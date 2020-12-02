“Love never fails.” Paul wrote those words to the Corinthians in what is referred to as “The Love Chapter.”
It doesn’t matter what you do or what you say, if love isn’t involved, it means nothing. People who grew up in a home without love can have a hard time accepting it. They may be suspicious or even feel unworthy.
Some people think if they can’t do something big, they can’t do anything. Jesus said, “Whoever shall give you a cup of water to drink in my name ... shall not lose his reward.” Love can show up in a smile, a friendly hello, giving someone a ride or a cold drink. Real love can break through the hardest heart.
We are in the Advent season, which is a time to prepare for Christmas. That preparation isn’t about buying gifts, baking, decorating or having parties. We celebrate Christmas because of God’s love. He loved us so much, He sent His Son to Earth to be born in a manger, to share love with all mankind and then to die on a cross — all because of His love for mankind.
He loves you. Our hearts should be filled with love for God and for one another. The most important gift is not the gift of presents, but the gift of your presence. Be there for those you love. Show love to those who need it, even if you don’t know them. It can make a difference, more than you know.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Jean Rumbaugh, who died on Nov. 22 at Wesbury Retirement Community. Jean was a school teacher at Hydetown and Pleasantville schools and was remembered by many of her students. She was the pianist at the Independent Baptist Church for several years and was active in church activities. She and her husband, Jim, raised two sons and three daughters and many family members live in the Pleasantville area. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. May God give comfort and peace to Jean’s family
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Richard “Dick” Beach who died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He and his late wife, Pat, raised two sons and a daughter, all who live in the area. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years. A service will be held at Gordan Garrett Funeral Home this morning. May God give comfort and strength to his family.
Recent events
— The Pleasantville Fire Department held their last fish fry of the season on Friday, Nov. 20. Due to the pandemic, the fire hall has not been rented out the last few months. They wanted to do their part in keeping people safe and healthy. The fire department appreciates the people who helped and/or supported the fish frys. The people in the area appreciate the fire department and the auxiliary for all they do for the community and the surrounding area. Thanks to the members of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.
— Deer season began Saturday and there have been a few hunters who got a buck. Paul Thompson got a 10-point, his granddaughter, Lindsey Thompson, got a 7-point and his great-granddaughter, Hanah Jackson, got a 10-point. Steve Wright’s grandson, Shaun Wright, was excited to get his first deer. Deer season continues through Dec. 12. Good luck to all hunters.
— Thanksgiving is over and some people have put up their Christmas trees and other decorations. Have fun with family and friends as you prepare for the holiday. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, but you do need love in your heart.
Pleasantville TOPS
Due to the holiday, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week, so everything is the same. The challenges are: Drink your water and watch your portions. The positive thought was “Did you lose weight?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise and Grand Valley Methodist Churches considered having Sunday morning services online, and Pastor Penny Helmbold was pleased that so many wanted to continue having services. At this time, if the people are willing to follow the coronavirus regulations, both churches will continue having worship service on Sunday morning. Masks must be worn until seated and social distancing must be observed. These precautions should apply to all churches. Be careful and stay safe. If you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, Men’s and women’s Bible study. Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship; 12:30 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity; 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.`
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on “What Happens When Life on Earth Ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study (Zoom). Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Under normal circumstances, students would be returning to school today,after Thanksgiving vacation. Students in the Titusville School District are not scheduled to return until Dec. 14, and that is tentative. Everyone needs to be careful and do what they can to stay healthy.
— Burgess Park is having its annual drive-thru Christmas lighting event. There will be no reindeer and Santa will not be present, so there is no reason to stop and get out. The event will be held from 6 to 9 tonight through Dec. 31, so take time to enjoy the sights of Christmas. Don’t forget to drive around and see the many other Christmas decorations in town.
— Thursday is “Be a Blessing Day.” Everyone has a chance to be a blessing to someone and God can use you. What can you do to bless someone?
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will not be meeting during the month of December. At this time, the next meeting will be after Jan. 18. The community wishes all the senior citizens a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.
