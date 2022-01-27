“I am the way, the truth and the life: no man comes unto the Father, but by Me.”
Jesus was talking to His apostles and told them to go the right way. When Thomas asked, “How can we know the way?” that was the response Jesus gave him.
Fred Bauer was an author who often wrote about his faith in God. In 1967, he had an opportunity to meet Svetlana Alliluyeva, the daughter of Joseph Stalin.
Fred made arrangements to meet this lady who was known to have a deep and personal relationship with God. During their conversation, Svetlana told him what a great influence her grandmother had on her life, because she had a strong faith, a faith that could not be defeated.
Fred was surprised because Joseph Stalin was known for his disdain of any religion. He wouldn’t have expected anyone in the Stalin family to have “strong faith.”
Svetlana responded, “Nothing can kill Good or Truth. Surely political systems cannot because Good and Truth live in the hearts of men, and there they survive even in the worst of times.”
There are times when one’s faith can be at low tide. Even the strongest believer can be filled with doubts and question his beliefs. It is then that we should remember that there are timeless absolutes like Truth and Good, that will prevail no matter how much we waver.
We need to remember what Jesus said and follow His footsteps. Governments come and go, military powers rise and fall and philosophies ebb and flow, but “Good and Truth remain.”
During the last year, our country has been dealing with a lot of things, many that haven’t been dealt with before. Many people are upset and concerned.
The pandemic has caused a lot of changes. There are many political concerns and many people are facing health, financial or other unexpected concerns.
God hasn’t forgotten us. “I am the way, the truth and the life.” If we listen and follow His way, we will get through and come out the better for it.
Joseph Stalin’s daughter had a strong faith and it made a difference. It can make a difference for you, too.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to Sue and Steve Beck and family, of Enterprise, and Sherree and Rodney Yochum and family, of Pleasantville, on the death of Sue and Sherree’s mother, Mrs. Shirley Irwin. Mrs. Irwin passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
The former Shirley Hughes married Wallace Irwin in 1951. They lived in Meadville and raised five children; Sherree, Sue, Debbie (deceased), Jeff and Tim. Mrs. Irwin was 89, but for the past 60 years, she gave her age as 29.
After 70 years of marriage, Mr. Irwin passed away last fall, Oct. 29, 2021. The funeral service for Mrs. Irwin was held Monday in Meadville. Sympathy goes to all of the Irwin family. May God give comfort and peace to the Becks, the Yochums and all those who loved Mr. and Mrs. Irwin.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Barbara Carson, of Pleasantville, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Erie. The former Barb Douglas grew up in Oil City and married Lavern Carson, of Pleasantville.
The couple lived in the Pleasantville area and raised four children; Nancy Hunt, Gerald, Gary and Steven. She was an active member of the Pleasantville Community Church for many years. Barb and Lavern were married for 62 years.
Friends may call at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home from 10 to 11 this morning and the funeral service will begin at 11, with Rev. Shawn Jacobson officiating. May God give peace and comfort to Lavern and the family.
Recent events
Between illness and the winter weather, many people haven’t been going out unless necessary. Some activities have been canceled. Enjoy what you can, but do be careful and stay healthy.
We have some more winter memories. One lady said when she was young, they would make forts with the snow. The kids would divide into groups and get on opposote sides of the fort for a snow ball fight.
Another lady said they used to go tobogganing on a hill in Pithole.
“We used to go ice skating on the pond off Holbrock Road. We also went sled riding on the hill on White City Road and Coe Road Hill. One time we had the hood of an old car. We turned it upside down, climbed in and away we went. It went fast and we had fun. Afterward, we would go home and have hot chocolate.”
One person said they just went out and had fun. It didn’t matter if the gloves matched or everything fit perfectly. They got dressed for cold weather, went out and had a good time
TOPS
Due to weather conditions, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week, so everything remains the same. The challenge was: Drink water. The positive thought is, “Did you eat ice cream?”
Weather permitting, TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., Hymn Sing Sunday; 10:15, Sweets Day. Tuesday, 6:30, Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., Hymn Sing Sunday; Sweets Sunday; 6 p.m., YOUth group.
