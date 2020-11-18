“Enter into His gates with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise, be thankful unto Him and bless His name.”
David wrote that we should always give thanks. Years later, Paul wrote, “Give thanks in all circumstances.” Paul endured all kinds of hardships, but he knew God was always with him, and things would be right in the end.
On Thanksgiving Day several years ago, a lady went to visit a farmer and his wife who raised pigs. The lady and her hostess walked around the property to where the hogs were happily rooting for acorns under some oak trees. They watched the pigs, then the farmer’s wife spoke.
“You know, I think those pigs are a lot like people in some ways. At the moment I’m not referring to their grunting and wallowing and things usually associated with pigs. But look at them eating those acorns. Not once have they looked up to see where their food is coming from! It seems to me it’s sort of like not saying grace before a meal. You can’t expect grace from a pig, of course. But even today, I’m sure there are many people, just like those pigs, who’ll fail to look up and give God thanks before hogging down.”
The lady laughed at the woman’s illustrations, but later she thought about it and realized people often fail to be thankful for many things they just take for granted.
Calvin Coolidge, 30th President of the United States, once said, “We have been a most favored people. We ought to be a most grateful people. We have been a most blessed people. We ought to be a most thankful people.”
Some people answered the question, “What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?”
“I’m a Gramma. My granddaughter is beautiful, and mother and baby are fine.”
“We went out to see the meteorite shower and one was just beautiful, with a long red tail.”
“With deer always running on the road, I’m thankful I haven’t hit one.”
From a senior citizen: “I’m thankful that for my age I can still get out and do the things I like to do.”
This has been a crazy year and people haven’t been able to visit like usual or go places and it’s been scary. Some replies reflected that.
“I’m thankful I finally got to spend some time with my son and grandson.”
“I’m thankful for prayer. No matter what happens, I can pray and it does help.”
What are you thankful for?
Recent events
— Last Friday, Sharon and Harry Hasbrouck took their daughter and grandchildren to Keystone Safari near Grove City. The park was well cared for and clean, and the family walked through and looked at the animals.
Elizabeth and Zach wanted to feed the animals. They had large leaves for the giraffes. The giraffe would bend it’s neck down, stick out a long, gray tongue and wrap it around the leaf.
They also fed some reindeer. There were reindeer with a large rack of antlers and others had some broken antlers.
Elizabeth and Zach enjoyed the animals but best of all, they liked feeding the llamas.
It was a beautiful day, but chilly. They enjoyed being at the park and seeing all the animals. It was something they will remember for a long time.
— Sunday came with high winds. Branches and trees were down, and the electicity blinked several times. Parts of Enterprise lost electricity on Sunday evening and it was still out on Monday morning. We should all be grateful there wasn’t more damage.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and there were three Kops and five TOPS. There was no top loser or KOP.
The challenge is: NO chocolate. The positive thought was: “Did you drink your milk?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the church, and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are “somewhat back to normal.” Most are now meeting in the church, but people are asked to be cautious. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking.
Some curches have a set-up so you can stay in your car or even listen at home. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; after service, decorate for Christmas.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, men’s and women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Saturday, 4-6 p.m., Commmunity drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner. Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship; 12:30 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship and communion with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Today, 10:30-11:30, Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry (fire hall). Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on “What Happens When Life on Earth Ends?” Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study (parsonage). Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; after service, decorate for Christmas, 7 p.m., Thanksgiving service (Youngsville church).
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who preregistered can pick up their food boxes from 10:30 to 11:30. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this ministry.
— Thursday is the Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. It is a day when everyone is asked to not smoke for 24 hours.
Maybe your family wants you to quit smoking, but you don’t want to. Maybe you want to quit, but don’t think you can. Nobody else can make the decision for you. You have to decide that you want to quit and that you can do it.
Try it for 24 hours. It probably won’t be easy, but you can do it if you really want to. There are all kinds of help for those who want to quit, but it is a personal decision. Take a chance. Some days may not be easy, but you can do it. You’ll feel better and those who love you will too.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Friday is National Peanut Butter Fudge Day. If you like peanut butter fudge, treat yourself to a piece and have a great day.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday, pick-up or they will deliver within the borough. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese and either applesauce or coleslaw.
Place your order Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, or can be delivered during that time. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— The community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, will be held on Saturday, at the Pleasantville Community Church. The dinner is a drive-thru and will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with all the traditional items for a Thanksgiving dinner including; turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie and more. There is no charge for the meal and all are welcome.
— Archery season for deer continues through Friday, Nov. 20. Small game season continues through Friday, Nov. 27. Bear season will in on Nov. 21, 22, 23 and 24. If you’re taking a walk, dress so you can be seen and watch out for animals. Bear have been seen in this area. Good luck to the hunters.
— Next week is Thanksgiving. The Titusville School District will have vacation on Thursday, Friday and Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Enjoy your time off.
— Christmas for Kids, formerly known as Ladies Night Out, will be held onSunday, Dec. 6, at the Drake Mall and The Merc. From 12 to 4 p.m., there will be raffles, special vendors, food and a Chinese auction and social distancing will be practiced. From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a live silent auction on Facebook. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Associated Charities. All proceeds benefit the children of the community.
Military list
Our military list includes Austin Foster, Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Savitz, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Bob Jones, Faith Francis, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Rebecca Stanton, infant Kendell Willis, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus. Pray for our country.
Birthday list
Special birthday greetings go to Mrs. Betty Wells of Pleasantville who will be 96 on Thursday. Mrs. Wells and her late husband ran the grocery store and restaurant in Pleasantville for several years, and they made a lot of friends. Mrs. Wells lives in her home and still makes quilts. The community wishes her a beautiful day and may God grant her a great year.
Birthday greetings go to Lori Crawford and Bill Locke on Nov. 18, Barry Dilley on Nov. 19, Renee Dunkle and Andrew Locke on Nov. 20, Judy Guerra and Cathy Firster on Nov. 21, Alan Ongley and Faith Thompson on Nov. 22, Kim Hasbrouck, Liam Thompson and Robin Frye on Nov. 23 and Rose Dillely and Scot Lord on Nov. 24.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Sue and Steve Beck on Nov. 18, Elaine and Charlie Fox on Nov. 19 and Shirley and Ralph Proper on Nov. 21.
May everyone have a great day.
