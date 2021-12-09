Faith is defined as “a belief in the value, truth or trustworthiness of someone or something.” In religious societies, it is most commonly referred to as a belief and trust in God. In the book of Hebrews, faith is described as “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” In another way, faith has been described as “Forsaking All I Take Him.”
Faith played an important part in the Christmas story.
Mary was just a young girl, a teenager, but apparently came from a family who believed in God. Even at a young age, she seemed to have a thorough knowledge of the scriptures.
She was engaged to Joseph, a good man who would be a good husband to her. She must have been looking forward to their marriage. Then the angel came. Mary had to wonder why an angel would be coming to her.
Then the angel told her, “Fear no ... thou shalt conceive and bring forth a son, and call his name Jesus ...” Mary knew that wasn’t possible. She hadn’t done anything. She couldn’t have a baby.
The angel continued, “The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee and he which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God ... For with God nothing shall be impossible.”
If you are a woman, put yourself in Mary’s place. She was a young girl who lived a moral life. She believed in God and tried to live for Him. What would people think if she suddenly became pregnant? There would be talk. She would be shamed. What would Joseph think? He trusted her. He could leave her. She might even be put to death.
All kinds of thoughts must have gone through her mind, but Mary trusted God. The angel had said, “with God nothing shall be impossible.” Mary turned to the angel and said, “Be it unto me according to thy word.” She didn’t understand, she had to have been frightened, but she trusted God.
The evangelist Billy Graham said that “one of the greatest demonstrations of faith in all the Bible was Mary’s answer to the angel in accepting God’s will for her life, no matter what the cost.”
Everyone faces situations that are difficult, sometimes they seem insurmountable, but if you trust God and put it in His hands, something wonderful can happen. Remember, “with God nothing shall be impossible.” Mary’s response was just the beginning of the Christmas story.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Shirley Pierce, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 29 in Tennessee. The former Shirley Beck grew up in Pleasantville and graduated from Pleasantville High School. She married Lawrence “Buzz” Pierce and they made their home in Pleasantville.
The couple had three children; Jerry, Vicki and Rick (deceased). Buzz died in 1992. Shirley was a member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church. She worked for Sylvania for several years before it closed. After she retired, Shirley and several friends from Pleasantville would travel to Florida and enjoy the winter there. In the spring, they would return to Pennsylvania, and Shirley looked forward to the Sylvania get-togethers, where she could visit with old friends.
A few years ago, Shirley moved from Pleasantville to Tennessee, to be near her daughter. She also was good friends with Richard Cox, who died last year. There was no public service. Her ashes will be buried in the Beck lot at the Jerusalem Corners Cemetery. May God give comfort and strength to her family.
Recent events
— Grace Fellowship Church had their live nativity last weekend and cars were lined up waiting to go through Bethlehem. If you went through the town, this is what you would see. On the way to Bethlehem, visitors saw a live camel and the three wisemen coming from the east. They told about seeing the star and following it, probably traveling 800 to 900 miles.
Before entering Bethlehem, Roman soldiers stopped everyone to get an accurate count for the king. There were soldiers throughout the town, some on foot and some on horses. Visitors passed a variety of shops, with pottery, cloth, fruits, vegetables and poultry.
At the time of the census, the town would have been crowded with no place to stay, and many people were just laying on the ground, sleeping under the stars. Above, there was an angel who told the shepherds about the birth of Jesus.
The rabbi, who was the leader of the local synagogue, walks down the street and in front of the inn there was a sign, “No Room.” As they leave Bethlehem, visitors see a group of angels singing. Then they see Mary and Joseph in the stable with their new baby.
What a beautiful way to begin the Christmas season. There are many people behind the scenes who do a lot of work to get ready for this special event. There are many people who become part of the Bethlehem scene that night. Donations are accepted, but there was no charge to go through Bethlehem. Thank you for bringing the real reason for Christmas to life.
— Pleasantville has turned on their Christmas lights and many homes have decorated for the holiday. Take time to drive around the area — Pleasantville, Enterprise, Titusville and other surrounding areas. Burgess Park will be open from 6 to 9, every night through New Year’s Eve.
