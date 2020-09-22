“Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.”
Paul wrote those words to Timothy. We are to pray for our leaders. It doesn’t say, “Pray for those you like or those you agree with,” it says “pray for all in authority.” We are to pray respectfully for our leaders.
Peter wrote, “Honor all people . . . Fear God. Honor the king.” Paul had written to the Romans, “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.” Years before, Solomon had written, “The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord, like the rivers of water; He turns it wherever He wishes.” No matter who the leader is, God is still in control.
The evangelist Billy Graham urged people to pray for their leaders. For those who didn’t know how, he gave an example, using words and thoughts from scripture. You simply use the name of the person or position you are praying about. “Open the heart of our president (or any leader) to hear and respond to the Gospel message if they do not know you.
Help them to accept wise counsel. Teach them to trust in You. Protect them from the influence of the evil one. Give them discretion, foresight and understanding in making decisions. Deliver (name) from opinions contrary to Your Word. Protect them from harm, and bless and protect his/her family. Enable them to carry out his/her duties with humility toward You and toward others. Give them the courage to do the right thing even when urged to do the wrong thing. Give them a tender heart of compassion toward those he/she leads and serves.”
Whether we agree or disagree with them, we should be praying for our leaders that they will make the right decisions, not for themselves, but for all people. Billy Graham also said, “It is a great privilege, as well as our responsibility, to pray for our government leaders.”
Someone else may be making the decisions, but it is our job to help them make the right decisions. There are some things we can vote on and let leaders know where we stand. Even if the issue is not brought to a vote, we can pray and that is still our greatest weapon.
People from all over the United States are invited to participate in the 2020 Prayer March that will be held this Saturday in Washington D.C. The event will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the march will be 1.8 miles from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol Building. Franklin Graham, who helped organize the event, stated, “Our nation is in trouble and we need God’s help. This is the most critical time for America that we have seen in our lifetime — and I know the power of prayer.”
Many people are not going to get to D.C., but you can still participate. Some area churches will be open from noon to 2 p.m., and anyone who wants can go inside to pray. If you can’t get to a church, it doesn’t matter. You can pray wherever you are — home, work, or in a car. No matter what you are doing, God will hear. Prayer is our most powerful weapon and it does make a difference. Take time Saturday to pray for our leaders and our country.
Recent events
— Lexi Armstrong, daughter of Aimee Thompson and Dustin Armstrong, celebrated her second birthday on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Shamburg Family Life Center. The party had a farm theme and the room was decorated like a farm with cow balloons and hay bundles. The table was covered with a farm tablecoth and there was a farm cake. Cupcakes with various farm animal faces surrounded the cake. On the tables were little hay bundles with a picture of Lexi. Lexi received many nice gifts, including a bicycle and a tractor she could ride while pulling a wagon with a bundle of hay.
It was a great day for everyone. Lexi was blessed to have numerous family members and friends present to help her celebrate her special day. She enjoyed seeing everyone, as well as opening her gifts and blowing out her birthday candles.
The community wishes Lexi a wonderful year.
— Donna and Todd Miller, and family members, went to Sharon on Saturday, Sept. 12, for a special event. The Kyle Miller Memorial Race was held that evening at the Sharon Speedway. Kyle was the son of Donna and Todd, and at age 24, his battle with cancer ended in April 2020. The Miller family lived in the Enterprise area for several years before moving to East Hickory.
Kyle was a track champion in 2019 at Raceway 7 and Erie Speedway. He had received two Driver of the Year Awards. Kyle raced an Econamod.
The National Anthem was sung by a family friend, Derek Craig, and he played Kyle’s guitar while singing. As the drivers did their laps, they held a checkered flag out the window and in the center of each flag was Kyle’s signature. It was the drivers’ way of honoring their hero.
The race was the biggest event that track had ever had, with over $10,000 in purse money donated from several sponsors. Because so much money was donated, prizes were given to some people who normally wouldn’t have received anything. Kyle had often said he felt bad for those who worked so hard and then something went wrong and they didn’t receive anything. The extra prizes were given in honor of Kyle. The special race was well-received, and the plans are to make it an annual event.