— The Grace Fellowship Church in Titusville will have their annual live nativity this weekend. This drive-thru event will be held from 6 to 9 on Friday and Saturday evening. It is a great way to get into the true spirit of Christmas. Everyone is encouraged to take time to visit Bethlehem and remember the first Christmas. The church is located on state Route 8 North, near Walmart. For more information, call the church at (814) 827-4096.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30, Sunday morning at the Pleasantville Methodist Church. The service is open to men of all denominations and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Christmas for Kids, formerly known as Ladies Night Out, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Drake Mall and The Merc from noon to 4 p.m. There will be raffles, special vendors, food and a prize auction. Social distancing will be practiced. From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a live silent auction on Facebook. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Associated Charities. All proceeds benefit the children of the community.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 16. There is no charge for the food boxes but preregistration is necessary. There is no age limit, if you meet the income requirements. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— Most people have heard the poem, “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” and many can recite it by heart, but few know the story behind that poem.
It was actually a gift for a special little girl. Dr. Clement Clarke Moore, the son of a minister, was a professor of Oriental and Greek literature at the General Theological Seminary and had a lifelong interest in church matters.
In 1822, he found out that his 6-year-old daughter, Charity, had tuberculosis and at that time, most people didn’t recover from that disease. The little girl knew she was very ill, and she asked her father, “Please make a special gift for me at Christmas?”
He replied, “Of course, but what would you like?”
“I don’t know,” she said. “I’m too tired to pick up toys. Maybe a story.”
Her father turned and looked out the window, so she wouldn’t see the tear in his eye. As he watched the wind blowing the leaves, a verse came to him: “As dry leaves before the wild hurricane fly, when they meet with an obstacle mount to the sky.” He knew then that the gift would be a poem for Charity.
Moore spent so much time thinking about the poem and Charity that he sometimes neglected other things. When he realized that he had forgotten to buy the goose for Christmas dinner, he hitched up his courser (team) of horses to go get it.
The poem still on his mind, he decided on a team of reindeer for his poem, because horses don’t travel well in snow. As he looked around at the snow-covered ground, more verses came to him. He was familar with Dutch Christmas traditions, and knew that the Dutch pioneers believed in a special magic that happened when they put their finger on their nose, so that became part of the poem.
In Holland, a man named Sinter Klaus traveled with eight goats and left oranges for good Dutch boys and girls. Moore used the names of the goats for his reindeer. He also remembered a chubby, plumb Dutchman he knew when he was a boy and that man became the model for St. Nick.
On Christmas Eve 1822, Moore took his daughter’s hands in his and recited the poem, “The Night Before Christmas.” The little girl smiled and said, “Thank you, Papa. It is perfect.” She fell asleep and soon started getting stronger. Charity did recover from the disease.
Moore had written the poem for his daughter, but a relative was impressed and, without the author’s knowledge, sent it to the New York Sentinel. The paper published “An Account of a Visit by St. Nicholas,” on Dec. 23, 1823, and it became an instant hit. Almost 200 years later, and the poem is still recognized — a gift written with love.
Military list
Our military list includes Austin Foster, Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Savitz, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military.
Prayer list
We pray for all those dealing with coronavirus. May the vaccines work and may it soon be over. Our prayer list includes Bob Jones, Faith Francis, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Rebecca Stanton, infant Kendell Willis, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus. Pray for our country.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Becka Sliker on Dec. 2, Eric Campbell on Dec. 3, Nick Thompson and John W. Wright on Dec. 4, Chelsea Bailey, Aric Yochum and Scott Pettit on Dec. 5, Zach Plemmons on Dec. 6, Evan Tanner and DeAnn Hutchinson on Dec. 7 and Tess Williams and Rev. Julie Lamberson on Dec. 8.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Daisy and Steve Wright on Dec. 2, Pat and Dan Cosper on Dec. 5 and LeeAnn and Carl Lindquist on Dec. 7. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
