“Yet I will not forget thee.” Isaiah quoted God’s words to the people.
When things went wrong, when life wasn’t what the people expected, they were unhappy and thought God had forgotten them. Isaiah reminded them that no matter what happened, God had not forgotten them. He was always there.
The same is true today. When things go wrong, when our world seems to be falling apart, we wonder where God is. God hasn’t forgotten us. He is always with you.
What about us? Let’s look at it from the other side. Do we forget God? Sometimes people are so busy with their own life — work, family, outside obligations and other interests — and they rush from one thing to another.
We think we have to keep our mind on a certain thing to get it done right. It is good to want to do your best, but you will do much better when you include God in your life. Even when we get so busy and forget about Him, He never forgets us and He is ready to listen when we call out to Him.
In 1642, just before he went into battle, Sir Jacob Astley prayed, “O Lord, Thou knowest how busy I must be this day. If I forget Thee, do not Thou forget me.”
Most of us could identify with that. Astley knew a lot lay ahead of him and He asked God’s guidance before he began.
When we get so tired we can’t do any more, God is still watching over us. As we are told in Psalms, “He shall neither slumber or sleep.”
Yes, we get busy and forget things we should remember. Don’t just take God for granted. Try to include Him in all you do. Look to Him for guidance and strength and don’t forget to thank Him for what He has done. He knows what you are going through, He loves you and is there for you.
“In God’s garden of love, you are His forget-me-not.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Rodney Smathers Sr., of Pleasantville, who passed away on Saturday, May 7. In this area, he was better known as “Mr. Rod.” He worked at Cyclops, then for many years operated “Mr. Rod’s Hairstyling Salon” in Pleasantville. He was active in different organizations and sports and well-known in the area. He retired from his business in 2018. His daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Eddie Brown, live in the Neilltown area and his son, RJ lives in Titusville. A celebration of life will be held for Rod this Friday at his home at 1371 Neilltown Road, Grand Valley. The service will begin at 5. May God give strength and comfort to the Smathers family.
Recent events
— Sunday was Mother’s Day and some churches had special services. Judy Granda gave the message at the Pleasantville Methodist Church. Her topic was “How Great a Mother’s Love,” and the closing hymn was “He Touched Me.”
The Pleasantville Free Methodist Church did not have a sermon that morning. There was singing and Pastor Chuck Riel ask for testimonies. Jami Ongley provided special music and her song was beautiful. Pansies were handed out to the mothers.
Roger Snyder gave the message at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church and the children handed out plants to all the mothers. The plants were in vases the children had painted.
Pastor Fred Frye at the Shamburg Christian Church of God talked about how Elisha helped the desperate widow, by telling her to fill all the containers she could get with oil. The service ended with a video, “MOM.”
— There were many family get togethers over the weekend. Some people got together with their mother on Friday or Saturday instead of Sunday. Some people went out to dinner, some gathered at a family home and one family went to the Pittsburgh Zoo.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 11 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 1/2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were eight TOPS and three KOPS, with Brenda as the top loser and Janet was the KOP.
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Vanessa won the 25-cent fund and Vanessa won 50/50.
Brenda, Vanessa and Belinda attended the TOPS Area Regional Day in Erie and Brenda was a second place division winner. Congratulations!
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. Instead of their usual silent auction, this week TOPS will have a guest speaker, Gloria Taylor. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 4:30 p.m., Women of the Church Banquet (Coal Oil Johnny’s). Friday/Saturday, Work Weekend at Wesley Woods. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg). Tuesday, Southwest Township Voting.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, fellowship and refreshments; 10:30 a.m., worship; fellowship and refreshments. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Saturday, 3 p.m., Secret Sister Reveal Party (Family Life Center). Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study. Friday/Saturday, Work Weekend at Wesley Woods. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall next Wednesday. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens have started meeting again. They meet on Thursdays at the Pleasantville Community Church and the doors open at 10 a.m. for visiting, playing games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations for a meal must be made by Monday. All area seniors are welcome to attend. For more information or to make a lunch reservation, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
—The women of the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist Churches will have a church banquet on Thursday evening. Those who made reservations should be at Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleasantville by 4:30. For more information, call Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132.
