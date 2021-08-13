“... That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed — That when any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”
That is another part of the beginning of the Declaration of Independence. Notice that it says “governments are instituted ... deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” “The governed” — that’s us, you and I. We put those people in office by our votes and if they are not living up to our ideals and values, we shouldn’t keep supporting them.
The other night I was watching a program and at the end the one girl sang “The Impossible Dream.” I’ve always liked that song, but I hadn’t heard it for some time. “To dream the impossible dream, to fight the unbeatable foe. To bear with unbearable sorrow, to run where the brave dare not go.”
Christopher Columbus had a dream. He wanted to prove the world was round, and to most people, the idea was impossible. Columbus had the right idea, but no one knew just how big the world was.
No one expected a large area of land to be between Europe and Asia. He went through a lot of sorrow, but he found a new land. When people heard about the new land, it gave them hope.
Years later, the Pilgrims sailed across the ocean in a little boat because they wanted freedom to worship God. Many lost their lives, but the survivors didn’t give up. They made friends with the natives and made it through the winter. Another impossible dream.
More people came, looking for freedom, looking for a better life. It wasn’t easy and it took courage, but they came. People from different countries, with different talents and abilities came together and when the time was right, they worked together “to fight the unbeatable foe” and make the land their country.
It wasn’t long before America became a great nation. Anyone who thinks America was never great does not know American history.
Many people are concerned about what is going on in the government right now. They don’t like what is happening and they complain, but most aren’t doing anything. Life is not what it used to be. Freedoms are being taken away.
People try to do something. The police step in and the police department is made to look bad. Do we really want to be without a police department?
If you are concerned, don’t just wait to see what will happen. Contact the representatives for your area and let them know how you feel. If they are not standing up for what you believe, tell them you won’t support them.
The Declaration goes on: “ ... whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to altar or abolish it and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”
Again, notice it says, “it is the right of the people” not “right of the government.” It is up to us — the people being governed — to step up and say, “I don’t agree with you,” “You’re going against what we believe” or “That’s not right.”
Take a stand. It is up to us to work together and do what is necessary for our safety and happiness. Does it seem impossible? Maybe, but it’s not.
Jesus told His apostles, “With God, all things are possible.” If we work together, things can happen. Are you willing to do what you can to make the impossible dream possible? Let’s try.
Memorial
— A memorial service for Donald “Pent” Burt will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Pent spent most of his life in the Pleasantville area and passed away on July 28. Pastor Fred Frye, of the Shamburg Church, will officiate. Following the service, there will be a dinner in the Family Life Center.
Recent events
— After worship service Sunday at the Pleasantville Methodist Church, a Potato Bar luncheon was held in the fellowship hall. There were baked potatoes with different toppings available, so each person could make his own.
There were different desserts and a “Welcome” cake for Pastor Jerome Alsdorf and his family. About 25 people were present to welcome Pastor Jerome, his wife, Lisa and their daughters, Amelia and Avery to the church. Everyone enjoyed the dinner and the fellowship. The community asks God’s blessing on the church and the Alsdorf family as they begin their ministry together.
— Last year no one was doing much due to the pandemic. Some people even postponed their weddings. We still should be careful, but people are now getting out and doing more. One couple recently went to a friend’s wedding. One family just returned from visiting relatives in the south and another family returned from a trip to Disney World.
Several people have spent a day at Waldamer and others have gone to the nature parks. It’s good to get out, visit with people and have a good time. Just remember to be careful. If you are in a restricted area, follow the rules, and if you are sick, don’t go out. Enjoy the rest of the summer.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a weight loss of 6 pounds. There were seven TOPS and two KOPS, with Cathy as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.
The challenges are: Drink milk and portion control. The positive thought is: “Did you eat snacks right out of the bag?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight - Friday, 6:30 - 8:30, Bible school. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, outside.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30, worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting and Leadership meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; after worship, baptism service (Thompson’s), followed by church picnic.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Tonight, 6, Bible study led by Ed Spangler. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Saturday, 1 p.m., Memorial service for Pent Burt. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 7, Church meeting. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Corky’s in Pleasantville was closed last week but re-opened yesterday. They will be open their regular hours, so stop in and tell them you’re glad they are back.
