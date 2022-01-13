“Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons.”
Peter made this statement after God sent him a vision about “unclean” animals. When Peter questioned the vision, God told him, “What God hath cleansed, that call not common.”
Jesus had told His apostles “Go and teach all nations” and “Go into the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” There were no limits in what He said, but Jesus was a Jew and, in the beginning, His followers thought He was only for Jews.
To be accepted, maybe Gentiles had to become Jews first. The Lord made it clear to Peter that everyone who believed and accepted Him, was welcomed with open arms. When the Lord sent Peter to Cornelius, Peter went and Cornelius became the first Gentile to become a Christian.
When the early settlers came to America, many of them came because they wanted a better life, a life where people could make their own decisions and do what they felt called to do.
The Indians helped those early settlers get started. However, in every group of people, in every organization, there are always a few who think “I’m better than they are,” and that’s the ones you hear about.
People don’t want to hear good news. They want to hear about the bad things that happen. Some settlers were cruel to the Indians and took land away from them. When the Black people came to America, some thought they were inferior and should be treated that way.
Over the years, people from many different countries and religions have been treated unfairly. We can’t change what happened in the past, but we can do our part to make a better world now. It doesn’t do any good to dwell on the past. We need to forgive, to move on and treat each other with love and kindness.
My own family includes two people from two different countries, but it has never been an issue. They are both good, loving people and we are proud to have them in the family. Forget the past, look for the good and show love. It could make a big difference, not just for the other person but also for you.
Sympathy
— A former Pleasantville resident, Bob Beightol, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, in Florida. The Beightol family lived in Pleasantville for many years and Bob graduated from school there. He married Pam Rumbaugh, and the Rumbaugh family also lived in Pleasantville for many years. The couple had a daughter, Teresa.
Pam and Bob spent a lot of time traveling around the world, visiting many historical places. They spent 52 years together. Although they have been away a long time, there are still many in the area who remember Pam and Bob. May God give comfort and peace to Pam and the Beightol family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Shirley Wright, who passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022, in her home. The former Shirley Downey grew up in the Grand Valley area and attended Enteprise School.
She met Gene Wright when they were in grade school and “she was crazy about him.” They married when she was 16, made a home on Colorado Road and raised six children; Diane, Connie, Brenda, Judy, Sandy and Bill.
Shirley was a long-time member of the Enterprise Methodist Church and enjoyed helping with rummage sales and dinners, until health problems slowed her down. For years, she made hard tack candy every fall and shared it with others. (Sassafras was my favorite.)
After nearly 50 years of marriage, Gene died, and Shirley continued to live in their home. She kept busy with a garden and her family. A private service for the family was held last week. May God give comfort and peace to each of them.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Rev. Jerry Drake, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. He graduated from Titusville High School, and married Marian Snyder.
The couple lived in the Grand Valley/Enterprise area and raised five children; Brenda, Rayne, Randy, Jay and Mike. Jerry was always a busy man. Years ago, he ran the Minute Man Station in Titusville (where the Tastee-Freeze is now). He worked other places before starting Drake’s Mobile Home Transporting.
Faith Community Church was started by a relative of Jerry’s, and when a pastor was needed, Jerry felt God’s call. He continued his other work, but answered the call to the church and he served it for 40 years. During that time, the church was remodeled and a fellowship hall was added for dinners and get-togethers.
Most years, he had an Easter sunrise service which was always inspirational. The funeral service was held yesterday with his associate pastor, Rev. Ralph Walters, officiating. May the Drake family feel God’s love and presence.
There has already been much in the paper about the death of Mike Sample, but I can’t just let it pass. I was already doing my column when Mike came to The Herald. He was pleasant and kind to me and helpful when I had a question. I think he did a lot, not just for the paper, but for the community. I was shocked when I learned of his death on Jan. 3, 2022. His presence will be missed.
Congratulations
— People grow up and move away, but there are still many people in the “home area” that remember them.
Diane and the late Dick Tanner were Enterprise area residents for many years and they raised a son, Reagan. Reagan graduated from Titusville High School and married Toni Molli, from Titusville. They had two children, Emie and Trey.
Trey is currently serving in the Army. Toni and Reagan and Diane and her husband, Dennis Sharer, left Erie to spend New Year’s weekend in Doylestown, near Philadelphia, to attend the marriage of Trey and Colleen Hanisco.
