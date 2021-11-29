“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His mercy endures forever.”
There are many verses in Psalms that tell the reader to give thanks or be thankful. Sometimes we don’t feel like being thankful, but if we take time to look around, there is more to be thankful for than we realize.
Several years ago, a magazine printed a story about a young man who had a habit of grumbling. No matter what it was, he found a reason to complain. The least little thing would upset him greatly. One day he came across the following verse:
“When you have truly thanked the Lord for every blessing sent, then you’ll have very little time to murmur or lament.”
The young man realized that his constant complaining had caused him to overlook the many gifts that God provided for him. For the first time, he decided to do something about his constant grumbling and complaining.
Whenever he felt irritated, he would stop and thank God for the many good things he enjoyed. By centering his attention on praising instead of complaining, he was able to enjoy life.
Even in the worst circumstances, there are reasons to give thanks. If you get in the habit of being grateful, those bad times won’t seem nearly so bad. Take time to count your blessings, not just at Thanksgiving but all through the year. You might be surprised at how much better you feel.
“Blessings hemmed with praise won’t unravel.”
Recent events
— A Community Thanksgiving service, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, was held on Sunday evening at the Pleasantville Methodist Church, with about 50 present. Nathanial Licht, from Love INC, was the pianist for the service.
Host Pastor Jerome Alsdorf gave the welcome, and Pastor Fred Frye, from the Shamburg Christian Church of God, gave the opening prayer. The congregation sang “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come.”
Tara Alberth and Amie Beard, from the Shamburg Church, sang “I Speak Jesus.” Pastor Chuck Riel, from the Free Methodist Church, led a “Time of Sharing,” then the Methodist Church provided special music.
Marilyn Henderson, Elaine and Keith Klingler, Amy Williams and Pastor Jerome were joined by Amie and Tara from Shamburg and they sang “Thankful.” Pastor Chuck read the scripture from Jeremiah, then Pastor Jerome gave the message.
The final hymn was “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty.” Pastor Dave McCauley, from the Full Gospel Church, gave the closing prayer and benediction.
It is always good when different denominations come together to worship the one God in whom they all believe. Many of those who attended brought non-perishable food items to be used for the Love INC Backpack Ministry.
— After worship on Sunday, people at the Enterprise Methodist Church decorated for Christmas. Many people have the decorations up. It is good to put the outdoor ones up before the weather gets bad. Soon there will be all kinds of lights and displays.
The weather hasn’t been really bad, but it seems the electricity in this and the surrounding area has been going out a lot lately. It usually isn’t out too long, but it still can mess up one’s plans. It also gives us a chance to think about how it was before electric and to be glad we have it.
We have had some beautiful nights. With the full moon, it was almost like daylight. You could look outside and see what was going on. Some nights, you can look up and see more stars than you could begin to count. It really is a beautiful world.
TOPS
The Pleasantville Community Church was having repairs done last week, so Pleasantville TOPS only had a weigh-in, with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 1/2 pounds. There were four KOPS and six TOPS, with Kathy and Sally as the top losers.
The challenges remain the same: No candy and keep your menu. The positive thought was: “Did you eat breakfast?”
Due to the holiday, TOPS will not meet this week. The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Sweets Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship and hanging of the greens service.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship; after worship, decorate for Christmas, followed by a holiday dinner. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— When students in the Titusville School District are dismissed this afternoon, Thanksgiving vacation begins. Students and staff have Thursday, Friday and Monday off and classes will resume at the regular time on Tuesday.
For elementary students, that day is called “Giving Tuesday” and each grade has a list of certain items they can bring in.
First grade items are: chapstick, hand lotion, purse-sized tissue packs and socks.
Second grade items include: mouthwash, toothbrush, toothpaste and individually-packed snacks.
Third grade is: coffee mug, instant coffee/ground coffee sample, hot cocoa and card games.
Fourth grade is: notepads, blank cards, pens and large print puzzle books.
Fifth grade is: fun magnet, body wash, body wash scrubs, chocolate candies, stain remover pen and key chain.
Everyone is welcome to bring in empty stockings. The items are to be brought in by Friday. Everything will be collected and divided to put into stockings to be given to seniors and service members.
If you would like to make a cash donation, it will be gratefully accepted. Students, maybe you can use some of your vacation time to collect items.
— Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. We give the Pilgrims credit for the first Thanksgiving in America. They came across the ocean looking for a place to worship freely, but that first winter was rough and many of them died.
