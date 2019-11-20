“But concerning brotherly love...you yourselves are taught by God to love one another.”
William Penn grew up in England, and had a close relationship with God. When he was a teenager, his family moved to Ireland, and while there, he heard Thomas Loe, a traveling Quaker preacher, and he was impressed. William rejected Anglican formalism and spent much time studying theology. He later joined the Quakers and was imprisoned four times for publicly stating his beliefs in word and print. While imprisoned, he wrote “No Cross, No Crown,” in which he stated, “No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown.”
William Penn believed in religious freedom, but he wanted freedom for all denominations. In 1682, he established the Pennsylvania colony, “the holy experiment,” with religious freedom and toleration for every denomination. He sent advertisements across Europe in six different languages and soon people came from many places: Quakers, Mennonites, Lutherans, Dunkards, Amish, Moravians, Huguenots, Catholics and Jews came from England, Sweden, Wales, Germany, Scotland, Ireland and Holland. Penn wanted to emphasize his plan of Christians working together, so he named the city “Philadelphia,” which means “City of Brotherly Love” in Greek.
Penn believed that religion was not something limited to a Sunday ceremonial ritual. He thought religion should be an important part of every day life, shown by people working together in love. Pennsylvania was founded by someone who believed in God and brotherly love for all mankind, and he tried to show that. Our state still has a diversity of people and religions, but do we show love for all?
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Brian Drake, who died Friday morning in Grand Valley. Brian is the son of Lloyd and the late Betty Watson Drake. He worked with the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department and was well-known in the area. He is a nephew of Pastor Jerry and Marian Drake of Faith Community Church. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
Sympathy also goes to the family of Virginia “Ginny” Gibson, who died early Sunday morning. Ginny was the daughter of Lavern and Marjorie Gibson and grew up in the Enterprise area. She attended the Enterprise school and Enterprise Methodist Church. She later worked at Sylvania. For several years, she has lived in Titusville and enjoyed being with her grandchildren and other family members. A memorial service will be held later. May God give comfort and strength to Ginny’s family.
60 Plus
The 60 Plus group met at noon last Thursday, at Corky’s in Pleasantville. There were seven present and they laughed and talked and just had a good time. Weather permitting, there will be a dinner meeting in December. For more information, contact Donna Sheely.
Thanksgiving memories
Some people have been sharing memories of past Thanksgivings and most talk about the family get togethers.
— “We would all get together at my grandparents’ house — all the aunts, uncles and cousins. We had a big dinner with lots to eat and we had a good time. People don’t get together any more.”
— “I was the youngest of nine, and we would get together at my parents’ house. Most of the family were local and came for the holiday, but a couple brothers lived farther away and, depending on the weather, they couldn’t always come for Thanksgiving. mom prepared the turkey, everyone brought something to share and there was plenty to eat. We had a good time just being together.”
What memory can you share?
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins. There were three KOPS and six TOPS, and the total weight lost was 4 1/2 pounds with one turtle (weight stayed the same). The top loser was Cathy.
The challenge is: Keep your menu. The positive thought is “Did you drink your water?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
Due to the holiday, there will be no meeting next week. For more information, call Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Friday, 6:30 p.m., November/December birthday bash (parsonage) Saturday, Men of Grace Breakfast (Saegertown). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; Donut Day; 10:15, Sunday school; 3:30 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
—Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Saturday, 9 a.m., young adults; 9, bake sale (Walmart). Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s and ladies Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship and communion with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris; after the service, Hanging of the Greens and soup luncheon.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50, worship; 11, friendship circle on “Faith that Escapes Corruption.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye — tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship and baby dedication; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — tonight, 6, Bible study. Friday, 6:30 p.m., November/December birthday bash (parsonage). Saturday, Men of Grace Breakfast (Saegertown). Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 3:30 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6 p.m., play practice.
Upcoming events
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. There will be no meeting next week, so a Thanksgiving dinner will be served tomorrow. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Bear season begins Saturday, with no hunting on Sunday. It will then continue Monday through Wednesday. There are bear in the area, so everyone needs to be careful when they are out. Good luck to the hunters.
— This is National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child. Those participating are reminded that the boxes need to be delivered to the designated organization this week. Help Samaritan’s Purse share Christmas with children around the world.
— The Pleasantville Community Church will have a bake sale this Saturday at Walmart. A variety of baked goods will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by for a sweet treat or a Thanksgiving dessert.
— Most Pleasantville area churches will not have any services this Sunday evening due to a special service that night. The community is invited to a Thanksgiving dinner at the fire hall at 6 p.m., Sunday. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served and anyone interested is welcome to attend. The meal is sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium and area churches, and there is no charge. At 7 p.m., Debbie Miller will speak about Love INC. Enjoy a holiday meal with family and friends. It will be an enjoyable evening.
— Next Thursday is Thanksgiving, and then the Christmas rush begins. Titusville will have their Christmas parade, HOHOHO Night will be held in Pleasantville and there will be a live nativity in Titusville, along with many other Christmas events. Christmas is important, but take time to enjoy Thanksgiving. Give thanks, because no matter what, there are reasons to be thankful.
Military list
With Thanksgiving coming, remember those in the military. Let them know they are not forgotten. Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Jerry Potter, Tina Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Richard Kinney, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Judy Guerra and Cathy Firster on Nov. 21, Alan Ongley and Faith Thompson on Nov. 22, Kim Hasbrouck, Robin Frye and Liam Thompson on Nov. 23, Rose Dilley, Shelby Crippen and Scott Lord on Nov. 24, Trenton Morris on Nov. 25, Cindy Walters and Jacob Foster on Nov. 26 and Lill Latshaw and Savannah Drake on Nov. 27.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to Charlotte and Skip Cook on Nov. 25.
