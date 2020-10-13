“And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another.”
Paul told the Ephesians they needed to follow the example of Jesus and be kind to all people. That isn’t always easy, especially if the person has not been kind to you, but many times, it’s simply a matter of “taking time to do it.”
Have you ever been going somewhere, passed someone and thought, “I wonder if Mrs. Smith would like a ride?” or “I wonder if Mr. Brown needs anything from the drug store?”
But then you think, “Probably not and I do need to hurry,” and you go on your way. Maybe it would have thrown you off your schedule, but just taking the time to ask could have meant a great deal to someone alone, even if they didn’t need anything. Sometimes, just a simple, “Hi! How are you?” can make someone’s day.
Special Olympics deals with people who are physically or mentally disabled. It gives people a chance to do something they might never think of trying otherwise, and it brings people together. A few years ago nine contestants were lined up at the starting line for the 100-yard dash in the Seattle Special Olympics. The gun went off, and they started, not really in a dash, but all were excited about running the race and maybe winning.
One boy started but fell. He tumbled over a couple times and then started to cry and the other participants heard him. They stopped and turned around, then all eight went back to the boy. One girl bent down, kissed him and said, “This will make it better.” They helped the boy up, then all nine linked arms and walked to the finish line together. It really wasn’t a race and there was no “one winner” but the crowd wasn’t disappointed. Everyone in the stadium stood and cheered and it went on for 10 minutes.
Someone was hurt and neded help, and they didn’t care who he was. The race was forgotten. Their differences didn’t matter. They didn’t stop and talk about it. They all went together to help someone in need, and the crowd apparently considered them all winners.
Can we learn something from them? When something needs to be done, why do we have to debate the issue? Does it really matter who the person is? This isn’t about criminal activities, it’s about ordinary, every-day people.
“Be ye kind to one another.” Let’s try to follow the example of those Olympic participants and see what a difference we can make in this world.
Sympathy
— Word has been received of the death of Grayce Awanda Stoke, who died on Sept. 17, 2020, in Oregon. The former Grayce Crawford was born in Pineville, but she spent a lot of time in Enterprise at the home of Eva and Russell Crawford and had many friends in this area.
Grayce married Leon Stoke and they lived in the Diamond area for several years and raised two boys, Darrell and Brad. At one time she worked at Sylvania. Grayce was fiercely loyal to family and she and Leon helped raise some relatives.
The Stoke family moved to Santa Cruz County, California, in 1969. After Leon retired, he and Grayce travelled around the country in their motor home, visiting family and making new friends, coming to Pennsylvania each summer. They set up their motor home by the residence of Twila and Ken Williams, and then went around visiting relatives and friends in the area.
After Leon died, Grayce moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon, to be near her son. She made new friends there, became a member of the Baptist Church in Homedale and she kept busy. A couple years ago, a niece from Pennsylvania visited her in Oregon and Grayce drove her all around, showing her the sights. (She was 90 years old at the time).They had a wonderful time.
Grayce was full of fun ad enjoyed life. She was 92 when she died. She is survived by her sons, Darrell (Jeanne) Stoke, of Klamath Falls, Bradley (Leila) Stoke, of California, four grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, and brothers, Ron and Don Bulkley. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. May God give comfort and peace to Grayce’s family.
Congratulations
— Congratulations to Margaret and Ben Martin on the birth of a daughter, Rachel Elizabeth. The baby was born on Oct. 6. May God bless Elizabeth and her family.
— Congratulations to Shirley Copeland who recently had two more grandchildren. Samuel Morris was born on Oct. 5, near Pittsburgh, to Shirley’s daughter and son-in-law. A granddaughter, Asuka Copeland, was born on Oct.6, in North Pole, Alaska, to Shirley’s son and daughter-in-law. The baby’s father is serving in the military there. Shirley is looking forward to spending time with her new grandson but it will probably be spring before she sees Asuka. May God bless Samuel and Asuka with good health and happy years.
Recent events
— A birthday celebration was held on Saturday for Peter Weis and the family had special reason to celebrate. After falling from a tree in the spring, Peter has spent most of the year in a hospital, but he is home now, making adjustments and doing well. His wife, Barb, and family were glad they could all be together. It was a beautiful day and they were outside. Peter even helped prepare the meal. The community wishes him a happy and well year.