They probably wouldn’t have survived at all if they hadn’t made friends with the Indians who helped them. After that first year, the Pilgrims invited their Indian friends to a big feast and they gave thanks.
All through the Bible, it says to give thanks to God. The Israelites had special feast days to give thanks. The Psalms have many verses telling us to be thankful. In many of the letters Paul wrote to the churches, he told the people that he thanked God for his friends and he told them to show thanks.
Some people will go away for the weekend, some will have family get-togethers for the holiday and others will spend most of the day watching football. Whatever you do, wherever you go, take time to think about what you have and give thanks for your blessings. May everyone have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.
There are more answers to the question, “What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?”
“That we (my family) are healthy and doing well.”
“My new job. My husband and I have more time together.”
“I am thankful for the many blessings God has given me - smiles, laughter and the wonderful health He has blessed my family and I with.”
“The beautiful world God has created.”
— The next day is known as Black Friday. Many stores open early and offer big discounts and lots of people will get up early and go shopping for the sales. Just remember that it is the beginning of the Christmas season and a time to rejoice. Enjoy the day and I hope you get some good bargains.
— Titusville will have their Santa Parade on Friday evening. The parade will form at the train station and begin at 6 p.m., going north on Perry Street, then turning right onto Spring Street. It will then turn left onto Franklin, and then left onto Central. At Scheide Park, Santa will get out and go to the gazebo, where he can visit with the boys and girls — and adults too.
— Burgess Park will be open on Friday evening with their beautiful lights for Christmas. Every evening from 6 to 9 p.m., through Dec. 31, you can go through and see the different displays for the holiday. Many people work hard to decorate the park for Christmas.
— Deer season will begin this Saturday and continue through Saturday, Dec. 11. There are many deer in the area and we usually have many hunters from other areas here at this time. All hunters are urged to follow all rules and regulations, wear the appropriate clothing and be careful.
— Sunday will be the first day of Advent. In the Christian Church, it is considered a time of preparation for the celebration of the birth of Christ. It is also preparation for the Second Coming of the Lord. It begins on the Sunday nearest to Nov. 30, and some denominations consider it the beginning of the church year.
No one is certain when Advent was first observed. Bishop Perpetuus of Tours (461-490) established a fast before Christmas that began on Nov. 11. In 570, the Council of Tours mentioned an Advent season.
It is a time for preparation, not just for decorating, shopping and baking, but a time to get your heart in tune with the real reason for Christmas. When you do that, you really can have the best Christmas.
— For many churches, the first Sunday after Thanksgiving is “Hanging of the Greens.” Some churches have a special worship service and decorate during that time.
The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church is having a “Hanging of the Greens” worship service this year. Some churches are asking those interested in decorating to stay after worship service to get the church ready for Christmas.
One decoration that is often used is the wreath. Now many are artificial, and may be white or different colors. The original wreath was made of evergreens, and might include holly, mistletoe, pine and fir.
Most plants are lifeless and bare in the winter, but evergreens continue to be green and bare fruit, signifying God’s immortality and everlasting life. The wreath is in a circle, a reminder of the circles of life, family and love.
— The Pleasantville HoHo committee and the horse parade committee worked together for the borough Christmas celebration, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Merrick Street with the horses in the lead. The HoHo committee will follow, handing out gift bags to boys and girls. The parade will turn south on Main and follow to the traffic light.
The horses will go down to the fire hall, where pictures can be taken with the Grinch. The money collected from the pictures will go to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.
The HoHo committee will go to Corky’s and there pictures can be taken with Santa Claus. There will be no sitting on Santa’s lap, just standing beside him for the pictures. Money from these pictures will go to the HoHo committee.
Military list
Holidays can be especially difficult for those in the service. If you know someone in the military, send them a card and let them know you are thinking about them. Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Continue to pray about the virus situation and that it may soon end. It is still in our area, and everyone is urged to be careful. If you are sick, stay home. Those who go out should be careful, and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Trenton Morris on Nov. 25, Jacob Foster and Cindy Walters on Nov. 26, Lill Latshaw and Savannah Drake on Nov. 27, Clark Luke, Bob McClelland, Tanner Nicols and Josee Tucker on Nov. 28, Sally Reed on Nov. 29 and Kristen Thompson, Lloyd Drake, Jr., Adam Drake and Harry Dilley o Nov. 30.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Charlotte and Skip Cook on Nov. 25 and Pat and Charlie Mann on Dec. 1. May everyone have a great day.
