. It was an enjoyable evening. Thanks to Bert and all who helped with Bible school.
— Thusday evening it rained and then the sun came out. A bright beautiful rainbow came across the eastern sky. A rainbow is a sign of God’s promise. He will always be with you and never leave you alone. Sometimes you will see a rainbow when you need it the most. Remember, He always keeps His promises.
— A memorial service for Donald “Pent” Burt Jr. was held on Saturday afternoon at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Pent passed away on July 28, 2021. Before the service began, a prelude of music by Boxcar Willie was played, “Railroad to Heaven.” It was one of Pent’s favorite songs.
A picture of Pent and mememtos were on the piano. Pastor Fred Frye gave the welcome and prayer. Pastor Fred sang “Old Rugged Cross,” accompanied by Amie Beard on the piano. That hymn was also one of Pent’s favorites.
The scripture was Psalm 23. Pastor Fred told how Pent faced many difficulties but always found a way to get through them. He loved nature and being outdoors. He felt God’s love and presence there.
Memories of Pent were shared by coworker Vince Walters, niece Katie Locke and sister Debbie Beightol. The song “Always Stay Humble” by Tim McGraw was played and Pastor Fred closed the service with prayer.
Everyone was invited to the Family Life Center for dinner. The hall and tables were decorated with things Pent liked.
— If you have been a regular customer at Corky’s Pizza in Pleasantville, you know Sherree Yochum. She started at Corky’s on April 1, 2002, and has made many friends over the years. She has answered the phone, waited on customers, prepared orders and done anything that needed done. She was always ready to help, but that is over.
After 19 years, Sherree has retired and Saturday was her last day. Sherree said, “I enjoyed my job and the people I worked with and I had a good boss. Over the years, many of my customers, young and old, became friends. I will miss all of them.”
She will be missed by the people she worked with and her many customers. Sherree and her husband, Rodney, are wished good health and many years of happy retirement.
— Alekzandria, daughter of Aleisha Jackson, celebrated her birthday on Sunday at the home of her great-grandparents, Martha and Paul Thompson. The frosting on her cake was brightly colored, with six candles. After having cake, she opened her gifts. Her mother gave her a doll that laid in a unicorn that Alekzandria could put in the bathtub with her. It was her favorite. She also received many other gifts: a backpack from Gramma Sue, a watch from Aunt Barb and and many other items, including money.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 13 pounds. It was a no gain meeting. There were six TOPS and three KOPS, with Brenda as the top loser.
The challenge is: Eat vegetables. The positive thought is: “Did you drink soda?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Charge service and picnic, Grand Valley Sportsman’s Club. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, outside.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, 9:30 a.m., Second Harvest (fire department). Sunday, 10:30, worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Trustees meeting; 6:30, Council meeting. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Charge service and picnic, Grand Valley Sportsman’s Club.
Scheduled events
— Today is “Never Give Up Day.” Everyone has goals or a special dream they want to come true. Sometimes you get to a point when everything seems wrong and your dream seems impossible. Stick to your guns. When things seem wrong, look for the silver lining. If it is something you really want, hang in there. Keep going and don’t give up, and you might be surprised how that dream turns out.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Food boxes may be picked up between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for this service.
— Titusville ExpressCare will be closed Thursday through Sunday and reopen on Monday at a new location. This medical facility will be moving to 401 W. Spring Street in Titusville. If you have an urgent medical need, you can go there and get help. Those who are experiencing a serious medical issue should go to the emergency room at the hospital. Expresscare will be open every day and the phone number will be the same (814) 775-0555.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will meet at 6:30 this evening. They would be glad to have new members, and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Tionesta’s Indian Festival will be held this week and from 4 to 6 this evening, a ham and scalloped potato dinner will be served at the Methodist Church. Thursday, Friday and Saturday there will be a variety of food vendors, craft shows, games and contests, a dunking booth and carnival rides.
The Allegheny River Indian Dancers will perform Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon. Jim Felix will present “An Evening with Elvis” at 6 on Thursday evening. A Blessing of the Kids & Pets & Parade will be held at 5:30 on Friday evening. The parade will be at 11 on Saturday morning, and the week will end with fireworks at 10. Sunday morning from 8 to 11, the AmVets will serve a pancake breakfast in the vendor area. A community worship and choir will be held at 11 a.m., in the basketball court.
— The Evergreen Charge involves the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches, all served by Pastor Penny Helmbold. This week the three churches will come together on Sunday morning for a charge picnic and hymn sing at the Grand Valley Sportsman’s Club, on Goodwill Hill Road.
Everyone is invited to gather at 10:30. The service will begin at 11 and a picnic lunch will be served at noon. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and a dish to share and dress casually. After lunch, there will be lawn games and fellowship. For more information, call Pastor Penny at (814) 657-3132.
— The Crawford County Fair has been an important event for many in this area. The fair will be held next week at the Meadville fair grounds. There will be exhibits, demonstrations, games, rides and special events.
— Remember, it’s almost time for school to start. Students in the Titusville School District will begin classes on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and at this time, all classes will be in school. You can’t put off those summer plans anymore. Get busy before vacation time ends.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale on Friday, Sept. 3, outside of Sav-A-Lot in Titusville. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. with a variety of baked goods. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. There was no Relay for Life event this year, but plans are already underway for something next year.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah WIllis.
Prayer list
Rev. Jerry Drake is feeling better and he and his wife, Marian, thank everyone for their prayers. People are still coming down with the coronavirus, so remember them in prayer. Our prayer list also includes Diane Van Cise, Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Pray for our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Lauren Falco on Aug. 19, Coralyn Hawthorne, Don Thompson and Skip Cook on Aug. 20, Emily Hart, Amy Harger and Jeremy Wakefield on Aug. 21, Caitlyn Gibson, Jewel Wakefield, Shaun Morris and Bob Brooks on Aug. 22, Lynda Plows and Gracey Estok on Aug. 23, Rocky Channels, Dick Balas and Steve Hollabaugh on Aug. 24 and Scott Pepple and Roger Fulton on Aug. 25.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Bonnie and Tad Burt on Aug. 19, Cathy and Rick Winger on Aug. 20 and Darlene and Bill Perry and Margaret and Ben Martin on Aug. 23. May everyone have a wonderful day.
