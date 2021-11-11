“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
God spoke these words to Solomon. The king had prayed to God, asking for mercy and forgiveness for the people. He finished building the temple, making it the house of the Lord. God gave him that answer.
Most people love America and are thankful that this country is “home.” Over the years, America has changed from what it was in the beginning and in the last few years, things have gotten worse.
Dr. Richard Lee wrote, “Only God’s intervention will return America to solid footing and restore a moral nation that righteousness will exalt.”
Those who believe should seriously take the responsiblity to put God first, not just in our homes but also in national affairs.
As a “Call to Action,” Lee listed the four “P’s.”
(1) Pray. The Founding Fathers knew the power and purpose of prayer. Many times since the beginning of our country, people have been called upon to pray, asking for God’s mercy and grace toward America.
(2) Process. Our founding documents have granted us clear and certain processes for bringing about change concerning things we feel are wrong for our country. From the local area (township, borough, city), to the halls of Congress and the White House, there are laws and governmental processes for non-violent moral, social and political change. But first we must learn and understand those laws and processes.
(3) Participate. Sitting around complaining to one another doesn’t solve the problem. The ultimate key for change to take place is to get involved. Once you know what needs to be done, do something.
(4) Persevere. When fighting for what is right, don’t give up. The battle is not always won by the strongest or the most elite, but it ultimately comes to those who persist and persevere. During the Revolutionary War, George Washington led his troops into many battles. He lost most of them, but he didn’t give up. He believed in the cause and continued to fight, and with perseverance and prayer, he won the war. America won it’s independence from Britian and became a great nation.
Many things have changed and many people are upset about the situation in America. If you really think something needs to be done, get together with others, follow the four “P’s” and do something. Just be sure you do what God has called you to do. Again, we ask God to bless America.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Mrs. Cloe Eva Confer, who passed away on Nov. 1, 2021. Mrs. Confer and her late husband, Donald Confer, lived in Pleasantville and raised three children; Rodney, Randall and Robin. She was a member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church May God give comfort and strength to her family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Philip Warner, who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Titusville. Philip and his wife, the former Karen Tipton, have lived in the Pleasantville area for several years. They raised two daughters; Betty Hutchison, of Pleasantville and Barbara Duncan, of Grand Valley. He worked several places, usually involved in outdoor work, and was known by many people. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Julie Zdarko, of Warren, who passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. She is the daughter of Kathleen Gibson Zdarko and Anthony John Zdarko. Julie has a 29- year-old daughter who cannot talk and needs special care, and she has four other children. Prayer is requested for her family. Julie is a niece to Martha and Paul Thompson, and she has other relatives in this area. Cards can be sent to: 123 North South Street, Warren, Pa. 16365, c/o Thomas Zdarko.
Recent events
— Pleasantville’s election was pretty much “re-election.” Martha Long was re-elected as mayor. Mary Long, Howard Crawford and Pam Griffin will be on the borough council. Congratulations to the winners.
— Enterprise had Trick- or-Treat on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30. Most trick-or- treaters stop at Thompson’s store, and Martha and Paul gave a report of the characters that visited them. The first one was a scarecrow, three-day-old Brenlee Grace, accompanied by her mother, Aimee Armstrong. Her three-year-old sister, Lexie, came in dressed as Dr. McStuffin. Kylie came dressed as a police girl, with a badge and hat and Kenzie was an all-star baseball player. Destiny and Aurora were dressed as twin kittens. Landon was a boy hunter and Logan was a zombie football player. Payton was a cute little deer and Alekzandria was dressed as a beautiful little girl.
Other characters included a cowboy, a handsome little boy, a little cowgirl and twice a little princess came to the store. A neighbor girl came by dressed as a man. Martha said that girl has come every year since her Dad first wheeled her there in a buggy.
The last trick-or-treater was a black and white cow, one-year old Kendal. For 54 years, Martha and Paul have welcomed the trick-or- treaters and watched them grow up. It is a treat for all.
— Martha’s birthday was Nov. 3. On Saturday, her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Scott, took Martha and Paul to Pine Junction for supper. It is a restaurant back in the woods, near Jamestown, New York. On Sunday, the family had a surprise birthday party for her, and everyone was present except four who were unable to attend. Sheila and Scott brought a cake.
Martha said she and Paul have been really blessed throughout the 59 years of their marriage. “God has given us so much, especially a loving family.”
They have a special friend, Helen Hathaway, who moved to Portersville with her husband, Lewie, several years ago, but they still keep in touch. Martha said Helen never misses sending a card for birthdays or anniversarys. She reads The Herald to see what is going on in the area.
— We’ve had our first snow, some areas more than others. I saw my first snow drops last Tuesday morning in Titusville — just a few and they didn’t last. Tuesday evening more came down in Pleasantville. On Wednesday morning, I was outside sweeping the snow off the walk. It was pretty. This is November and we should be prepared. We don’t know just what kind of winter we’ll have, but we should be prepared for anything.
