“Thou shall eat the labor of thine hands; happy shall thou be and it shall be well with thee.”
David was a shepherd boy, then a warrior, before he became king. He believed in work. His son, Solomon, thought work was important. Solomon wrote, “The sleep of a laboring man is sweet ... but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep.”
Work can bring much more contentment to your heart than money can. Years later, Paul wrote to the Ephesians, “Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his hands ...”
He wrote to the Thessalonians, “If anyone will not work, let him not eat.” Notice, it says “will not work,” not “can’t work.”
Every baby is born with certain talents and abilities and it is up to the parents and that child (as he grows) to learn what those talents and abilities are. Yes, some are born with handicaps and some people develop disabilities as they grow older, but it is amazing what people will do if they try.
I don’t like to hear anyone say “I can’t do anything.” Yes, you can if you really want to. It may take a while to find out just what you can do, but there is something there.
There are people who are blind, but they can sing or play an instrument beautifully. People without hands have painted beautiful pictures with a brush between their teeth. There are people who have no arms that learned to cook or drive a car with their feet!
There are people without legs that have learned how to use a substitute and they not only walk, some run races and compete in sports. Work is a part of life and life is more fulfilling when you learn to do what it is you were meant to do.
Monday is Labor Day. The idea of Labor Day began in 1882. Peter McGuire was a carpenter and a labor union leader, and he thought that workers should be honored with their own day. He told the people in the New York Central Labor Union what he thought, and they liked the idea.
About the same time, Matthew Maguire, a machinist, and later secretary of the Central Labor Union in New Jersey, had the same idea.
The first Labor Day was Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City. There were concerts, speeches and 10,000 workers took time off (not paid) to march from City Hall to Union Square in New York City, the first Labor Day parade.
Both Peter McGuire and Matthew Maguire participated in the parade. No one seems to know who actually came up with the idea first, but both men have been given credit for the idea.
People in other states thought it was good to have a holiday for workers. Labor activists thought it would be good to have a day to recognize the many contributions workers had made to “ America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.”
Many tried to get their state legislation to do something about this “holiday” to make it permanent. New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing Labor Day.
Other states followed. On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act which was signed by President Grover Cleveland, making the first Monday in September “Labor Day,” a legal holiday. Labor Day has actually been celebrated for 140 years. Think about the many workers who make a difference in your life, and give thanks for them. Enjoy the holiday.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of John Gilson, who passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, in Crossville, Tennessee. He had just turned 77 on Aug. 11. John grew up in Titusville, and worked at Isaly’s at one time, and then served in the Navy.
His wife, Diane, is from Massachusetts, and the couple lived in several different places over the years, and then settled in Tennessee. They raised two girls, Cherie and Jodi.
John liked to carve and made many wooden toys, which he gave to children in the neighborhood. John is a brother to Kay Stewart, of Pleasantville. He is also survived by another sister, Rose Parker, and two brothers, Tom and Merle Gibson. May God give comfort and peace to John’s family.
— Word has been received of the death of Vickie Rumbaugh, 74, who died Aug. 23, 2022, in Clinton, Ohio.
The former Vickie Brown graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1966. She married the late Larry Rumbaugh from Pleasantville, and they lived on South Main Street for several years. They had one son, Patrick. Vickie worked as a dietician at Grandview Rest Home in Oil City, until they moved to Ohio. She had a brother, Mike Brown, who also graduated from Pleasantville. She is survived by their son, Patrick and his wife, Jennifer. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Recent events
— About 15 members of the Shamburg Christian Church of God went to the Crawford County Fair last week to see ventriloquist Darci Lynne. When they arrived at the fair, they first got something to eat, everyone getting what they wanted. After eating, the group went to the show.
Darci was only 12 years old, when she won on “ America’s Got Talent.” She is now 17 and has performed in many places. Sunday evening, she had four puppets singing various types of songs, including opera and yodeling and “you never saw her lips move.” One person said it was “awesome.” The crowd seemed pleased and the people from Shamburg thoroughly enjoyed the show. One lady said she would like to see her again and recommends Darci’s show to others.
— Faith Community Church had Bible school last week with the theme “In the Lord’s Army.” On Monday evening, Joshua visited the class and told them about the battle of Jericho. On Tuesday, Adam Peterson, who is in the service, told them how they can be in the Lord’s Army.
On Wednesday evening, Paul told about his life and how he wrote some of the books of the Bible for the Lord. On Thursday evening, everyone tie dyed T-shirts and wrote on them about being in the Lord’s Army.
The program was Friday evening. Each of the kids told about things they had learned and they sang songs, including: “I’m in the Lord’s Army,” “Joshua Fought the Battle at Jericho,” “Onward Christian Soldiers,” “You Can’t Get to Heaven,” “Deep and Wide,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” and “God Is So Good.”
