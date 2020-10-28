“Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving.”
Paul knew the power of prayer when he wrote those words to the Colossians. He told the Ephesians “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit.” With all Paul went through, he knew the Lord was always with him and he wanted others to know that God was there for them, too.
Several years ago, a church sign had this message, “When your knees knock together, kneel on them.” That’s something we should remember. When you are frightened or in despair, you can always go to the Lord. He will calm your fears and renew your courage. The problems may not disappear immediately, but you just feel better knowing He is taking care of them.
A prominent physician once spoke to a British Medical Association and included these words: “The best medicine I’ve discovered is prayer. As one whose whole life has been concerned with the sufferings of the mind, I would state that of all hygienic measures to counteract disturbed sleep, depression of spirit and a distressed mind, I would undoubtedly give first place to the simple habit of prayer. It does more to quiet the spirit and strengthen the soul than any other therapeutic agency known to man.”
Prayer is good for mental and physical health, but it has an even more important benefit. Prayer is a strong weapon for spiritual victory. We can try to resist temptation and it isn’t easy, but it makes a big difference when we look to God and ask Him for assistance.
Right now there is a lot going on and we may think we know what is best, but we can’t see the whole picture. Never underestimate the benefits of prayer. Ask for His guidance and let Him direct you. You may not understand or even agree with His answer, but He does know what is best.
“Christ’s soldiers fight best on their knees.”
Recent events
— Debbie and Randy Locke, of Pleasantville, love dogs and for several years had a little dog, Shelby. About 10 years ago, they started therapy sessions for dogs and as time passed, many people in surrounding areas were interested. “Paws for a Cause” worked with dogs that could help people in different situations.
Many have heard of blind people having a seeing-eye dog and now people with epilepsy often have dogs that can warn of an oncoming attack. Dogs can do so much more. Pets have been known to lower blood pressure and make a person feel needed.
Randy and Debbie have taken therapy dogs to nursing homes, hospitals, churches, courthouses and other places. Due to the virus situation, they haven’t been able to take the dogs out as much and the people do miss seeing them.
In 2016, Debbie and Randy started Hilltop Dog Training and they usually meet once a week for six weeks. The sessions are held at the Family Life Center behind the Shamburg Church.
Last Monday, a “Canine Graduation” ceremony was held for the dogs and handlers who successfully completed the course. There were pictures on the table of Randy and the dogs. The final class of the year is being held now and graduation will be held at the end of November.
Pets can become like family and to lose one can be devastating. Debbie and Randy’s dog, Shelby, died earlier this year and they know what it is like. They are planning to start a grief class for those who have lost a dog or any pet. Pets give unconditional love and it is hard when one dies. It would be a two-session class starting in the spring and there will be more information later.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church had a pancake supper last Wednesday evening. Some people ate in the fellowship hall and enjoyed all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, and others placed an order and took it home. Everything was good. The church thanks everyone for their help and support.
— The Full Gospel Church had a fellowship dinner after service on Sunday to recognize and show appreciation for their new pastor and his wife, David and Barb McCauley. The couple have been involved with the church for several years and when his brother, Pastor Ben McCauley, was called to serve in Missouri, David felt God’s call to be the minister.
He was ordained at the church on Sunday, July 12, and has been serving as minister since then. He and Barb have moved into the parsonage. The congregation is happy to have them.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins. There were four KOPS and five TOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Loretta and Janet were the KOPS.
The challenges are: Watch your portions, drink water, and eat fruit. The positive thought was: “Did you eat breakfast?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Firster home, and there will be no meeting. The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 5. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are “somewhat back to normal.” Most are now meeting in the church, but people are asked to be cautious. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches have a set up so you can stay in your car and hear the service. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, All Saints’ Day, 9 a.m., worship and communion; 6 p.m. Youth group.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, Men’s and Women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Thursday, 6 - 7:30 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat. Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship; 12:30 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker Eryn Lavery.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Council meeting. Thursday, 6 - 7:30 p.m., Trunk-or -Treat. Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Titusville Alliance Church); 9:50, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.
—Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on “What Happens When Life on Earth Ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study (parsonage). Sunday, All Saints’ Day, 11 a.m., worship and communion; 6 p.m., Youth group. Scheduled events
This is the second week for COVID-19 Prayer Initiative. At 7 p.m. (the 19th hour) Monday through Thursday this week, a video with scripture and prayers will be posted on social media and at wpaumc.org/daily-prayer. Even if you can’t listen to the program, you can pray.
— Remember that October is Pastor Appreciation Month, and the month is almost over. If you haven’t already, do something this week to tell your pastor, “Thank you. I”m glad you’re here.” Maybe you don’t go to church, but there is a pastor who was there when you needed someone. Show your appreciation. Ministers are always on call and people often just expect them to do what they do. However, ministers need our gratitude, too.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m., on Thursday. Due to social distancing, appointments are encouraged. General requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no recent tattoos or piercings and be at least 17 years old. All types of blood are needed. To make an appointment, call (814) 688- 3696. A mask must be worn and photo I.D. is required.
— Pleasantville will have trick-or-treat from 6 - 7:30, Thursday evening. Trick-or -treaters are asked not to be in large groups and to observe the distancing rules.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church and the Pleasantville Community Church will have “trunk-or -treat” in their church parking lot.
— The Pleasantville Free Methodist Church will also be handing out treats. Only stop at houses where the porch light is on. Titusville is also having trick-or-treat at the same time. If you are driving through those areas at that time, drive with caution. We want everyone to be careful and safe. You can still have fun.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale this Friday, outside of Save A Lot in Titusville. The sale will begin at 9 a.m., and will include cookies, brownies, fudge, quick breads, pies and delicious pumpkin rolls. They will also have dishcloths and Terri Lynn nut products and order forms will be available for baked goods for Thanksgiving. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Titusville. For more information, contact Sue Ongley at (814) 589-1434.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday, pick-up or they will deliver within the borough. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese and either applesauce or coleslaw. Place your order Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, or can be delivered during that time. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— If you are out walking, remember that small game season and archery season for deer are in, so remember to be careful. Hunters are reminded to follow all rules and regulations, so we have a safe and happy hunting season.
— Saturday is Halloween, and there may be parties and special activities. Grand Valley will have trick or treat from 5 to 6:30, Saturday evening, followed by a party at the Grand Valley Fire Department. Have a Happy Halloween!
— You get to sleep an hour later next Sunday. Daylight savings time ends, so before you go to bed Saturday night, turn your clocks back one hour. If you don’t, you will be an hour early next Sunday. Enjoy the extra hour.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the Titusville Alliance Church. Men of all denominations are welcome to attend.
— Next Tuesday is Election Day. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot, go out and vote. Each vote matters and one vote can make a difference. Southwest Township residents will vote at the Enterprise Methodist Church. Pleasantville borough residents vote at the front of the Pleasantville Fire Hall and Allegheny Township residents vote near the kitchen of the fire hall. Wherever you are, remember to vote.
— The Full Gospel Church has recently made some changes and The Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store at Jerusalem Corners is closed right now. They are planning a “Black Saturday” special on Nov. 28. Please note, the day is Saturday, not Friday.
Military list
Austin Foster has been added to our military list. Austin is with the United States Army and is currently serving near Anchorage, Alaska. We continue to remember Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Savitz, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military.
Prayer list
Pray for our country and for the election. Pray for those who are involved in the terrible storms and fires. Ask God to help you make America what it should be. Bob Jones has been added to our prayer list and we continue to remember Faith Francis, Audrey Walters, Rebecca Stanton, Peter Weis, infant Kendell Willis, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Lisa Drake, Carl Tucker, Jake Ongley, Ricky Tucker and Doug Howe on Oct. 28, Holly Beers and Heather Beers on Oct. 29, Mary Hulsizer on Oct. 30, Kelly Johnson, Brandi Burr, Tausha Thomas, Miranda Johnson and Maxine Carson on Oct. 31, Kaby Drake, Christy Anderson, Jarrod Ongley, Brad Wright and David Perry on Nov. 1 and Martha Thompson, Anna Brasher, Joshua Moore and David Slocum on Nov. 3.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Cindy and Ralph Walters on Oct. 29. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.