— Harry Hasbrouck took advantage of the beautiful day Saturday and took his family to Kinzua. Apparently a lot of other people had the same idea. They had two traffic delays and when they got there, it was packed by hundreds of people. The railroad bridge that used to go from the one side to the other was destroyed during a storm years ago. Now there is just a small bridge that only goes a short ways and people can walk out and look down. Below there are still pieces left from the destruction and there is a path people can walk down, but it is quite a ways and takes time to get down there. Harry and his family went part way down. Harry recommends the trip to others and said, “it’s amazing to see.”
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God usually had a Soup & Pie Dinner in the spring and fall. This spring the dinner was cancelled due to the virus, and they debated about the dinner scheduled for October. They finally decided to do it as a drive-thru and the event was held Saturday night. It was a beautiful day and there were church members to direct traffic when people started coming. Everything was set up so no one had to wait long. Some people just passing by saw the sign and stopped. Thanks to everyone who provided food, set up, cleaned up or helped in anyway. A dinner is planned for spring and they will see how things are then.
Pleasantville TOPS
—Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with ten weigh-ins and a total weight loss of two pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were five KOPS and five TOPS, with Kathy as the top loser.
The challenge is: Watch your portions. The positive thought is: “Did you eat after supper?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen and she won the 25-cent fund while 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
With the colder weather coming, most churches are trying to get back to “somewhat normal.” Many who were meeting outside are now meeting in the sanctuary but people are asked to be cautious. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches have a set-up so you can stay in your car and hear the service. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, Laity Day, 9 a.m., worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, Men’s and Women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship; 12:30 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50, worship.
Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on “What Happpens When Life on Earth Ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday, pick-up or they will deliver within the borough. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese and either applesauce or coleslaw. Place your order Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, or can be delivered during that time. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— Saturday is Sweetest Day. If you have a sweetheart in your life, let him or her know how much you value that relationship. Do something that say’s “I’m glad you’re mine” and enjoy the day.
— For those who like to hunt small game, the season for rabbit, pheasant and Bobwhite quail will begin Saturday and, along with squirrel season, will continue through Nov. 27. Archery season for deer is also in so if you are out walking, remember people may be hunting.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department will have their fall Turkey Party on Saturday. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and they hope to see you there.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall next Wednesday. There is no charge for the food boxes but pre-registration is necessary. There is no age limit, if you meet the income requirements. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385 and if no one answers, leave a message and someone will call you back.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have a Pancake and Sausage Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., next Wednesday. It’s all-you-can-eat for a donation, and gluten-free pancakes will be available. They ask that masks be worn when entering the church and to leave them on until you are seated. The social hall (basement) will be set up for social distancing. Take-outs will be available, and you can call (814) 589-7385 between 4:15 and 6 p.m., to place an order.
— Remember that October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Ministers are on call 24 hours a day, whenever a need arises. Rev. Jerry Drake is the minister of the Faith Community Church of Enterprise. Pastor Penny Helmbold is the minister of the Enterprise Methodist Church and she also serves the Grand Valley and Sanford churches. Whoever your minister is, take time to let him/her know your grateful for what they do. Pastors need to know they are appreciated.
— Halloween is not far away and some things have been cancelled or changed due to the pandemic. The Burt family on Fleming Road will not have their “haunted hayride” and Pleasantville will not have their annual community Halloween party this year.
Enterprise will have trick-or-treat from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 24 the week before Halloween. Pleasantville will have trick or treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 29. Those participating are asked not to be in large groups. Families can be together, but observe the distancing rules, and only go to houses where the light is on. The Pleasantville Methodist Church and the Pleasantville Community Church will have “trunk or treat” in their church parking lot at that time. Grand Valley will have trick-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31.
— Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day. It is a privilege and a duty of each citizen to vote. Get the facts and make a wise decision. You can vote by mail or go to the polls. Southwest Township residents will vote at the Enterprise Methodist Church. Pleasantville borough residents vote at the front of the Pleasantville Fire Hall and Allegheny Township residents vote near the kitchen of the fire hall. Wherever you are, take time to vote.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
Many people are receiving letters, phone calls and texts from or about candidates for office. Pray for our country and that people will make the right decisions. Audrey Walters is home after spending time in rehab as result of a fall. She is much better but would still appreciate prayers. Rebecca Stanton has been added to our prayer list and we continue to remember Peter Weis, infant Kendell Willis, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Gary Fratus and all those with coronavirus. .
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Trinia Andrews on Oct. 14, Becky Edwards, Debbie Johnson, Debbie Rothermel, Priscilla Vanderhoof and Chad Sterling on Oct. 16.
Anniversary list Happy anniversary to Donna and Wayne Ferry on Oct.15 and Shirley and Bob Stewart on Oct. 19. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
