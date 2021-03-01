“O Lord, thou hast searched me and known me! Thou knowst when I sit down and when I rise up; thou discernest my thoughts from afar. Thou searchest out my path and my lying down, and are acquainted with all my ways.”
David wrote this psalm about the greatness of God. God created people and each one is His child. He knows not only what they do and say, but what they are thinking. David went on to say, “Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; it is high, I cannot attain it.
Guillemots are Arctic sea birds that live on the rocky coastal cliffs. Thousands of guillemots come together in small areas. It is very crowded for those sea birds. The females lay their eggs side by side in a long row and the mother is always able to identify which eggs belong to her. Studies have shown that if an egg is moved to another area, the mother will find it and carry it back to the original location.
As amazing as that is, God knows you even better. He knows every thought, emotion and decision you make. He is with you constantly, giving you His personal attention, no matter where you are or what you are doing. Jesus told the people, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them shall fall to the ground without your Father’s will ... fear not, you are of more value than many sparrows.” God takes care of the birds and animals He created and He will take care of His children. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done or where you are, He is always there for you. Just call to Him.
“With God, you’re never lost in a crowd.”
Recent Events
— After 23 years of driving a bus for the Titusville School District, Sharon Thompson recently retired.
Sharon first started driving a school bus in April 1997. Her first route was in the Centerville area.
The next year, Sharon was offered the White City Road area and that became her route. She would pick up her students, take them to Pleasantville School, then take students to Titusville Schools. In the afternoon, she picked them up at the schools and took them home. In the beginning, she also drove a kindergarten bus.
Over the years, Sharon has had some interesting experiences and has watched many students grow up.
Her last day as a bus driver was Feb. 11. She will miss seeing all the kids, but “it was time.” Congratulations, Sharon. The community thanks you for your years of service and we wish you and Don a happy retirement. May God bless you.
— The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and we still need to be careful. We may not like it, but wearing masks and social distancing does help. Using these precautions, some groups are trying to get together on a smaller scale.
— The No Greater Love Club of the Shamburg Christian Church of God had a game night Friday evening at the Family Life Center. People from ages 15 to 70 enjoyed board games and fellowship. A new game, “Organ Attack,” was interesting and everyone enjoyed the evening. The group hopes to have another game night later.
— The Full Gospel Church had a fellowship dinner after worship on Sunday. The social hall had been decorated for spring, which was welcome on that cold, winter day. Pastor Dave McCauley offered prayer before the meal began and there was plenty of food and good fellowship.
— People have been talking about past winters, including 1977. That winter stands out for my family.
My brother and his wife were expecting a baby. Since he worked long hours, they stayed with my parents.
There was a lot of snow that winter. We lived on a back road and sometimes it was hard for the road crew to keep up.
My dad was from the generation where “the man wasn’t around when a baby is born” and he knew he couldn’t handle that. As time got closer and the snow kept coming, he got anxious.
He talked to the guys who drove the road trucks and explained the situation. They were kind but they couldn’t make any promises. They did tell the supervisor and he called Dad.
At that time, four-wheel drive was fairly new, but the supervisor had a vehicle that was equipped with it. He told Dad if anything happened, to call him and he would come and take them to the hospital.
As it turned out, it wasn’t necessary. The parents got to the hospital, the baby was born and everything was fine.
My family never forgot that man’s kindness. Dad felt better just knowing there was someone he could call if he needed help. The road crew didn’t have to tell the supervisor and the supervisor certainly wasn’t obligated to do anything other than his job, but he did. We remember the winter of 1977, not just because of the weather, but because of the kind people who helped.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and one visitor. There was a total weight loss of 3 1/2 pounds, with seven TOPS and one KOP. Belinda and Cathy were the top losers.
The challenges are: No eating between meals and no eating after 8 p.m. The positive thought is: “Did you exercise three times a week?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen. Marian won the 25-cent fund and the 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Many churches are still “off schedule.” Some churches are just having services online. Others are meeting but have a set up for radio or online services. Most of those who are meeting encourage wearing masks and social distancing. We still need to be careful, wherever we go.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., virtual.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on the end times.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor RIchard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Today, 6 p.m., Prayer and Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on “What happens when life on earth ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15 Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Beginning tonight, the Pleasantville Ministerium will be having online Lenten services every Wednesday through March 31. The Lenten series will focus on the parables of Jesus. A new one will be posted around 7 p.m. each Wednesday to the Pleasantville Ministerium Facebook page.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens did not meet last week. They are scheduled to have their first meeting of the year on Thursday, March 4. They will meet at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Appointments are encouraged to adhere to social distancing and crowd limitations. To make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696. Blood is needed and it doesn’t take much time. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, be 17 years or older and no recent tattoos or piercings. We never know who will need blood next. Masks must be worn and photo I.D. is required.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a fish dinner on Friday. It will be takeout only. The meal will include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. Call the fire department at (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m., to place your order. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— Monday is the first day of March and the old saying is “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” Most people are ready for spring, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
We have had cold and snow, but it’s nothing compared to what Texas, Louisianna and some southern states have had. They aren’t prepared for real winter weather and it’s been rough.
A friend in Dallas said her electric was off and when it came back on, it was on for two hours then off for two hours to conserve power.
Most places were closed, but she said she couldn’t have gone anywhere because her street was a sheet of ice.
A lady talked to her son in Houston. His electricity was back on, but many were still without power. He was trying to find water for his dog.
The people were told to boil their water, but that’s hard to do without any power. Many places had water pipes burst and water damage.
The weather in the south is getting better. In one place, it’s 70 degrees higher than last week. It will take time for everything to get back to normal. Be thankful for what you have and pray that those people can soon get back to a normal life.
— The Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan have had special training to lead the group. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s, or any type of dementia, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Marcia Garrett.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department will be having a Mom to Mom yard sale on Saturday, March 6. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the fire hall. It will be a good time to look for clothes for babies and children. Go out and look around. You might find just what you want and you will be supporting the fire department.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God has scheduled their spring Soup & Pie dinner for Saturday, March 27. It will be a drive-thru dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. More information will be available later.
— Just a reminder that it is tax time. Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is being offered at the Titusville Health and Aging Center. It is different than previous years. With health and safety a top priority this year, the program is limiting in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Titusville site to exchange information and documents. To schedule their initial appointment, taxpayers can call (814) 827-2188. This is a home phone number. More information will be provided during the call.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster. Pray for all those in the military. They need our support.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Bob Stewart, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Remember those with coronavirus and pray that situation will soon be over.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Bev Baker and Art McIntyre on Feb. 25, Daisy Wright, David Johnson, Dek Eccles and Andy Dunkle on Feb. 26, Sharon Thompson and Corey Wright on Feb. 27, Faith Francis and Melinda Edwards on Feb. 28, Alexis Wright, Pam Griffin and Dalton Burns on March 1, Debbie Thompson, Donna Hetrick, Tony Wright, Pastor Fred Frye and Shawn Sliker on March 2 and Audrey Pearson, Sandy Singleton, Rick Tucker and Landon Nicols on March 3. Happy “unbirthday” to Beth Baker and Mary Balas who were born on February 29.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to Cheryl and John Bodamer on Feb. 28 and Amy and Denny Williams on March 1. Anniversary greetings go to Evora and Arwon Chamberlin on Feb. 29. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
