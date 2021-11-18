“O Lord, how manifold are thy works! In wisdom thou hast made them all.”
The psalmist knew that God had created all things in His own way, to provide and protect them. He knew that God cared for all people too.
Most of the summer birds and the butterflies have gone south, while some animals and insects have found a warm place for the winter. I like animals, but insects and reptiles can stay far away. I don’t want them near me. However, some of the things I read about insects are interesting. I was shocked to read that there are more than 1.5 million kinds of insects, each one different from the other kind.
Honey bees organize a little city inside their hive. They build 10,000 cells for honey, 12,000 for the baby bees and a special chamber for the queen mother. In hot weather, the temperature inside the hive can become so high that the honey could be lost through the softened wax.
How can that be prevented? When it gets too hot, squads of bees take their places at the hive’s entrance, and with their fast beating wings, they create a cooling system. The honey bees know what to do and when to do it.
In 1719, a French scientist examined a wasp’s nest and realized that it was made of a type of crude pasteboard. Further research showed that most of the material came from tree fibers.
Because of this study, people discovered that they could successfully produce paper from wood pulp. It took man a long time to figure that out, but God had given the wasps that ability in the beginning.
There are millions of similar wonders in the world, and they are not just co-incidence. God formed each thing for a purpose and gave it what it needed to survive.
Jesus told His apostles, “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? And one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. Ye are of more value than many sparrows.”
God knows what you are going through and He is present to help. It may not be the way we want or expect, and it may take longer than we want, but He knows what we don’t and He is there for you. He provides for the insects and birds, so don’t you think He wants to provide for you too?
“The natural world bears the signature of a supernatural Creator.”
Congratulations
— Congratulations to Joanne and Dennis Bean on the birth of a grandson. Wyatt Brody, son of Matthew and Pilar Bean, was born on Nov. 2, 2021, in North Carolina. The baby has a big sister, Chloe. Dennis, who will celebrate a birthday tomorrow, said Wyatt was an early birthday present for him. May God bless this new baby and his family.
Recent events
— The ladies from the Shamburg Christian Church of God had a craft show on Saturday in their Family Life Center. They were pleased with the attendance. There were 13 vendors with a variety of crafts, baked goods and hard tack candy. A lunch of chili, chicken noodle soup and hot dogs was also available. Sherree Yochum was the organizer and she thanked everyone who helped. Another craft show is planned for next year.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold was away over the weekend and Joni Smitley gave the message at her churches. The former Jonie Nelson is the daughter of the late Pastor and Mrs. Jim Nelson, who served at the Pleasantville Community Church for many years.
After she graduated, Jonie became a nurse and married a minister, but the more she heard about Samaritan’s Purse, the more she felt called to be part of it.
Her husband didn’t really want her to join the organization, but he realized she had to answer God’s call. She has been all over the world, trusting the Lord to lead her where He wants her to go. Her message was very interesting and her testimony inspiring. We ask God’s blessing on Jonie wherever she goes.
— Snow was predicted over the weekeknd, but most people were not prepared for the heavy snowfall that came Sunday afternoon. In Pleasantville and Enterprise, many people had to clean off their cars and get out the snow shovels. Then it snowed during the night, and many had to clean off the cars and shovel again.
According to the forecast, the next few days will be a mixture of rain, snow and sun. We can’t change the weather, so even if you don’t like the snow, think about the good times you had when you were young — making a tunnel, having snowball fights or making a snowman. Most of us can look back and think of good times we had in the snow. Whatever winter brings this year, be careful but enjoy it, even if in memories.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met last Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 4 pounds, with one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were three KOPS and seven TOPS, with Cathy as the top loser.
The challenges are: No candy and keep your menu. The positive thought was: “Did you eat breakfast?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thanksgiving Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, Second Harvest (fire hall). Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship; 7 p.m., Thanksgiving service. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thanksgiving Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who registered can pick up their food boxes between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the boxes, but proof of registration is necessary. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for this service.
— Tomorrow is the Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Many people talk about quitting, but keep putting it off. Anyone who really wants to quit is encouraged to join others across the nation and quit for that day. Once you get through that day, quit for the next day and take it one day at a time.