After the program, it was “Sundae Friday.” Ice cream was served and everyone got to make their own sundae from a choice of toppings that people brought for the special treat.
Alberta Drake was the Bible school director and Mahalia Campbell and Kadan Loney were helpers. Ralph Waters portrayed Joshua and George Greenawalt portrayed Paul.
Those attending Bible school included Piper Ruth, Matthew Ruth, Ethan Ruth, Ricky Tucker, Aiden Tucker, Andrea Kay, Olivia Ruth, Wyatt Richardson, Coy Campbell, Charlie Ackerson and Lillyauna Ackerson. Thanks to everyone who helped with Bible school.
— Lorrie George and her mother, Donna Ferry, were in Titusville last Tuesday. The former Lorrie Pettit Wright now lives in Kentucky and her mother, the former Donna Pettit, now lives in Meadville. Lorrie had come up to visit her mother, and I joined them at Missy’s Arcade for breakfast. We had a wonderful visit. It’s always good to get together with family and friends, especially if you haven’t seen them in a long time. Lorrie returned to Kentucky the next morning.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 8 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 pounds. There were 4 TOPS and 4 KOPS, with Belinda as the Top loser and Sally and Sherree were the KOPS.
The challenges are: Watch your portions, Walk three times this week and no chocolate. The positive thought was: “Did you drink pop?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and Sherree won 50/50.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, 5, Class for new church members. Sunday, 10:30, worship in the pavilion (weather permitting).
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Students in the Titusville School District returned to school yesterday. Buses will be on the roads and students will be walking to and from school and to classes. Drive slowly and carefully, especially around schools, and obey the rules concerning school buses. Students will go to school four days this week, have a long weekend and return to classes on Tuesday. Good luck to the students, teachers and staff in all schools. May it be a safe and good year for all.
— Tomorrow is the first day of September, and there are already signs of fall. Leaves are turning and leaves are falling. Also, the sun is setting earlier. It’s been a good summer, and when we look at what some states have had to deal with, we have many reasons to give thanks.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Members of the fire department will have a meeting at 6:30. Anyone interested is welcome to attend the meetings. Both groups would welcome new members.
— Last month I wrote about Barb Van Epps. She has had serious health problems and needs a double lung transplant. Medical expenses can mount up fast. This Friday will be “Corn for Barb Day.” The Hasbrouck corn truck will be at Lin Van Lanes west of Titusville from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., and all proceeds will go to Barb and Ira Van Epps. If you would like to have some fresh corn for the holiday weekend, stop at Lin Van Lanes on Friday. You can get something good to eat and help someone at the same time.
— Friday is the beginning of Labor Day weekend and the last holiday weekend of the season. Many amusement parks and camping areas will close after this weekend. Traffic may be heavy so drive with care, and have a safe trip and a good time.
— Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, of the Pleasantville Methodist Church, invites you to attend their worship service at 10:30 on Sunday morning in the pavilion, weather permitting. If the temperature is above 65 degrees and there is no rain, they will be outside. Folding chairs will be available, but you can bring a lawn chair, if you like.
— If you haven’t been to a fair yet, you still have a chance. The Spartansburg Fair begins this weekend and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10. The Royalty Pageant and Crowning will begin at 5 on Sunday. There will be a vesper service at 7. At 1 p.m. on Monday, the Jr. Fair Dunking Booth will be open, and Bullride Mania Rodeo will begin at 6:30. “Your Journey Karaoke” will begin at 6 on Tuesday everning. Rides will be available Wednesday through Saturday.
— Monday is Labor Day. Banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed, and most will open at their regular time on Tuesday. Happy Labor Day!
— Love INC will have a drive-thru chicken barbeque dinner on Monday. The meal will include chicken, potato salad, corn and dessert. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their establishment on Central Avenue in Titusville.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 21. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
It seems almost every day, we hear of someone else who is ill. Pray for each one. Remember to be careful what you do, and if you are sick, please stay home. We continue to remember in prayer Barb Van Epps, Mary Ann Kopper, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Jami Hillman, Gary Fratus, Tammy Jones, Martha Thompson and Audrey Walters. Pray for our country and our leaders and that America will be the country it was meant to be.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Klanci Larson on Sept. 2, Tanya Wright on Sept. 3, Erica Hasbrouck and Margaret Fenstermaker on Sept. 4, Sherree Yochum, Debbie Beightol, Cody Crawford and Donna Miller on Sept. 5, Ben Underhill and Steve Stewart on Sept. 6 and Mark Jones on Sept. 8.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Robin and Jeff Reed on Sept. 2 and Jen and Chris Miller on Sept. 3. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