The rehearsal was held on New Year’s Eve, followed by a party, an extra special celebration. The wedding was held on New Year’s Day at the Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, and Emie was in the bridal party. Four of Trey’s army buddies stood up with him, all in uniform.
It was a beautiful wedding. Trey is currently stationed at Ft. Bliss near El Paso, Texas, and that is where the couple will be living.
Diane’s sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Geissler, of Grand Valley also attended the wedding, and their were several friends from North East present. The weather cooperated and everyone made it home without any problems. The community wishes Colleen and Trey many years of happiness. May God bless their life together.
Recent events
— The home of Martha and Paul Thompson was full of love and laughter on New Year’s Day. They had the traditional sauerkraut, pork, kielbasa and mashed potatoes, but since most kids don’t care for sauerkraut, the menu also included hotdogs and macaroni and cheese.
Martha had received a lift chair for Christmas and with the tree still up, there just wasn’t room to set up the table in the living room, but everyone found a place to sit and eat.
Everyone was thankful that Amanda and her daughter, Rowan, had arrived from California about 1 1/2 weeks before Christmas. The two had a little trouble getting back home after Christmas, because so many flights were canceled.
Martha said, “It was awful to see so many people stranded at the airports with no where to go. It is the Lord’s way, to give us such a loving and kind family. When one needs help, the others are there.”
Martha said she and Paul can’t thank the Lord enough or praise Him every day for everything they have. Only one thing is for sure — that “with Jesus, everything is possible.” There are 40 members of the Paul Thompson family, and only a few were missing for the holiday celebration.
— So many people have recently lost a family member or a close friend. Some of the deaths were expected and some were a shock.
Shirley Wright was my aunt. When her kids and my brothers and I were young, we saw each other almost every week. My parents went up there one weekend and the next weekend, they would come to our house. We all had a good time together.
Then, we kids grew up and went our separate ways, each living our own life. We don’t see each other too often any more, but when we do, it’s a pleasure. I think all of us still have memories of good times, all because of our parents.
To me, it is always sad, when problems occur and a family falls apart. Some people go years without seeing or contacting one another, then someone dies and it’s too late. Don’t let that happen to you. Whatever the problem, forget the past, reach out a friendly hand and be ready to welcome someone home. It may be the biggest and best decision you’ve made.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 4 1/2 pounds. There were two KOPS and five TOPS, with Kathy and Sally as the top losers.
The challenges are: Eat vegetables and drink water. The positive thought is, “Did you have any bad thoughts?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Human Relations Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Council; 6:30, Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. .
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Human Relations Day, Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 19. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the church at (814) 589- 7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— Students in the Titusville School District will have an extra long week. There is no school on Monday, Martin Luther King Day. Classes will begin at the regular time on Tuesday.
— Banks, post offices and other government agencies will also be closed on Monday. Most will open at their regular time on Tuesday.
— Monday is the last day for archery season for deer. Small game season, which includes squirrel, pheasant, rabbit and Bobwhite quail, will continue through Feb. 28. Wear the appropriate amount of orange and follow all the rules and regulations of hunting. Good luck to all hunters.
— The Shamburg Church has started a new ministry - a “New You in ‘22.” It is a program designed to help one be a healthier, happier person. The meetings will be held at 6 every Monday evening through March, then once a month after that. For more information, call the church at (814) 589-7223, and someone will return your call.
— Many people are watching the football games and hoping their team will be in the Super Bowl. Remember that Super Bowl Sunday is also Souper Bowl Day of Caring.
Over 20 years ago, a youth group decided that the day should be more than just about fooball, that people needed to remember “those who don’t have a bowl of soup to eat.” When the worship service ended, they ask for donations and all money went to a local charity.
Word spread and over the years, the event has become nationwide. Any church or organization is welcome to participate. Nothing goes to any big organization. Each group chooses the local charity they want to support. The way things have been the last two years, a lot of organizations could use some help.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Sandy Peterson, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Paul Thompson, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will look to God for guidance.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Aimee Luke, Flossie Kelly and Mike Wright on Jan. 13, Cheryl Bodamer and Mandee Underhill on Jan. 14, Doti Shreve on Jan. 15, Jennifer Beach, Cade Wright and John J. Wright on Jan. 16, Sandy Hoban on Jan. 17 and Ashley Lohr and Katie McCandless on Jan. 19. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.