“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
Jesus talked a lot about love, not just love for family and friends but for all mankind. He not only talked it, He lived it. The things He did and said showed His love for all people.
Many people have visited the Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg. Inside the visitors center is a cyclorama — a huge circular painting that explains the 1863 battle that in three days killed more than 40,000 Americans.
Around the battlefield are markers that show where some units stood, charged to victory or died. One monument is on a small knoll with concentric rings of flat, black marble slabs laid side by side.
President Lincoln stood there to give a brief speech dedicating the military cemetery. The black markers are engraved with the names of those who died, but many are simply marked “Unknown.”
The Civil War was fought between the federal government of the United States and the Southern states that seceded. It began on April 12, 1861 and ended four years later.
The battle at Gettysburg was considered a turning point of the war. The war was not over when the national cemetery in Gettysburg was dedicated in November 1863. Edward Everett, a well-known orator, gave a two-hour address, then President Lincoln gave a brief speech. It’s the President’s words that have long been taught and remembered.
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal ... It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that the government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
We still have the military and many continue to give their life to serve others. We need to remember their sacrifice but, as President Lincoln said, we also need to carry on the work they gave their life for. We need to do our part to make America “one nation, under God,” for all people.
Monday is Memorial Day, originally observed to remember the soldiers who died in the Civil War. Later it was extended to include all United States soldiers who died in war.
Many people will take flowers to the cemetery to remember loved ones who have passed. We don’t want to forget those who meant so much to us. Do take time to remember our military and those who “lay down their lives” for us. There are others who risk their life too — those in the fire department, police department and rescue workers. These people run into burning buildings, go into flooded waters or do whatever they can to save another life, with no thought to their own. We should remember them and give thanks, then do what we can for our country and make them proud.
Recent events
— The primary election was held last week and Southwest Township in Warren County and Allegheny Township in Venango County reported a higher percentage of voters than expected. Thanks to all who took the time to vote. Every vote counts and one vote can make a difference.
— The 60+ group met upstairs in Sam’s on Wednesday. There were eight members and one guest. Everyone enjoyed the meal and just being together and visiting. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 2. For more information, contact Donna Sheely.
— Music Night was held on Friday at the Pleasantville Community Church. Two of the regulars were not able to be there but the church Jam Band played. Chip Cleland played his guitar and sang old-time country gospel songs. There was also some worship music. Those present enjoyed the music and the fellowship. There will be another Music Night in June. For more information, contact the church or Colleen Stearns
— If you travel down Main Street in Titusville, you have probably noticed that one of the stately old buildings is gone. For many years, the building at the corner of Main and Martin Streets was a funeral home. The Arnold family, of Pleasantville, had it and Ray Arnold took it over from his parents. Most people in the Enterprise/Pleasantville area went there because they knew and trusted the Arnold family.
It was in the Arnold family for 30 years or more, and many of us still refer to it as “Arnold’s Funeral Home.”
In 1977, Robert Gosnell took over but he only had it a short time. Then Leo Hennes got the home and he ran it for many years.
The Garrett Funeral Home (formerly Peterson’s) in Titusville has been in business for many years, and when Leo Hennes retired, they took it. A good friend of mine liked Garrett’s, but she remembered Arnold’s and had been to many family services there.
When Garrett’s took it over, she made arrangements to have them do her service in the old building. It meant a great deal to her to have her service there. It will seem different with that building gone, but things change and life goes on. People will continue to have memories of that building, and we will see what happens there next.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same.) There were four TOPS and four KOPS, with Karen as the top loser and Loretta was the KOP.
The challenges are: Portion control and drink water. The positive thought is: “Did you eat fruit?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen, Belinda won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many still have radio or online services. Be careful when you go out. If you are sick, stay home.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 4:30 p.m., Women of the Church banquet (Coal Oil Johnny’s). Trinity Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, fellowship dinner.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m.,Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Tonight, 6, Trustees meeting; 7, Council meeting. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship and memorial service; 11, Friendship Circle on the end times.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 11, worship; 12 p.m, small group study..
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - tonight, 6, Bible study on the book of Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 12:15 Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 4:30 p.m., Women of the Church banquet (Coal Oil Johnny’s). Trinity Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Faith Community Church is having a hoagie sale. There are four kinds: Italian, turkey, ham and club and any of them can have either white or wheat buns. Orders are due on June 13. The hoagies will be at the church on Thursday, June 24. For more information or to place an order, contact Bert Drake or Marian Drake.
— Many are doing spring house cleaning and burning trash. Pleasantville residents are reminded that there is no burning on Sunday. Also, farm animals are not to be kept in the borough.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a takeout fish dinner on Friday. The meal will include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— Friday is also the beginning of Memorial Day weekend and people will be traveling. Whether you are going a short distance or miles away, drive carefully. Have a safe and pleasant weekend.
— Students in the Titusville School District will not have classes on Monday. Classes will resume at the regular time on Tuesday.
— Pleasantville will not be having a Memorial Day service this year, but they plan to have one next year. If anyone is interested in being part of the Memorial Day committee, contact the borough office.
— There will be a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Bethel Methodist Church. The speaker will be Kerrick Caldwell and the theme will be “God Bless America.”
— Love INC will have a curbside chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Titusville. Proceeds will help in the work they do.
What does Love INC do? Their mission is “to mobilize local churches to transform lives and communities in the Name of Christ.” Love INC is not incorporated. The “INC” stands for “in the Name of Christ,” because what they do is “in the Name of Christ.”
The Titusville organization serves Athens, Oil Creek, Plum, Steuben and Troy townships and the Titusville School District. Donations and volunteer help is always appreciated.
To learn more about Love INC visit their website at titusvilleloveinc.com/ or call (814) 827-4882.
— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training in this area. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone afflicted with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— Pleasantville will be having a communty yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. The Pleasantville Methodist Church will be participating in the sale. If anyone would like to donate items for the event, it would be appreciated. Call the church to find out the best time to leave the items.
— Pleasantville residents will have trash pick-up on Saturday, June 12.
— If you are looking for something to do in your free time, the Pleasantville Festival committe and the Bicentennial committee are looking for volunteers. The festival and bicentennial events will be held July 15, 16 and 17. If you would like to help with the festival, call Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849. If you would like to help with the anniversary celebration, contact a committee member or the Pleasantville borough office.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah WIllis, Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Sidney Callahan, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
We still hear of new virus outbreaks and remember them in prayer. Be careful and sensible. Our prayer list also includes Bill Otto, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Joel Wright on May 27, Randy Frost on May 28, Alan Fenstermaker on May 29, Kirt Drake, Kayla Latshaw and Jack Lambert on May 30, Joy Schroeder, Vicky Fratus, Cathy Winger, Andrew Wescoat and Phil Nosko on May 31 and Laney Brown on June 2.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Sharon and Paul Savitz on May 28. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.