“Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”
Saul was the king, but it went to his head and he forgot to look to God for help. When he continued to do things his own way, Samuel told King Saul, “The Lord hath rejected thee froom being king over Israel.” God sent Samuel to Jesse to anoint one of his sons as king. Seven of Jesse’s sons came to Samuel and each time Samuel thought, “this is the one,” but he wasn’t. David was the one God had chosen. God told Samuel not to look at the outward appearance, because that was not what was important.
There used to be a common saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” A beautiful picture on the cover does not make the book interesting and a plain cover with only the title and the author does not make it boring. You have to look through the book itself to see if it’s something you would be interested in. A beautifully wrapped package does not mean that what is inside is just what you want.
It’s the same with people. What they wear, where they live or what they drive does not make them a good person. What matters is what is in the heart. Is the person kind, compassionate, sincere? Does the person do what he/she can to help others or only when he can get something for himself? Don’t just look at the outside. What counts is what is on the inside.
“Reputation is what others think you are; character is what God knows you are.”
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Nancy Arnold who died July 13, in Erie. Nancy and her late husband, Joe Arnold, lived in Pleasantville for many years and raised three children: Elizabeth, Robert and Jeff. Nancy was a teachers’ aide for several years at the Pleasantville Elementary School and an active member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church. She was a kind and friendly lady and will be missed by the many who knew her. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
Moon landing
anniversary
NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, was established in 1958 for “the research and development of vehicles and activities for the exploration of space within and outside of Earth’s atmosphere.” On May 5, 1961, the United States launched its first manned aircraft, which made a 15-minute suborbital flight with astronaut Alan B. Shepard, Jr. President John Kennedy proposed that “the United States put a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.”
People from the space agency travelled around the country, speaking at schools and different organizations, telling people what they wanted to do and raising interest in the project. In the early 1960s, a man spoke at an assembly at the Pleasantville School. He talked about the space agency and their plans to land on the moon and, maybe someday, people would even live there. He ended his speech with these words. “Someday you’ll be looking up at the moon and two pairs of eyes will be looking back at you. One pair will turn to the other and say, “Isn’t that a beautiful earth tonight.”
Sunday was the 51st anniversary of the our country putting a man on the moon. On July 20, 1969, at 10:56 p.m., Neil Armstrong stepped from the lunar landing module on to the moon’s surface, saying “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” He and Edwin Aldrin, Jr. spent 21 hours and 37 minutes on the moon, collecting soil and rock samples and taking pictures. On July 21, the spacecraft, Apollo 11, took off and headed back to earth with Armstrong, Aldrin and astronaut Michael Collins, who accompanied them. The ship splashed down into the Pacific Ocean at 12:51 p.m., on July 24.
Will the time come when people actually live on the moon? Maybe and maybe not. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot involved and is it really meant to be? We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, the space agency has done a lot of hard work and several astronauts have given their lives for the cause. They all deserve our appreciation and should not be forgotten.
Recent events
— A graduation celebration was held Saturday evening for Carly Wright, daughter of Boz and Anne Wright, at their home near Grand Valley. The event was held outdoors with meatballs, ham, baked beans, salads and a variety of foods and cake for dessert. Carly recently graduated from Titusville High School. The community offers best wishes and may God guide her in this next phase of her life. — On Sunday, Pastor Ben McCauley and newly-ordained Pastor Dave McCauley together led the worship service at the Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners. Pastor Ben and his family have been called by God to serve the Lord in Missouri and they will be leaving soon. Pastor Dave and his wife, Barb, have been active at the church for a long time and felt God’s call to step in and lead. It will be an adjustment for both pastors and the congregation, but God will be with them. The community wishes the best for all involved.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins. There were two KOPS and six TOPS, with Sally and Sherree as the top losers and Loretta as the KOP.
The challenges are: Drink water before each meal, walk three times and watch your portions. Kathy’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches in Enterprise and the surrounding area are now having worship services, but they are not necessarily the traditional worship services. Precautions are still being taken and many are following the guidelines and trying to keep people safe. Some churches are having outdoor services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuaries. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice — stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, fellowship dinner. Monday-Friday evening, vacation Bible school.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson. Tonight, 6, men’s and women’s Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Trustees meeting; 7, Church Council meeting. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (drive-in or inside).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley and Pastor Dave McCauley. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (inside).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Wednesdy, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, and they have a new president. Ginger Mangel served faithfully as president for a long time, and she has resigned. Martha Sparks has taken the position and she is wished the best in her new roll. All area seniors are encouraged to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a yard sale this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the pavilion across from the church. There will be a variety of items and the cost is donation. Everyone is invited to stop and look around, but follow the rules and keep your distance.
-— The Pleasantville Community Church had scheduled “Hilltop Hallelujah!” for Saturday, July 25 at the church. The event has been postponed until August 8 and will be held at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Local musicians will be sharing contemporary, country gospel and praise and worship music. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day, with a picnic supper after. There is no charge and the public is welcome. Those attending may want to bring a lawn chair and sunscreen. For more information, phone the Pleasantville Community Church.
— Monday evening “Joe’s Sunroom” will give a concert from 7 to 9, at Scheide Park in Titusville. The concerts are held Monday evenings and open to the public at no charge, but donations are accepted. Those attending should bring their own chair or blanket and follow the social distancing requirements. It is a chance to get out safely and have a good time.
— Faith Community Church of Enterprise will have vacation Bible school next week with the theme “Blessings.” Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday evening. All ages are welcome but anyone age 4 and under must have an adult with him/her. Any adults who would like to help are welcome. The program will be held Friday evening. For more information, contact Bert Drake.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church is working with All God’s Children Ministries and asking for donations of shoes. Why collect shoes? Each bag of 25 pairs of shoes equals about $10 to help end homelessness and help those with disabilities. For each bag, 25 people in developing nations will receive much-needed shoes. Families in developing nations will be able to support themselves through microenterprise. Your unwanted shoes won’t go in a landfill. If you would like to help, gather your old, unwanted but new or gently-used shoes. Rubber-band pairs together and package 25 pairs per bag. Shoes may be dropped off at the Enterprise Methodist Church or contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information.
So many events have been cancelled and people look forward to getting out and going somewhere, but remember that the virus situation is still present. Keep a safe distance between people, refrain from hugging or even shaking hands and wear a mask. I don’t know anyone that likes wearing them, but if it helps keep you or someone else from getting sick, isn’t it worth it? Enjoy the remainder of the summer, but be careful.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
It’s election time and we hear all kinds of things and don’t know who or what to believe. Pray for our government leaders, that they will learn to work together for what is best for our country, not just for themselves. Lanny Pollard and Millie Weber have been added to our prayer list. We continue to remember Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with the coronavirus.
Birthday list
This week, special birthday greetings go to Helen Klingler of Pleasantville who has a birthday on July 27. Helen and her family have lived in Pleasantville for many years and she has been an active member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church. She is currently residing at the County Acres Personal Care Home and cards may be sent to her there at: 2017 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Birthday greetings also go to Kevin George on July 23; Bill Wright and Kyle Raszman on July 24; Tony Wright III, Susan Reib and Bertie Reib on July 25; Susan Andrews and Patrick Myers on July 26; Amber Ruth and Tiffany Anthony on July 27; and Maxine Brandon and Connie Wescoat on July 28. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