— Saturday is Comedy Night at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be three comedians with good, clean, wholesome comedy. If you want a good laugh, go to the fire hall for a night of fun. Doors will open at 6 and the event will begin at 7. The kitchen will be open.
— There will be a meeting next Monday at the borough building to discuss Memorial Day activities. The meeting will begin at 6:30 and anyone with ideas or suggestions is welcome to attend.
— The Pleasantville Borough Council is dealing with a new waste management company, and trash in Pleasantville will be picked up on Tuesdays. Once a month, on the third full week of the month, the company will pick up items for recycling on Friday. The next recycling day is May 20.
— Tuesday is Election Day. Don’t forget to vote. Southwest Township residents vote at the Enterprise Methodist Church. Pleasantville borough residents vote at the fire hall, in the front part of the building. Allegheny Township residents also vote at the fire hall, at the back part of the building, near the kitchen. Check to see who is running for what office and get out and vote.
— Friday, May 27, is the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a fish fry at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. People will be served at the back window.
— Monday, May 30, is Memorial Day. There will be a parade from the school to Fairview Cemetery, and a service will be held their to honor veterans. Hot dogs and chips will be served at the pavilion behind the fire hall.
— The Pleasantville Community Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, and all area residents are encouraged to participate. The Pleasantville Methodist Church is planning to set up Friday and Saturday and anyone interested in helping should contact Celene Watson.
The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a sale in their pavilion on Saturday.
The Pleasantville fire department auxiliary will have an indoor sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. If you would like to set up a table in the fire hall, call Martha Long at (814) 589-5363.
— The Chapmanville Community Church is having a “breakout event” on Saturday, June 11. The church will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and you are invited to come by any time during those hours and experience one or more of the Bible-themed escape rooms. They suggest that instead of one or two, bring a team of people to help you “Breakout of the Bible.” There is no charge for this event and snacks and a craft space will also be provided. For more information, contact Anneliese Ledebur at missledebur@gmail.com. The church is located at 1043 Le Boeuf Trail Road, Titusville.
— A community vacation Bible school will be held the week of June 20 at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Children age four and up are welcome and there will be a special activity for teens. For more information, call (814) 516-5396.
— Due to the pandemic, the Pleasantville Alumni Banquet has not been held for two years, but there will be one this year. The banquet will be held Saturday evening, June 25, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Doors will open at 4, with social hour from 4 to 5:30. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the business meeting will begin at 6:30.
The class of 1947 will be honored for 75 years, and since they did not meet for two years, the classes of 1945 and 1946 will also be recognized.
Anyone who graduated from Pleasantville High School, would have after 1969 or anyone who taught at the Pleasantville School is welcome to attend. If you would like to attend and did not receive an invitation, contact one of the following: Bruce Peterson, president, Helen Thorton Kimmel, vice president or Beth Francis, secretary. Reservations are due June 11.
— The Festival Committee is trying to get things ready for this summer. The Pleasantville Festival will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14, 15 and 16 on the grounds of the Pleasantville Fire Department.
Kayla Brown is the pageant coordinator, and anyone interested in participating or helping with the pageant should call her. Renae Repasky is the parade coordinator and anyone interested in participating in the parade or helping with the event should contact Renae.
There will be “inflatable fun” for the kids and various vendors will be set up. The festival grounds will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday and on Saturday the hours will be from 4 to 10. The parade will begin at 4 on Saturday, and the festival will end with fireworks at 10 that night. For more information, or if you would like to volunteer, contact Ginny Mancastroppa.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Pray for our country, all leaders and the situation in Ukraine. God bless America and the world.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Ricky Joe Tucker on May 12, Brad Hicks on May 13, Dick Russell, Gary Myers and Bill Perry Sr. on May 14, Terry Brunst, Chuckie Tucker and Robin Reed on May 15, Chris Lindquist on May 16, Jimmy Falco on May 17 and Tyler Drake on May 18.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Ann and Boz Wright and Becky and Gary Myers on May 14. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
