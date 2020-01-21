“God gave them over to a reprobate mind.” Paul wrote to the Romans that man’s justification before God does not depend on the law of Moses, but on the mercy of Christ. God gave people a choice. They can come to Him, look to Him for guidance and try to live the life He wants them to live, or they can go there own way and do their own thing, not caring about anyone else. God loves all people and wants them to come and live with Him, but He can’t give mercy to those who won’t accept it.
Aaron Burr came from a prominent family in New Jersey and was raised in a godly home. His grandfather, theologian Jonathan Edwards, tried to get Aaron to follow the Lord’s steps, but Aaron wasn’t interested. He studied law and served on General George Washington’s staff during the Revolutionary War, but was later transferred when he caused problems for Washington. He got into politics, and eventually became vice president under President Thomas Jefferson. He and Alexander Hamilton did not get along and twice Hamilton helped bring about his defeat. In 1804, the two men had a duel and Hamilton died. Burr sought the aid of friends who later turned against him and he was tried for treason. He was acquitted, but many people were suspicious and did not trust him. He fled to Europe, but his plans there didn’t work out and he spent four years in poverty before returning to the United States. Burr was alone and his ambitious hopes were gone. He practiced law until he died.
He lived a long life, but he was unhappy and unproductive. He once told some friends, “60 years ago I told God that if He would let me alone I would let Him alone, and God has not bothered about me since.” He got what he asked for, but it wasn’t what he really wanted.
God never stopped loving him, and would have welcomed Aaron Burr into His kingdom, but you can’t give what is not accepted. Did he make it Home? No one knows. We only hope that he finally listened to what his grandfather had tried to tell him and that he opened up his heart to the Lord.
Don’t live the life that Burr did. Let God be your leader now and He will lead you down the right path. It may not be what you wanted or expected, and there will be problems and difficulties, but it will be what’s best for you. And when the time comes, He will take you Home.
Recent events
Last Wednesday, ladies from the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church gathered to celebrate the January and February birthdays. Eight ladies gathered at Coal Oil Johnny’s for lunch and there were four who had or will have a birthday.
They enjoyed the meal and had a good time visiting and just being together.
Due to weather conditions, many events were canceled last weekend. Sometimes, it is best just to stay home, unless you really do need to go out. (You might be surprised at the good time you can have at home if you try.) When you do have to go out in bad weather, use common sense and drive carefully.
We have more sled-riding memories. Some Pleasantville kids used to go out Dunham Road, past the water tower, and slide down the hill. Others went sledding on what is now Coe Road, south of Pleasantville. At one time, they were even allowed to sled downhill on Second Street. One lady mentioned something different - ice skating. Kids used to ice skate on Holbrook Road near Pleasantville.
Another winter memory that I had never heard before was catching rabbits. The Boy Scouts were paid by the game commission to catch rabbits within the Pleasantville Borough. They had wooden cages that they would set up where they had seen a lot of rabbit tracks and leave a carrot, or something rabbits liked, inside. They checked their traps every day, and when they had a rabbit they took it home. Later, the rabbits were taken somewhere out in the country and released. The rabbits were not to be hurt - just get them out of town and into the country. I thought it was interesting. The boy scouts must have enjoyed doing that, and it taught them caring, consideration and responsibility. It also helped the borough, the game commission and the boy scouts. Thanks to all who have shared memories. Does anyone else have a memory to share?
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 6 1/2 pounds. There were two KOPS and six TOPS with Belinda as the top loser and Loretta and Barb as the KOPS.
The challenges are: watch your portions, drink water and eat vegetables. The positive thought is: “Did you exercise four times this week?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Kathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 6 p.m., Family Night. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage).
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; after service, dinner and annual meeting. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men and women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “God Calling” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “Solomon Anticipates Praise.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Worship team; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; service followed by potluck dinner, then society meeting.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study (Sarah’s). Friday, 7 p.m., Movie Night. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. youth group (parsonage).
Upcoming events
— After a long weekend, Titusville students returned to classes Tuesday morning. It was just as well they had Monday off, it was too cold to be out.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for games, fellowship and lunch. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Due to weather conditions, the Enterprise and Grand Valley churches canceled Family Night last weekend, and, weather permitting, the activities will be held this weekend. The Grand Valley Church will show the movie, “Overcomer,” in their fellowship hall at 7, Friday evening. Refreshments will be served. The Enterprise Methodist Church will have pizza and snacks at 6, Saturday evening, and at , the movie, “A Gift of Love: The Daniel Huffman Story,” will be shown. Both events are open to the public and there is no charge. Stop for an evening of entertainment and fellowship.
— Week of Prayer for Christian Unity began Saturday and continues through Friday. We need unity among people, wherever we are. Even when we don’t have personal contact, we deal with other people and right now our government is in an upheaval. Pray that the people in government will learn to work together, they will look to God for guidance and make the decisions that will make America what it was meant to be.
— We now know who is going to the Super Bowl - the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be held in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the place will probably be packed, but millions of others will watch the game on TV or whatever device they use. There will be parties, get-togethers and celebrations on Super Bowl Sunday with people waiting and watching, hoping their team will win. It’s an exciting time, but you can make the day more than just football.
— Super Bowl Day is also Souper Bowl Day of Caring. Several years ago, a youth group in North Carolina decided that Super Bowl Sunday should be more than just a football game. They wanted people to remember those who “did not have a bowl of soup to eat.” That Sunday, when the worship service was over, members of the group stood at the exits with a soup bowl and asked everyone to give $1. The money they collected was given to a local charity. Other churches heard about it, and the next year, they did the same thing. Word spread and before long the event was happening all over the United States. Churches and other organizations are encouraged to participate in Souper Bowl Day of Caring. No money is sent to any big organization. Take up a donation and give it to a local charity of your choice. You will be helping others, and you can still enjoy the football game.
— The Pleasantville Community Church will have a soup Luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 8. Serving will be from noon to 6 p.m., and there will be a variety of soups to choose from. The meal will also include a beverage and dessert.The meal is by donation. The money raised will go toward the youth retreat.
— The annual Festival of Love, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Pleasantville Community Church. This is a time when people of different denominations come together to praise the one true God. Anyone who would like to participate should contact one of the ministers from the ministerium. Share your talents by singing, playing an instrument, doing a reading or whatever. The service will begin at 7 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
— The 2020 God’s REAL MEN Summit will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22, at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds. Dan Meredith will lead the worship and give the message, “Real Men for a Real God.” The first session will be held Friday evening from 6 to 9 and chips, dip and desserts will be available. Saturday’s session is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will begin with a “big, bold, manly breakfast.” Lunch will include “Goodness hotdogs and burgers” and door prizes will be presented before the summit ends. This is a non-denominational conference and all area men are welcome to attend. Registration forms may be printed from the Facebook page. For more information, contact Pastor Jim Moore, pastor of the Church of Christ in Titusville.
— Right now, summer seems far away, but it isn’t too early to start making plans. The 2020 Pleasantville Festival will be held Wednesday through Saturday, July 8 to 11. The popular events will return and some new ones will be added. If anyone has any suggestions or ideas, contact Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849.
Military list
Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Bob Morris, Kyle Miller, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Rev. Betty Hollabaugh, Larry Meehan, Bobbie Gray and Charlie Hrip on Friday, Pat Peterson and Trevor Drake on Saturday, Sydney Lindquist and Bill Perry, Jr. on Sunday, Chris Miller, Chad Resinger, Gale Ruth and Pete Falco on Tuesday, and Brian Drake, Eddie Johnson, Jennifer Bean and Jean Moore on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.