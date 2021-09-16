“Let the husband render unto the wife due benevolence: and likewise also the wife unto the husband.”
In other words, husbands and wives should love each other and show it. Paul wrote about marriage in letters to different churches. God meant marriage to be something special and it should not be taken lightly.
Last week two area couples celebrated a special anniversary. Carol and Bill Brooks celebrated 60 years of marriage. The former Carol Wells married Bill Brooks on Sept. 9, 1961. The couple lived in the Waterford area for a short time then moved to Pleasantville. They raised four children: Bud, Larry, Bob and Laurie. A family celebration was held last week and all but two grandchildren were able to attend.
Barb and Dave Zahner celebrated 50 years of marriage. The former Barbara Mallory married Dave Zahner on Sept. 11, 1971. They have lived in the Shamburg area for many years and raised three sons. A get-together was held Saturday and Barb and Dave were happy to see so many well-wishers. The community wishes both couples continued years of health and happiness. God bless them.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were four KOPS and six TOPS with Karen and Cathy were the top losers.
The challenges are: Drink water and keep your menu. The positive thought is, “Did you snack between meals?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, 9:45 a.m., Second Harvest (fire hall). Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who pre-registered can pick up their food boxes between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for sponsoring this ministry.
— There are two more nights left of the tent revival services at Centerville. The services are led by Alicia Hilton and Don Kaufman. They begin at 6 each evening and end at 9 or after. There will be gospel preaching and prayers for the sick. The services are held at a farm at the corner of Newton Town Road and Shriner Road and everyone is welcome. For more information, call Alicia at (814) 694-5187.
— The Men of Grace from the Allegheny Region will have a family revival on Saturday at the French Creek Vally Christian School in Saegertown. Men, women and children age 13 and older are welcome to attend. The doors will open at 7 a.m. and the event will begin at 9. A continental breakfast will be served and Pastor Kevin Myers will speak at the service. Special music will be provided by Shadow of the Statue. For more information, check out MOGAR on Facebook or call Ron Wright.
— The Titusville Ladies Conference will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The event will begin with a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and a “welcome and worship” will begin at 9, with author Robyn Dykstra as the speaker. Her theme is “Faith Over Fear.”
There will be four sessions, with breaks in between, and a boxed lunch will be served at 12:30. The conference will end at 3:30. Registration and payment for the conference are due by Sept. 25. To register or for more information, contact Rose Nystrom.
— For years, Joe Burt and his family have provided a Haunted Hayride in October. Last year, like many other events, their Halloween plans were cancelled. Joe died in November. In honor and memory of Joe, his family will have a Halloween Drive-thru display from dusk until 10 p.m. each evening from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. There is no charge but donations will be accepted. The money is given to the Pleasantville Fire Department to purchase Christmas gifts for kids in the area.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God has scheduled its fall Soup & Pie dinner for Saturday, Oct. 9. Serving will be from 4 to 6 with a variety of soups and pies to chose from.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
We continue to remember in prayer Lloyd Jackson, Diane Van Cise, Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Paul Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for the Americans in Afghanistan and for our government.
Birthday list
Happy Birthday to Arielle Locke, Steve Beck and Larry Drake on Sept. 16, Jason Drake on Sept. 17, Aime Armstrong and Bob Beers on Sept. 18, Marian Drake, Lisa Wright, Haley Jones, Tanner Morris and Roxanne Minium on Sept. 19, Sean Beers, Nick Tucker, Martha Long and Eric Latshaw on Sept. 20 and Paul Sliker and Julie McCauley on Sept. 21.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Betty and Ray Fenton and Hiroko and Jason Wright on Sept. 19. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