It was an emotional time for the Miller family. At times, Donna and other family members got choked up or had tears, but they were also happy that so many people were there to honor Kyle. They plan to attend next year’s race. Kyle will not be forgotten. Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 pounds, but it was a no gain meeting. (Hurray!) There were five KOPS and five TOPS, with Belinda and Sherree as the top losers and Marian as the KOP.
The challenges are: Exercise three times this week, no chocolate and no pie. The positive thought was: “Did you eat fast food?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Belinda won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
There was a guest speaker for the meeting and she spoke about TOPS and how it can help. After the meeting, the Awards Banquet was held with seven guests present. The KOPS received a yellow rose. There was lots of good, healthy food and everyone had a good time.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Some area churches are still having their worship service outside, weather permitting. Other churches are meeting inside but have a set-up for those who want to stay in their vehicle. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold . Tonight, 6:30, council meeting. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake . Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, chili dinner.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson. Tonight, 6, men’s and women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Michael Burns.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill. Wednesday, 6 p.m., trustees meeting; 7 p.m., council meeting. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel . Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Charge PPR.
Scheduled events
Happy Fall! Today is the first day of autumn, officially. I remember when kids would rake up the leaves and then jump into the piles. They had to rake the leaves again, but it was fun. Leaves started turning color early and in this area, we’ve already had some cold nights. This is normally a beautiful time of year, so enjoy it, just be careful.
— Today is also Ice Cream Cone Day, so have your favorite cone. The tastee-freeze places will be closing soon so take time to get that banana split before the season ends. Happy eating!
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday, with the set-up as it was in the spring. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese and either applesauce or coleslaw. Place your order Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, and they will delivery to residents within the borough. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— The annual Pennsylvania State Championship Fishing Tournament will be held this weekend in Tidioute. Many people look forward to this special event and so many things have been cancelled this year. If you enjoy fishing, check it out.
— Saturday is the Prayer March. Remember to pray for our nation.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God cancelled their spring soup and pie dinner due to the pandemic. There will be a fall dinner but things will be different. A drive-thru Soup & Pie dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Family Life Center. More information will be available later.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, the candidates and our country. It is good to report that Peter Weis is home but still needs our prayers. We continue to remember infant Kendell Willis, Bob Morris, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with coronavirus. Let’s also remember those who are dealing with the terrible storms and the wild fires.
Birthday list
This week special birthday greetings go to Dorothea Nellis who will reach 100 years on Thursday. The former Dorothea Bean grew up in the Tionesta area and then went to business school. Many years ago, she worked at the Titusville Herald, then was a secretary at the Tionesta School. She moved to Enterprise to help care for her mother and she has been there ever since. Mrs. Nellis served as tax collector for Southwest Township for many years. She also played the piano for worship services at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church for many years, and retired about ten years ago. She was a good baker and used to sell bread. Although she doesn’t get out much, she is doing well and would enjoy hearing from her friends. Her address is: R.R. 2 Box 136, Titusville, Pa. 16354. The community wishes her a very happy birthday and may God bless her with a great year.
Birthday greeting also go to Judy Johnson, April Raszman and Timothy Beers, Jr. on Sept. 23, Kali LaBelle and Joe Kinney on Sept. 24, Allison Tucker and Kendell Bailey on Sept. 25, Devone Pepple, Lenora Wencil, Jason Hinkle, Dean Ruth and Arlene Brown on Sept. 27, Tim Drake and Matteson Eimer on Sept. 28 and Craig Burdick on Sept. 29.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Cheryl and Paul Warner on September 23, Mary and Charlie Terwilliger on September 24 and Gail and Randy Beers and Margaret and Harold Reynolds on September 25. May everyone have a great day.
If you have anything you would like to contribute, don’t hesitate to call. If I don’t answer, leave a message and I will return your call. I appreciate your news.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