— There were 50 vendors at the Pleasantville Holiday bazaar last Saturday at the fire hall and they were well pleased with the turnout. The auxiliary also considered it a success. Thanks all who participated, attended or helped in any way.
— Four members of the Shamburg Christian Church of God attended a seminar in Punxsutawney on Saturday. There were three different topics; Children’s ministry, Communication and Church security. The main speakers were from Meadville. One of the messages was concerned with unity in the church.
“God so loved the world ...” The author didn’t say, “God so loved Americans or Blacks or any other group. God so loved the world.” Everyone doesn’t have to feel the same way. They can agree to disagree and still come together in unity. Just being religious doesn’t mean much. The important thing is to have a relationship with Jesus. Those who attended said the seminar was “inspiring and worth the trip.”
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met last Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins. There were three KOPS and six TOPS, with Brenda as the top loser and Barb was the KOP.
The challenges are: No pop and eat one meatless meal. The positive thought was: “Did you eat fruit?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship with guest speaker Jonie Smitley; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30, worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11a.m., worship with guest speaker Jonie Smitley; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is taking sign ups for children for Christmas, but Nov. 16 is the last day to register. Children between birth and 14 years old are eligible for the Angel Tree. If you know someone in need, tell the parents or guardian about this service, and encourage them to call (814) 827-0386. The Salvation Army is offering their help but you need to let them know your needs. Call and leave your name and phone number, and someone will return your call for registration.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 17. There is no charge for the food boxes, and it is open to all ages who meet the income requirements, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— Thursday is Veterans Day. It actually began as Armistice Day at the end of World War I. An armistice was “an agreement for the cessation of active hostilities between two or more belligerents.”
At 11 in the morning on Nov. 11, 1918, the paper was signed, ending the war between Germany and the Allied Powers. The United States, Great Britain and France observed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day.
After World War II, it became a day to pay tribute to the veterans and the dead of that war, too. In 1954, after the Korean War, Nov. 11 was officially designated in the United States as Veterans Day, a day to honor all servicemen (and women) of all U.S. wars.
Almost everyone knows at least one veteran and you probably know more than you think. This Veterans Day, take the time to thank a veteran. If you don’t know anyone, but see someone wearing a uniform or something that indicates they fought for our country, let them know you appreciate their service. To all those who have served — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and anyone I may have forgotten, “Thank you for your service. You helped make this country ‘the land of the free and the home of the brave.’” God bless each of you.
— Since Thursday is Veterans Day, banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed, and most will open at their regular time on Friday. Northwest Bank in Titusville will close at 3 on Wednesday, and reopen at the regular time on Friday morning.
— Students in the Titusville School District get an extra long weekend. There is no school on Thursday or Friday this week. Classes will resume at the regular time on Monday.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Saturday is the last day of turkey season. Archery season for deer continues through Nov. 19.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the Family Life Center behind the church. There will be several tables with people from surrounding areas showing a variety of crafts. Lunch will be available and there will be baked goods and hard tack candy. For more information, contact Sherree Yochum.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department will have a Chicken and Biscuit dinner on Saturday. Serving will be from 4 to 7 p.m. and takeouts will be available.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold will be away and there will be a guest speaker at her churches on Sunday. Jonie Smitley is a nurse through Samaritan’s Purse and has been all around the world treating COVID and many other illnesses. You are invited to come and hear her testimony and see how God is working around the world. The Enterprise Methodist Church service will start at 9 a.m., the Sanford service at 10 and the Grand Valley service at 11.
— There will be a craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Grand Valley Fire Department.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium has scheduled a Thanksgiving service for Sunday evening, Nov. 21, at the Pleasantville Methodist Church. Host Pastor Jeremy Alsdorf will give the message. People from all denominations are welcome to attend.
— Thanksgiving is two weeks away. The last two years have been difficult for many people, but even in the worst circumstances, there is something to be thankful for. The question was asked, “What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?”
“Some of my family did come down with COVID, but I’m thankful that they all came through it well and we had no serious problems.”
“The Lord answered prayers and I don’t have to have chemo.”
What is your answer?
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
The virus situation is still in our area. Everyone is urged to be careful, and if you are sick, stay home. Those who go out should be careful, and masks and distancing are encouraged. It is good to report that Peter Weis is doing much better. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Mark Sliker on Nov. 11, Lauren Kemp and Linda Benedict on Nov. 14, Robin Beers and Rodney Boyle on Nov. 15, Hanah Jackson and Jesse Hulsizer on Nov. 16 and Barry Dilley on Nov. 17. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(1) comment
The last thing America needs is a bunch of religious fanatics running the nation. If you want to live in a country ruled by religion, move to Iran.