If you really want to stop, you can. If you fall back into the habit, don’t give up. You can quit again. There is someone who loves you and wants you around for a long time. It’s up to you.
People across America will be taking that step tomorrow and you can join them. Encourage each other. We’re rooting for you, because we know when you’re ready, you can quit. It’s the greatest gift you can give those who love you.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. Requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings within last three months and be 17 years or older. Appointments are encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696. One donation can help save up to three lives and we never know who might need it next. Photo ID is required. Those who donate in November will be entered to win a Peloton Exercise Bike.
— Friday is the last day for archery season for deer, but firearm season will begin after Thanksgiving. Bear season begins Saturday and will continue through Tuesday. There may be a lot of people hunting, so be careful. Good luck to the hunters.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department is having a craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday in the fire hall. There will be a variety of crafts and the kitchen will be open. Anyone interested in setting up a table should call Megan Wright, Lisa Johnson or Donna Hetrick, but they must know by Friday. Take the hill to Grand Valley and look around. You might be surprised what you find.
— A Community Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday evening at the Pleasantville Methodist Church. The service, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium will begin at 7, with host Pastor Jeremy Alsdorf giving the message and there will be special music. People from all denominations are welcome to attend.
— Students in the Titusville school district only have three days next week. When school ends on Wednesday, Thanksgiving vacation begins and students have Thursday, Friday and Monday off. Classes will begin at the regular time on Tuesday.
— Next Thursday is Thanksgiving and the following day, Titusville will have their Santa parade. Anyone interested in being in the parade needs to contact the Chamber of Commerce at (814) 827-2941. All entries are due by Friday, Nov. 19.
Next week is Thanksgiving. The last two years have been difficult for many people, but even in the worst circumstances there is something to be thankful for. The question was asked, “What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?”
“I’m thankful for my children. They live in other states, but they call and send me things and keep in touch. I’m glad to have them.”
From someone who has faced many problelms in the last few months: “I’m thankful for every day the Lord has given me and all He has done for me. I feel so blessed.”
“With so many things going on, we have a roof over our head and food on the table and I’m thankful .”
What is your answer?
Military list
Holidays can be especially difficult for those in the service. If you know someone in the military, send them a card and let them know you are thinking about them. Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Just when we think the virus situation is over, there are new cases. It is still in our area and everyone is urged to be careful. If you are sick, stay home. Those who go out should be careful, and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Special birthday greetings go to Betty Wells, of Pleasantville, who will be 97 on Nov. 19. Mrs. Wells and her late husband, Harvey, moved to Pleasantville in 1966 and bought the Red & White Store. The couple had five children; Carol (Brooks), LeRoy, Roger, Gary and Gene. They ran the grocery store for a while, then decided to build a Tastee-Freeze on the empty lot beside it.
The family worked together and Wells’ Drive-in became a popular place. They added sandwiches and other items and were always busy. Mrs. Wells was known for her delicious pies and won several awards for her lemon meringue pie.
After several years, Mr. and Mrs. Wells retired. Her husband died, but Mrs. Wells still lives in Pleasantville and keeps busy. She makes quilts and she keeps a Bible on the frame, memorizing scripture while she is quilting. She still makes pies, homemade jelly, fruit cakes, fudge and other things, and she is a big letter writer. She writes letters to her nieces and nephews on a regular basis. She keeps a journal, which she started doing years ago.
Many in the area remember Mrs. Wells, and she would appreciate hearing from old friends. Her address is: 368 Dunham Road, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341. May God bless her with a wonderful birthday and a great year.
Birthday greetings also go to Lori Crawford, Dennis Bean and Bill Locke on Nov. 18, Renee Dunkle, Julie Hazeltine and Andrew Locke on Nov. 20, Judy Guerra and Cathy Firster on Nov. 21, Faith Thompson on Nov. 22, Kim Hasbrouck, Robin Frye, Bill Logan and Liam Thompson on Nov. 23 and Rose Dilley and Scot Lord on Nov. 24.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Sue and Steve Beck on Nov. 18, Elaine and Charlie Fox on Nov. 19 and Shirley and Ralph Proper on Nov. 21. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
