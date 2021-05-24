“For when I am weak, then am I strong.”
Paul had a “thorn in the flesh,” something that could slow a person down, keep him from doing his best. Three times he asked the Lord to take it away, but the Lord said, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.”
Paul went on to become a great missionary. He faced many hardships and persecution, but his faith never wavered. He wrote, “I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then I am strong.”
In 1995, the Oklahoma City Federal Building was bombed. Frank Keating was governor at the time. His wife was present when the late evangelist, Billy Graham spoke to the grieving crowd. As always, he offered hope and peace to those gathered.
Later, Mrs. Keating remarked on the message. “As he (Billy Graham) sat on the platform before his message, I saw a man with physical weakness. But when he stood up to speak, there was energy and vitality. When he sat down, he was again a man of weakness.”
George Muller was a pastor and orphanage director in the 1800s. He made the following comment about weakness: “Our weakness gives opportunity for the power of the Lord Jesus Christ to be manifested. That blessed One never leaves and never forsakes us. The greater the weakness, the nearer He is to manifest His strength; the greater our necessities, the more have we ground to rely on it that He will prove Himself our Friend. This has been my experience for more than 70 years; the greater the trial, the greater the difficulty, the nearer the Lord’s help ... Therefore our business is just to pour out our hearts before Him: and help in His own time and way is sure to come.
There are a lot of things going on in the country now that many people don’t like. Getting upset and showing hate isn’t going to help.
This is a time to let God help our weakness become our strength. He created this country. It was founded by people who believed in Him and it can be great if we let Him be in control.
“When I am weak, then I am strong.” We can’t explain it, but if we are willing, we can experience it. When we look to God and trust Him, our weakness can become our greatest strength.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Richard Fenstermaker, who passed away in Ohio on May 3. Richard, son of Mabel and Harold Fenstermaker, grew up in Enterprise, attended school there and graduated from Pleasantville High School. He lived in Ohio for several years. His brother, Alan, lives in Enterprise. He had two sisters, Shirley Pringle and Arlene Brown. Richard has several relatives in the Enterprise area. May God give comfort and strength to his family.
Recent events
— We’ve had some beautiful weather and the road crews are out trying to get our roads in good shape again. If you have to wait or make a detour, please be patient. Their work isn’t easy, especially in this heat, but what they do makes it better for all of us. To all road workers, thank you for helping make our traveling better.
— If you are going through Pleasantville, go slow and watch out for the ducks. Sometimes they like to get away from the pond and stroll through town. You never know when one is suddenly going to cross the street. Just be careful.
— Now that it is warmer, you have to watch out for bees. They are out buzzing around and enjoying the flowers. The bee is considered a symbol of industry, resourcefulness and prosperity. Legend states that these tiny creatures “demonstrate the success and satisfaction found in working together harmoniously to enjoy the sweetness of life.” British farmers believed the bees hummed in honor of the Christ child on the first Christmas Eve.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and it was a NO GAIN meeting. Congratulations! There were six TOPS and three KOPS, with Cathy as the top loser and Loretta was the KOP.
The challenges are: Drink water and watch your portions. The positive thought is: “Did you eat ice cream?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen and Cathy won the 25-cent fund.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Many churches are having services now, but also have a set up for radio or online services. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 8:30, Men of Grace Breakfast (Saegertown). Sunday, Pentecost, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship service.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Friday, 6 p.m., Music Night. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Today, 9:45 a.m., Second Harvest (Fire Hall). Sunday, 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “End Times.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 11, worship; after service, small group study.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on the book of Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15. Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Pentecost, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who pre-registered can pick up their food boxes from 10:30 to 11:30. Proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— The 60+ group will meet at noon today at Sam’s Restaurant in Titusville. For more information, contact Donna Sheeley.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will meet at 3 today at the Shamburg Christian Church of God.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Members of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a meeting at 6:30 on Thursday evening. The department is always looking for new members and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have its fish dinner Friday evening, takeout only. The meal will include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. To place an order, phone (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— The Pleasantville Community Church will have it’s monthly Friday Night Music program at 6 that evening. This is an open-mic-style event, free and open to all interested. Anyone who sings or plays an instrument is welcome to participate. Take your instrument and any necessary items with you. All types of Christian music are welcome. If you like music, but are not a musician, you are invited to just stop and listen. For more information, call Colleen at (814) 967-5225 or the church at (814) 589-7526. After the program, there will be a time of fellowship and light refreshments.
— The Grand Valley Fire Hall will have a Soup & Sweets benefit dinner this Saturday to benefit the family of Lonnie Chase. Serving will be from noon until 6 p.m. and takeouts will be available. If anyone would like to make soup or provide a dessert, the ladies auxiliary would appreciate your help. Lonnie was a member of the Grand Valley Fire Department before he moved to Albion.
— Pleasantville will not be having a Memorial Day service this year, but they hope to have one next year. If anyone is interested in being part of the Memorial Day committee, contact the borough office.
There will be a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. on May 31 at the Bethel Methodist Church. The speaker will be Kerrick Caldwell and the theme will be “God Bless America.”
— Love INC will have a curbside chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Memorial Day in Titusville. Love INC does what it can to help anyone, whoever they are, whatever the need. Proceeds will help the organization meet those needs.
— Pleasantville has scheduled a community yard sale for Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. Area residents are encouraged to participate.
—It’s time to do your spring cleaning. The Pleasantville borough will have trash pick-up on Saturday, June 12.
— The Pleasantville Festival is scheduled for July 15, 16 and 17 and the Pleasantville Bicentennial Committee is making plans for that same time. Both groups could use some help. If you would like to volunteer to help with the festival, call Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849. If you would like to help with the anniversary celebration, contact a committee member or the Pleasantville borough office.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah Willis, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles and Kimberly Miles.
Prayer list
Although things are looking up, we still hear of virus outbreaks in the vicinity. Use common sense and be careful, for your sake and others. Our prayer list includes Bill Otto, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Faith Francis, Dick Jones, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hilllman, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Nikki Schroder, Tom Wright, Dorothy Schmidt and Cathy Sliker on May 20, Nancy Anthony and Boyd Mott on May 21, Sarah Resinger on May 22, Missy Channels and Dick Jones on May 23, Katie Reichel on May 24, Paul Thompson on May 25 and Joel Wright on May 27.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Shellie and Bill Woods on May 20 and Terry and Art Brunst on May 26. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.