“Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgments.”
Jesus spoke these words to the crowd. He told them how they judged people was how they would be judged.
Years before, God had said to Samuel, “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”
God was, and still is, more concerned with what is in one’s heart than what he wears or how he looks. Just because someone dresses differently does not make him/her a bad person. Maybe that is the way they were raised. Maybe that is all they had. Sometimes, people don’t have a lot of choices.
Give a smile and a friendly “hello.” Let people know you care about them as a person. A friendly smile, a kind word could make a big difference to some people.
There is a legend that Michelangelo, a master painter and sculptor, once bought a piece of low-grade marble and took it home. Everyone who saw the marble made fun of him. “What good is that ugly rock?” they asked. “Why waste your time.”
Michelangelo gave each one the same answer. “There is an angel trapped inside that stone, and I must set it free.”
It took time and patience, and the sculptor worked slowly and carefully. In time, that ugly, low-grade marble did become a beautiful angel.
People are like that piece of marble. They may seem low-grade, ugly and of no use to anyone. Maybe they are rude, selfish and uncaring, but we don’t always know their situation. There is usually a reason people act the way they do. When you come in contact with someone like that, try a little patience and kindness. You just might release an angel from “human clay.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Margaret “Mickey” Vroman, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The former Margaret Ralston married Charles Vroman and they raised three children; Charles, Brian and Dawnya. She worked as a caregiver for several years. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the Rometown Community Church and the funeral service will begin at 11. May God give comfort and peace to the Vroman family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Maxine Gollehon, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the age of 98. The former Maxine Hacker married William Gollehon and they raised three children; Donna, William and Sonya (deceased). Calling hours will be from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home in Titusville, and the funeral service will begin at 4. May her family feel God’s peace and love.
Recent events
— Steve Wright recently returned from a trip to Maryland. Maryland has had some bad storms, and his son had trees on his property that were in danger of falling down. Steve helped Jason get the trees down before they could cause any damage to the property.
]He also enjoyed spending time with Jason, his wife, Hiroko and their children, Alyssa and Shaun. Alyssa had just returned from a trip to Europe and told her Grandpa about places she had visited. She will soon be going back to college in Oregon. It was a quick trip, but Steve enjoyed his time with his family.
— A couple of weeks ago, the topic of square dancing came up in a conversation. Since then, I’ve found that a lot of people used to square dance. Square dancing is defined as “a dance for four couples, arranged to form a square.” There is music and someone referred to as the “caller” calls out what the dancers are to do next.
Years ago, when Enterprise had industry in the area, there was a big hotel on the corner, where the Pleasantville and Titusville Roads now come together. (Yes, at one time, Enterprise was a busy little town. It even had it’s own post office.) The three-story building had rooms upstairs for visitors, and downstairs was a dining area, a library and a big social room, which was often used for square dancing.
At one time, Carl E. Wright, of Enterprise, played for some of the dances. Grand Valley also had square dances in the IOOF building. At the time, it was a big brick building, behind where the post office is now. Later, square dances were held at the Pleasantville School gymnasium.
One lady remembered going to a square dance Christmas party either for or sponsored by Sylvania. Another lady remembered when Pleasantville had a big celebration and people were square dancing in the streets. About 100 people got together at the main intersection in town (where the traffic light is now) and had a good time square dancing.
Max Dunham, who was a teacher at Pleasantville for many years, was also a caller for square dances. In Titusville, the PNA Club, the Christian Activities Center (where the YMCA is now) and the Union Hall (it was a big building between the west end of Central Avenue and Spring Streets) used to have square dances.
Granville Sutton had a polka and country band and they used to play for square dances and Don Burt was a caller. A Mr. Gray from the Grand Valley area played the fiddle for dances at various places.
The Saddle Club at Hydetown used to have square dances, and Plumer and Hasson Heights each had a place were square dancing was a big attraction.
Others went farther away: up toward German Hill, Kane, and near Jamestown, New York. Somewhere along the way, square dancing faded out. The last time anyone I knew went to a square dance, it was around the Centerville/Townville area and that was years ago.
Almost everyone I talked to said the same thing: “What happened to square dancing?” People talked about how much fun it was, it was good exercise, and even if they didn’t dance, they enjoyed the music. One lady said she never gained weight when she was square dancing.
