“And (Joseph) laid it in his own new tomb, which he had hewn out in the rock: and he rolled a great stone to the door of the sepulchre, and departed.”
After Jesus died, Joseph went to Pilate and asked for the body and Pilate agreed. Joseph placed Jesus’ body in a tomb, like a cave, and a large stone was rolled in front of it. Jesus was dead.
The priests and Pharisees, who were responsible for the death, remembered how Jesus had said He would rise again. They didn’t believe that, but they thought His followers might try to steal the body and then claim that Jesus had risen. They got Pilate’s permission to seal the tomb securely and soldiers stood watch. For those who loved the Lord, Saturday had to have been a long day, full of sorrow.
On Sunday morning, Mary Magdalene and other women went to the tomb to properly anoint the body, but knew they needed someone to roll the stone away. They were surprised to arrive and see the stone already removed.
They went in and saw an angel who told them, “He is risen.” The others left and Mary stood alone, crying. Jesus stood behind her and she thought he must be the gardener.
She wanted to know where the body was, but when He spoke her name, Mary knew it was Jesus. She ran and told the disciples she had seen Jesus. He was alive! The feelings of sorrow and defeat His followers had immediately turned to incredible joy.
The resurrection of Jesus changed everything. The disciples loved Him and believed in Him. They knew He had brought Lazarus back to life but this was different. They had seen Jesus beaten and tortured. They had watched Him die on the cross. How could anyone come back from that? But He could and He did. Jesus died for all mankind so they could come live with Him.
Believing in Him makes all the difference in this life and hereafter. We celebrate Easter because of what happened that Sunday. Those who have faith and belief in Jesus today know they are never alone. Whatever they face, He is with them and Sunday will come for them too.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Elwin Van Cise, Jr., of Grand Valley, who passed away on Wednesday. He was married to the former Diane Wright and they spent most of their life in the Grand Valley area. Elwin and Diane raised four children; Teresa, Todd, Matt and Amanda. They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. May God give comfort and strength to Diane and the family.
Recent events
— Last week was Holy Week, but due to the pandemic many churches didn’t have regular services or did them in a different way. There were only a few Maundy Thursday services, but the Pleasantville Methodist Church had four hours of open communion for anyone interested. The sanctuary was open so people could go in at their convenience. There was a bulletin they could read and when they were ready, the wafer and juice were covered for each individual. We thank the church for taking the time to think of others and be open to all.
— The Titusville YMCA had a Good Friday service in its gymnasium. Chairs were set up, appropriately distanced and masks were required. At the front was a cross with a purple cloth wrapped around it. Jeff Ledebur gave the welcome, Pastor Tim Maybray, from the Titusville Free Methodist Church, gave the message, Matt Johnson assisted and Shaun Hanne played the guitar and led the singing.
The service began with prayer. There was a time of silence and then the congregation sang “Were You There?” Pastor Tim talked about Golgatha, “the place of the skull.”
Crucifixion was the most violent execution, but over time the soldiers became numb to the torture. The priests and religious leaders who knew God’s Word, violated it the most. The congregation sang “O Sacred Head Now Wounded.”
Jesus took upon Himself the sins of the world and that makes all people redeemable. The last hymn was “The Wonderful Cross.”
As they left, people could pick up an Easter bag from the table. Thanks to all who helped provide the Good Friday service.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold serves the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches. On Friday and Saturday all three churches were set up for a Holy Experience.
The churches were open all day so people could come and go at their own convenience. When people entered the building, there was a welcome table with a booklet to take as they went to the seven areas. There was no special order except for the last station. If someone was at one area, the next person could go to another.
The seven areas were: Forgiven, Salvation, Forsaken, Compassion, Suffering, Trust and New. Each area had a reading and it was a time for personal reflection, prayer and spiritual growth. Those interested could take a cross bookmark or pamphlets with them. It was a time to remind people why we celebrate Easter.