— Faith Community Church is having Bible school this week. The theme is “Heroes of the Bible.” All ages are welcome but children age four and under must be accompanied by an adult. Sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8-8:30 tonight and Thursday. The program will be Friday evening. It will also be Sundae Friday. After the program, everyone will be served a dish of ice cream and they can choose their own toppings and make a sundae. Bert Drake is the Bible school director.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall next Wednesday. There is no charge for the food boxes to those who qualify, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Most young people today probably would not recognize the name “Ricky Nelson” but older generations do. He not only was part of a family show, he was well-known and liked for his singing and guitar playing. He died several years ago when he and his band were traveling and the plane crashed. Tonight’s feature at the Warren County Fair is “Ricky Nelson Remembered” starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. The show will begin at 7:30. Today is also Senior Citizens Day and Military Day, meaning admission is discounted for those people. If you were a Ricky Nelson fan, this may be a good time to enjoy his music. — The Warren County Fair began Sunday and will continue through Saturday. Every day, there will be livestock barns, midway rides, shows and lots of food, along with the special feature each night. Thursday evening there will be a Woodsmen’s Contest at 6:30, and Friday the Modified Truck and Tractor Pull at 8. Saturday the special feature is Stockcar Football at 7, and the fair will end with fireworks at 10. There will be a church service at 10, Sunday morning. Take time to enjoy the fair.
— The Venango County Fair is also this week and will continue through Saturday. There will be livestock shows and auctions and lots of fair food. COVID-19 regulations will be put into place so those attending can be safe and have fun.
— Titusville’s Oil Festival will be held this weekend, and the town will be busy with a variety of activities for all ages. Friday, Satuday and Sunday there will be artisans, crafts and food vendors in Scheide Park and the Titusville Historical Society will be open to the community.
Friday and Saturday there will be a Kids Zone downtown, Benson Memorial Library will have free cartoon-themed craft kits and there will be special music each day. The Titusville Alumni will have their all school celebration at Perry Street Station on Friday and the movie “Avengers: End Game” will be shown at the Ed Myer Complex.
Saturday morning, the parade will begin at 11, with the theme “Cartoons from Past and Present.” The evening will end with fireworks. Take time to enjoy the events in Titusville.
— “Necessary Experience” will give a concert Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. The program will be from 7 to 9 and is free to the public. This will be the last concert of the season.
— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training in this area. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone afflicted with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— School starts on Aug. 31, for those in the Titusville School District. At this time, all classes will be in school. If you had plans for this summer and you’ve been putting them off, you need to get them done soon. Vacation time is almost over.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church is collecting shoes for a missions project. The shoes should be clean and either new or gently used condition. They will accept sneakers, slippers, flip flops, dress shoes, winter boots, cleats, rain boots, sandals and more. If you have shoes in good condition that you don’t want, consider donating them to the church. Shoes can be left just inside the door at the Enterprise church. The shoes will be sent to those less fortunate and at the same time, they will provide funding for Erie United Methodist Alliance. If you have any questions, call Pastor Penny (814) 657-3132.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah WIllis.
Prayer list
Rev. Jerry Drake is feeling better and he and his wife, Marian, thank everyone for their prayers.We continue to remember Diane Van Cise, Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Continue to pray for those effected by the virus situation and prayer for our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Connie Nichols, Freda Heliker and Jami Hillman on Aug. 12, Jackie Lane and Katey Fenstermaker on Aug. 13, Kelly Johnson on Aug. 14, Lannie Hetrick, Jamie Atkins and Justin Sheely on Aug. 15, Trey Tanner on Aug. 16 and Tabitha Johnson on Aug. 18.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Crystal and Cory Nichols on Aug. 15, Deb and Mike Cherry, Sandy and Mike Hoban and Debbie and Randy Locke on Aug. 16 and Stephanie and Mike Drake on Aug. 17. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