Scheduled events
— It’s that time of year again - time to get ready to file income tax returns. Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is being offered again this year at the Titusville Health and Aging Center, but because of the ongoing pandemic, returns will be prepared using the same process as last year.
With health and safety a top priority, in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers will be limited. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Health and Aging Center site to exchange information and documents.
Taxpapers can schedule their initial appointments by calling (814) 827-2188 (this is a home phone). More information on the process will be provided during the call.
— People tend to take things for granted. Most of us have what we really need and often, much more. We need something and we buy it, whether it be food, clothes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, paper products or other things.
However, there are many that are not as fortunate. There are children who go to school without adequate food, personal care items and clothes.
Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC) has started a new ministry - to provide personal care products like shampoo, toothpaste, laundry detergent and similar items without cost. The items needed will be discreetly placed in backpacks at school.
Anyone who would like to help with this ministry can leave items at the Enterprise Methodist Church and Pastor Penny Helmbold will see that Love INC receives them. For more information, call Love INC at (814) 827-4882 or Pastor Penny at (814) 657-3132.
— The forecast is another week of cold and snowy weather. Again, if you are supposed to be somewhere, you might want to check before you leave. There were several cancellations last week and could be again. Schools have been delayed and some canceled. Be safe and take care.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church is having services in the sanctuary at 10 on Sunday mornings with a guest speaker. They are using every other pew and ask that those attending wear a face mask. This area has had several cases of the virus and other illnesses, and it is good to be careful. If you are sick, stay home. If you do go out, be cautious, for your sake and others. We pray this situation will be over soon.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church and the Grand Valley Methodist Church will have Hymn Sing Sunday this week. Both churches and the Sanford Methodist Church are served by Pastor Penny Helmbold. Sunday is also Sweets Day. On the last Sunday of each month, the members of each congregation take turns bringing in something sweet to share and enjoy a time of fellowship.
— Stephanie Drake has served as the Pleasantville Borough secretary for many years. She began her career in civil service at Pleasantville in the late 1980’s and served for many years. She moved away and served as borough secretary in the new location for about five years, then returned to Pleasantville.
Her home area was glad to have her back, and she became borough secretary again. She has served the Pleasantville area for many years and is now ready to retire. Monday, Jan. 31, will be her last day, and an open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the borough building.
If you can’t stop in, cards would be appreciated. They can be sent to Stephanie at Box 150, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341. Visitors will also get a chance to meet the new secretary, Diane Durstine. The community thanks Stephanie for all she has done over the years and wishes her a happy retirement. We also welcome Diane and wish her the best in her new position.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, and members of the fire department will meet at 6:30. Due to the pandemic, there were very few activities at the fire hall last year, but everyone hopes things will be different this year.
The fire department has scheduled a gun show for Feb. 18 and 19 at the fire hall, and food will be available. A stagette party is planned for March 5. Also, what many people have been waiting for, the fire department has scheduled a fish fry for Friday, March 11. We pray that 2022 will be a better and healthier year and the fire department and other organizations can have their events as planned.
The snow is pretty, but when it is a wet snow, you can make snowballs and a snowman. Most people are familiar with the story of “Frosty, the Snowman,” but the tradition of the snowman goes way back.
“For centuries, children have gleefully awaited the winter’s first snowfall. Rolling large balls of that fluffy gift from heaven, they delight in making their own special compainion. Completed with a carrot for a nose, coal for the eyes and mouth and sticks for arms (or whatever one has available), the snowman truly does come to life for the children who created their frosty friend.”
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will look to God for guidance. .
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Chris Miller, Gale Ruth, Pete Falco and Chad Resinger on Jan. 28, Jennifer Bean, Brian Drake, Eddie Johnson, Curt Crawford and Sue Ongley on Jan. 29, Joshua Miller on Jan. 30, Dean Vanderhoof on Jan. 31 and Mary Resinger, Coy Campbell and Christian Ruth on Feb. 2. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.