I hope everyone had a nice Easter. Some people were able to get together with family members that they hadn’t seen for a while. Things are getting better.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 11 pounds with two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were seven TOPS and two KOPS, with three top losers: Kathy, Brenda and Sherree.
The challenges are: Drink water, eat two fruits every day and exercise. The positive thought is: “Did you eat veggies?”
Sherree’s menu was chosen, Kathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. There will be a silent auction this week. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many also have a set up for radio or online services. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Today, Church Mutual Day, 5:30 p.m., church; 7:30, parsonage. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship service.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary; 11, broadcast.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Titusville Methodist Church); 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “End Times.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 11, worship; followed by Small Group study.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15. Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, Church Mutual Day, 6:30, church; 7:30, parsonage. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Students in the Titusville School District return to classes today after having almost a week off for Easter vacation. It’s time to get busy and study before those exams.
— This is a special week for a Pleasantville business. It’s been 25 years since Lauri and Jay Corklin started making pizza in Pleasantville. They began their business in a small building on Shreve Road, near the intersection of state routes 27 and 227.
The business grew, they obtained land in the borough, put up a new building and opened in March 2002. Corky’s officially began their business on Nov. 21, 1995, but with the pandemic, they decided November 2020 was not a good time to celebrate. They waited and are asking you to celebrate with them this week. The ice cream shop opened yesterday and there will be give-aways and treats this week.
Following is a message from Lauri: “I would like to take the chance to say thanks to all the wonderful employees that I have had the privilege of working with and the ones that have stuck by me all these years and helped to make Corky’s what it is today. I can’t say enough about my customers, who a large number have been with me for 25 years. I have been blessed and honored that my customers and employees are amazing! It has been a wonderful 25 years and I am looking forward to another 25. So come and celebrate with us the week of April 6 through April 11.”
Stop in at Corky’s this week and say thank you and help them celebrate. The community thanks them for their service and wishes them another happy 25 years. God bless Corky’s.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Although the Lenten season is over, the Pleasantville Voulnteer Fire Department will continue to have its fish dinners on Friday evening. The meals are takeout and include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department is having a turkey party on Saturday. Tickets include a meal and a chance to win a gun. Doors will open at 5:30 and the event will begin at 6:30. Once you enter, you can obtain tickets for door prizes. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
— Men of Integrity will be meeting at 6:30 on Sunday morning for Bible study and fellowship at the Titusville Methodist Church. It is open to men of all denominations and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be in Pleasantville on Wednesday, April 21. There is no charge for the food boxes and no age limit if you meet the income requirements, but preregistration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— The tax deadline has been extended to May 17. Don’t wait until the last minute. You can still get free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program at the Titusville Health and Aging Center. With health and safety a top priorty this year, the program is limiting in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Titusville site to exchange information and documents. To schedule an appointment, call (814) 827-2188. Call before May 10, so they can have time to get everything done. More information will be provided during the call.
— Due to a date mix up, the ballot for the primary election in Pleasantville borough will not have the names on it and write-ins will be needed. Those running for re-election are: Mayor - Martha Long, two for borough council - Howie Crawford and Mary Long, tax collector - Sheryl Walters. One council member recently resigned, so a third person is needed for council, which means another write-in. Anyone interested should contact Martha Long or a council member. Election day is May 18.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah Willis, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles and Kimberly Miles.
Prayer list
Recently, many have been dealing with allergy or some type of flu. Stay home, take care of yourself and may you feel better soon. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Faith Francis, Dick Jones, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Roy Pepple, of Enterprise, who will be celebrating tomorrow. Roy has been a resident of Enterprise most of his life. Birthday greetings also go to Kari McGarvie, Ken Bickel and Mike Perrett on April 8, Caitlin Underhill on April 9, Billy Cole, Tedra McGarvie and Bo Foote on April 10, Joel Johnson on April 11, Dennis Milford on April 12, Brenda Savitz, Randy Wescoat and Dave Pearson on April 13 and Jim Wright on April 14.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Connie and Art McIntyre on April 16. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.