— Martha and Paul Thompson had a birthday celebration at their home on Sunday. Their great-granddaughter, Payton, turned six years old. However, three others who were present had a birthday within the last week; Nancy Gibson, Kristen Thompson and Cole Harvey. “Happy Birthday” was sung to each of them. There were two ice cream birthday cakes. One was chocolate and vanilla and the other was peanut butter and caramel. Martha had never had the peanut butter/caramel before, but she said it was delicious. Everyone had plenty to eat and a good time being together. The community wishes Payton, Nancy, Kristen and Cole a very happy year.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met last Thursday evening at the Pleasantvillle Community Church with seven weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 1/2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were two KOPS and five TOPS, with Cathy as the top loser.
The challenge is: Drink water. The positive thought is: “Did you eat ice cream?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
The group will have their Christmas get-together on Thursday, Dec. 16, and the plan is to go out to dinner. TOPS will meet on Thursday evening at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. There will be a silent auction this week. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship and Christmas program.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 15. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. It is open to all ages who meet the income requirements. If you would like more information or want to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589- 7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call. Those interested need to call this week.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more informatin or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Saturday is the last day of deer season. There are a lot of deer in the area and I haven’t heard of too many that have actually gotten one. You still have three days, so good luck and be careful.
— Faith Community Church will have their Christmas program during the worship hour on Sunday. The service will begin at 11a.m. and everyone is welcome.
— Pleasantville will have its Christmas parade on Sunday. The Pleasantville HoHo committee and the horse parade committee worked together for the borough Christmas celebration. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Merrick Street with the horses in the lead. The HoHo committee will follow, handing out gift bags to boys and girls.
The parade will turn south on Main and follow to the traffic light. The horses will go down to the fire hall, where pictures can be taken with the Grinch. The money collected from the pictures will go to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.
The HoHo committee will go to Corky’s and pictures can be taken with Santa Claus. There will be no sitting on Santa’s lap, just standing beside him for the pictures. Money from these pictures will go to the HoHo committee. Make plans to be in the borough on Sunday and see the parade, then visit Santa and the Grinch.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have its final Holiday Auction on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The kitchen will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6. Stop by and see what they have.
— The Shamburg Church of God will have its family Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 19, during the 9:45 a.m. worship service.
— Many people are busy on Christmas Eve, and the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church understands that. They have a Christmas Eve Eve service on Dec. 23. That gives people a chance to attend a special service and still follow family traditions. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church, the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church and the Shamburg Christian Church of God will each have a Christmas Eve service at 6. The Pleasantville Methodist Church will having a service at 7, with Robert Orner speaking as Joseph.
— Animals play an important part in the Christmas story and there are many stories and legends about various animals and other living things. People from Switzerland and Germany tell the story of how barnyard animals fall to their knees in adoration of baby Jesus right at midnight on Christmas Eve. Another legend claims that the animals are given the power of speech right at midnight.
American Indians believed that deer in the forest kneel at midnight on Christmas Eve. Mary arrived in Bethlehem riding on a donkey, so donkeys have a special place. In Spain, cows are honored because they breathed on the baby and kept Jesus warm. The shepherds may have had young sheep with them when they went to see this special baby.
God created the animals and they may have a deeper understanding of God than we realize.
Military list
If you know someone in the military, send a card to let them know they are not forgotten. Many will not be able to be home with family for Christmas and they need to know that people care. Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Burt, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samatha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Continue to pray about the virus situation. It is still in our area, and everyone is urged to be careful. If you are sick, stay home. Many people are dealing with other health problems, and those who go out should be careful. Masks and distancing are still encouraged. Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Dick Jones, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Holly Tucker, Hali Hawthorne, Stacey Harvey and Dave Zahner on Dec. 10, Mike Drake, Loretta Caldwell and Jan Hipple on Dec. 11, Shirley Pringle, Dustin Crawford and Finn Hall on Dec. 12, Shanna Gibson, Donna Drake, Kathy Dunkle and Gary Myers III on Dec. 13, Cathy Gibson, Raiden Singleton and Charlie Ackerman on Dec. 14 and Taylor Walters and Cody Sterling on Dec. 15.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Kim and Rayne Hasbrouck on Dec. 11, Cathy and Paul Sutton on Dec. 13 and Lori and Jim Kemp on Dec. 15. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.