There will be more about square dancing next week. If you have any comments or interesting stories about square dancing, let me know.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 /2 pounds with two turtles (weight stayed the same). Sally and Janet were the KOPS.
The challenges are: Watch your portions and no pizza. The positive thought was: “Did you drink pop?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Bible study Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. .
Scheduled events
— The Warren County Fair is going on this week and will continue through Saturday. The gates and barns open at 8 a.m., and the fair ends at 11.
Tonight’s special attractions are the antique tractor pull at 6:30, and The Kentucky Headhunters at the KeyBank pavilion at 7:30. Thursday evening, the Woodsmen’s Contest will begin at 6:30, and Friday evening the Modified Truck and Tractor Pull will begin at 8.
On Saturday, there will be a variety of activities and Stockcar Football will begin at 8, followed by fireworks at 10.
— The Venango County Fair is also going on this week and tonight the Pine Valley Boys & Friends will be at the Log Cabin at 7. On Thursday evening, the Showman Band will be at the Scrubgrass Stage at 6, and on Friday, the Jr. Livestock and Cheese Yield Auction will begin at 6. Saturday is Autism Tough Day. The Demo Derby will begin at 6, followed by fireworks.
— Titusville’s Oil Festival will be Friday and Saturday. The theme this year is “A Whale of a Celebration,” based on the discovery of oil in Titusville in 1859. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, there will be a variety of vendors in Scheide Park, along with activities for children. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and vendors and activities will continue throughout the day. The evening will end with fireworks. Help Titusville celebrate this weekend.
— There will be a Knife Show this weekend at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 30 tables are scheduled to be set up. For more information, call a member of the fire department or auxiliary.
— Love INC invites you to join them on Tuesday for digital literacy classes from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Love INC at (814) 827-4882 or stop and talk to them at their location at 220 West Central Avenue in Titusville.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 17. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call. To register, you can now call, e-mail or text.
— Relay for Life is an event that takes donations that go to the American Cancer Society. This year’s event will be a drive-thru from 7 to 10 p.m. at Burgess Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can pay tribute to family members and friends affected by cancer by sponsoring a luminaria bag in their honor or memory. A luminaria is a candle lit in a paper bag.
The loop through Burgess Park will be lined with luminaries and the honorees’ names will be prominently displayed on the bags. If you would like to have a luminary in memory of someone, fill out the form and send the form and the money to Sue Ongley in Pleasantville. The forms are available at various places in the area: Northwest Bank, Titusville Marketplace, Save-A-Lot, the laundrymat, post office and Ongley’s Outdoor Power. Sue needs to receive the forms by Aug. 18. If you have any questions or would like to help with the event, call Sue at (814) 589-1434.
— Faith Community Church will have Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. from Aug. 22 through Aug. 26, and the theme is “In the Lord’s Army.” All ages are welcome, but if the child is age three or younger, an adult should be with the child. Each session will include a Bible story, singing, crafts and snack time. Contact Bible School Director Bert Drake for more information.
— There will be a horse show at the Pine Creek Sportsmen’s Club on Sunday, Aug. 28. For more information, call Donna Hetrick.
— If you have school shopping to do, you need to do it soon. Most schools in the surrounding area will be starting this month. Students in the Titusville School District will return to classes on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
— Love INC will have a drive-thru chicken barbeque dinner on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their establishment on Central Avenue in Titusville.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Continue to remember those who have been badly effected by the storms and heat. Many people have lost everything. Pray for people in these situations and remember to give thanks for what you have. When we look at other states, we have not had to face what many others have had to deal with. There are still many in this area dealing with flu or some type of illness. We continue to remember Barb Van Epps, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Martha Thompson, Mary Ann Kopper, Audrey Walters, Jami Hillman, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson and Gary Fratus. Pray for America and ask God to bless our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Doug Johnson on Aug. 11, Connie Nichols, Freda Heliker and Jami Hillman on Aug. 12, Jackie Lane and Katey W. Fenstermaker on Aug. 13, Kelly Johnson on Aug. 14, Lonnie Hetrick, Jamie Atkins and Justin Sheely on Aug. 15 and Trey Tanner on Aug. 16.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Sylvia and Scott Wright on Aug. 11, Crystal and Cory Nicols on Aug. 15, Deb and Mike Cherry, Debbie and Randy Locke, and Sandy and Mike Hoban on Aug. 16. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
