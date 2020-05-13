“Then they willingly received Him into the boat, and immediately the boat was at land.”
After feeding the 5,000 who had gathered to be with Him, Jesus went up to the mountain alone. When evening came, the disciples got into a ship and went out to sea. A great windstorm came and they were afraid. Then, Jesus came walking on the sea to them. Jesus got in the boat with them, and the ship was suddenly at land.
There is a story about a boy who wanted to be a sailor, and he was still young when he became one. He knew his job and rose rapidly in the profession, and soon, he became captain of a ship. At the end of a voyage, he was approaching land when a passenger who was familiar with maritime procedures asked if he was going to anchor the ship and call for help to enter the harbor. The captain was indignant. “Anchor? Not I! I expect to be in dock with the morning tide.”
The passenger urged him to signal for a pilot, but the captain replied, “I am my own pilot.”
The captain was determined to do things his way and reach port by morning, so he took a narrow channel to shorten the distance. His crew were weathered seamen and they just shook their heads at his decision. The passengers said they were in no hurry and would rather he took the wider course, but the captain just laughed at them. He would be on land by daybreak.
The captain was on land by daybreak, but not like he had planned. His ship had wrecked and he lost his life, all because he had to do it “my way.”
Each of us has our own voyage through life and time, and we can’t be sure what is ahead. Ask for God’s guidance and let Jesus be your captain. There is an old hymn: “Jesus, Saviour, pilot me Over Life’s tempestuous sea: Chart and compass come from Thee — Jesus, Saviour, pilot me!”
If you want to safely reach the Heavenly shore, look to Jesus. “He who guides Himself has a fool for a follower.”
Recent events
A few places have opened up and some restrictions have been lifted, but it is still important to take care of yourself and be concerned about others. Stores and most public places require a mask before you enter.
— Sunday was Mother’s Day, and there were no big celebrations, but many mothers were happy to have a son or daughter stop by. Sometimes one child would stop, and after they left, another one came. Many with children far away received phone calls or messages. Mothers are important and should not be forgotten.
— Lindsey Thompson, of Enterprise, turned 18 on May 5. She was surprised and pleased when she walked in and saw four friends gathered for a birthday party. It was a special day and Lindsey was very happy.
Lindsey is one of many in the area who would have graduated next month. This is a difficult time for everyone but how hard it must be for seniors. They are not only missing their last classes, they are missing the prom, the senior banquet, the graduation ceremony and parties. How nice it is that some people have stepped up and had a couple’s prom or an internet prom. Hopefully, after this is all over, there can be parties for the seniors and they can get the recognition they deserve.
— Pleasantville has a new business. Hilltop Discount Groceries is located in the former grocery store across from the post office. The store is currently carrying a variety of shelf items like crackers, cereal, canned goods and many more, but they hope to expand to other items. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You are invited to stop in and look around. At this time, regulations must be followed with masks and keeping distance. It’s good to have another store and we wish it the best.
History
The lumber and oil business in the Enterprise area continued to grow, and by 1880, the village had a church and a school. Isaac Shank operated a 50,000 board foot sawmill and logging railroad in the area from 1888 to 1908. Shank sawed the timber purchased from oil leases. A connection was made with the New York Central Railroad to ship rough lumber to Shank’s planing mill in Titusville. Around 1904, Milton Stewart produced oil near Shank’s mill.
About 1911, one of the Benedicts and a Mandell operated an early casing head gasoline plant near Enterprise which produced 300 gallons per day. Later, William Brundred helped revamp that plant for oil sand repressuring. Three nitroglycerin factories went into operation near Enterprise and some people remember the Otto-Cupler Torpedo Company. Valvoline Pipe Lines operated gathering lines, and in 1905, they opened a pump station.
Enterprise had stores and other businesses, a big hotel, a church, a school and its own post office. For a little community, it had a lot going on. At one time there were nine one-room schools in Southwest Township, most of them in the country. The Enterprise School was the only one that was actually in a community. Many of these country schools closed and the students would come to Enterprise, but the school just wasn’t big enough. Some time between 1890 to 1892, the community built a new schoolhouse. It was a two-story building large enough to accommodate students from the closed schools. Grades first through fourth met downstairs with one teacher and the fifth through eighth graders were upstairs with another teacher. When students completed the eighth grade, a graduation ceremony was held. Eighth grade students from all the Southwest Township schools came together for the ceremony which was held at the Enterprise Methodist Church, right across the road from the school. Some students quit school after the eighth grade and those who wanted to go to high school could either go to Pleasantville or Titusville.
Pleasantville TOPS
There will be no TOPS meetings until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Cancellations
— Faith Community Church, Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist have cancelled all services and activities until further notice. Most Pleasantville area churches have cancelled services and activities for now. Several churches are having services online, so if you are interested, check with the church to see if they are doing online services and how to access them. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister. We must work together to help one another.
— Pleasantville Senior Center, and other senior groups in the area, are cancelled for now.
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
Scheduled Events
— Pleasantville tax collector Sheryl Walters normally meets people at the borough building, but that isn’t possible this year. Taxes can be mailed to her at 181 South St., Pleasantville, or dropped off in the black tax box at the same address.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish fry this Friday, take-out only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— The Pleasantville Community Church on West State Street will have a drive-in worship service at 11 on Sunday morning. If the weather is nice, bring a chair. Instead of staying in your car, you can sit outside, but at a distance from others. Pastor Shawn Jacobson will give the message.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall Wednesday, May 20. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. Pleasantville area residents who are interested should call the Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call. This is a difficult time and many are out of work. Even if you have never been involved with Second Harvest before, if you have a need, call and talk to them. They want to help, even if you just need it one time. Also, anyone interested in volunteering to help, call the church and let them know.
— Ann Hulse is in charge of planters that are set up outside on public property in Pleasantville. She is looking for donations of time and money. Donations may be sent to the Borough Office. Once the planters are set up, individuals or families are needed to “adopt a box.” Ann expects the planters to be out in June, and those participating will be responsible to water and care for their particular planter box from June through mid-October. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call Ann at (814) 589-1031.
— Like many other things, the date for Pennsylvania’s primary election has been changed. The new date is Tuesday, June 2. If you prefer, you can apply for a mail-in ballot and vote from home. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 26, and if you know you want to do this, don’t wait. Visit VotesPA.com or phone
1 (877) 868-3772. At this time, the Southwest Township election board plans to be set up at the Enterprise Methodist Church for voting. Some voting places will not be open, so check with your location.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, our country and those with the coronavirus. We also remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Gary Myers and Bill Perry Sr. on May 14; Chuckie Tucker, Terry Brunst and Robin Reed on May 15; Chris Lindquist on May 16; Jimmy Falco on May 17; Tyler Drake on May 18; Julie Andes, Brian Beers and Oakland Caldwell on May 19; and Niki Schroeder, Dorothy Schmidt, Saundra Cook, Tom Wright and Cathy Sliker on May 20.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Ann and Boz Wright and Becky and Gary Myers on May 14 and Shellie and Bill Woods on May 20.
May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
