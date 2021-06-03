“O beautiful for spacious skies, For amber waves of grain, For purple mountain majesties, Above the fruited plain!”
Over Memorial Day weekend, many people sang or heard the song, “America the Beautiful.” Over the years, it has become our nation’s national hymn. However, that song is more than just a well-liked hymn.
Katherine Lee Bates was an author and professor of English at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.
During the summer of 1893, she visited the western part of the United States. She stood on Pike’s Peak in Colorado and looked all around her. To the east was the fruitful Colorado plain and beyond were the amber-colored grain fields of Kansas and Nebraska.
To the north, south and west, dressed in a purple haze, were the majestic Rocky Mountains. Standing on that windy mountain top, she thought about people from the past. She thought about the pilgrims who had first come to the new world looking for and finding a new life of freedom.
Years later, settlers walked across those grassy fields, looking for a new home and opportunities in the west. She thought about the thousands of people who had died in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. They had loved their country and they loved freedom and mercy more than life itself.
Back at her hotel that night, Katherine’s thoughts began to form a poem and she wrote the words down.
She remembered an exposition in Chicago that had an “alabaster city” to show what the country’s cities of the future should be like. She ended her poem with a prayer that the cities would be as beautiful as the landscape God had prepared for them.
Even with her love and admiration of America, Katherine was aware of the country’s weaknesses and she included that in her poem: “God mend thine every flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law” and “May God thy gold refine, Till all success be nobleness And every gain divine.”
It was ten years later before the poem was published. The editor of the Boston Evening Transcript published it in 1904.
The poem was greeted with enthusiasm and several people searched for a melody to go with the words. Finally someone came across a melody written by a businessman, Sam Ward. It had been written years earlier and Sam had died, so they had to receive permission from his widow to use it. Permission was given in 1912 and the song was published.
Then came the dark days of World War I. The song, “America the Beautiful,” gave hope and peaceful prosperity to the weary nation. It was a musical testimony to the motto, “One nation under God.”
The late evangelist Billy Graham used that hymn in many of his crusades. He once made the following comments: “This great national hymn has occasionally been criticized. It is said that the bland prayer ‘God shed His grace on thee’ fails to recognize our individual spiritual responsibilibty under God. However, I believe Katherine Bates remembered that the star of hope, which led the first pilgrims, was a desire to worship God and serve Him in freedom. In terms of material prosperity and personal freedom, no nation in history has been blessed more than our own. I believe that this is true because America was established as a ‘nation under God’ — with Christian faith as the cornerstone of liberty.”
“Today our nation is threatened as never before — threatened by enemies without, but especially by decadence within. In our day, there seem to be many who believe that ‘freedom of worship’ means freedom from worship. If we are to survive as a great country — if we are to achieve brotherhood, self-control and ‘liberty in law’ — we must return to the faith on which America was founded. God will again shed His grace on America, if we will turn to Him in repentance.”
Those words were spoken several years ago, but they are even more true today. If our country is to be great, to be the country it was meant to be, we must stand up and do our part. “America! America! God shed His grace on thee, And crown thy good with brotherhood, From sea to shining sea!”
Recent events
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church had a “Moment of Remembering” during the worship service on Sunday. There were 10 candles at the front of the church, each with the name of one who had died during the past year.
As Celene Watson read off each name and told a little about the person, a family member or friend went forward and lit the candle of their loved one. Joe Kovach played “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton on his guitar. Those rememembered were: Nancy Arnold, Pastor Lee Baker, Norma Cubbon, Wayne Cubbon, Bea Metzgar, Joan Russell, Kay Seeley, Millie Weber, David Weber and John Wright.
The families of these people appreciated the ceremony in memory of those they had lost. Thanks to Celene Watson, Sue Ongley, Joe Kovach and anyone else who helped with the service.
— It’s that time of year when you can see hummingbirds. They seem to be constantly moving. It’s rare to see one still. They go from flower to flower, or to a feeder, for nourishment. A researcher at Cornell Lab of Ornithology explained: “Hummingbirds need to eat constantly because they use up energy very quickly. If we had their metabolic rate, we’d need to eat 300 hamburgers a day to survive!” Yes, 300 a day! Can you imagine that?
There are about 340 living species of hummingbirds, all found in North and South America. Depending on the type, hummingbirds can be found anywhere from Alaska to the southern most tip of South America. Costa Rica is home to at least 50 species, about three times what is found in the United States.
The hummingbird symbolizes love, joy and beauty. It has the unique abilibty to fly backwards. That should teach us that we can look back at our past without dwelling there and continue to move forward. The hummingbird also hovers while drinking nectar and that should remind us to savor each moment, appreciating its sweetness.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 4 1/2 pounds and three turtles (weight stayed the same.) It was another no gain meeting. (You’re doing a good job. Keep it up.) There were five TOPS and three KOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Barb was the KOP.
The challenges are: Portion control and eat veggies. The positive thought is: “Did you eat pasta more than once last week?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting and awards banquet will begin at 6. Those attending should bring a dish to share and their own table service. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many still have radio or online services. Some churches are planning outdoor services for the summer. Be careful when you go out, and if you are sick, stay home.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6:30 p.m, Charge PPR (Grand Valley). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Saturday, 1-4, hotdog giveway. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Friday and Saturday, 8 to 4, yard sale. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship (pavilion); 11, Friendship Circle on the end times.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 10, Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, church picnic.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on the book of Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion); 12:15 Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursdy, 5:30 p.m., Kids’ Club & Bible study (Sanford). Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. Monday, 6:30 p.m., Charge PPR.
Scheduled events
Happy June! It’s time to get ready for the summer activities - work and play. May things continue to get better and may this be the beginning of a great summer for all.
— Faith Community Church is having a hoagie sale. There are four kinds: Italian, turkey, ham and club. Any of them can have either white or wheat buns. Orders are due by June 13. The hoagies will be at the church on Thursday, June 24. For more information or to place an order, contact Bert Drake or Marian Drake.
— Many are doing spring house cleaning and burning trash. Pleasantville residents are reminded that there is no burning on Sunday. Also, farm animals are not to be kept in the borough.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Members of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will meet at 6:30, on Thursday evening at the fire hall. The department is always looking for new members and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Pleasantville is having its community yard sale this weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. If you like yard sales, this would be a good time to get out and look around. The Pleasantville Methodist Church will be participating with a variety of items. On Saturday from 1 to 4, the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will have a free hotdog lunch. Everything will be in a bag so you can just “grab and go.” If you are up that way, stop by the Presbyterian Chapel and grab a lunch.
— The Pleasantville fire department will have a take-out fish dinner on Friday. The meal will include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— It’s that time of year. Young ladies will be wearing beautiful gowns and young men will be seen in tuxedos. The Titusville Senior prom will be held on Friday evening at Colestock gymnasium. We hope the weather cooperates and everyone has a wonderful time.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning at Thomas Hall in the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds. Men of all denominations are welcome to attend.
— Weather permitting, the Pleasantville Methodist Church and the Shamburg Christian Church of God will begin this Sunday having worship service outside in their pavilion. Both churches did that last year and it went over well. It’s good to worship Him while seeing His creation all around.
— Vacation time is almost here. For students in the Titusville District, next week is the last week of school and Thursday is the last day. Baccalaureate will be held on Thursday evening and the graduation ceremony will be Friday.
— Pleasantville residents will have trash pick-up on Saturday, June 12.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, June 16. There is no charge for the food boxes to those who qualify, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385.
— If you are looking for something to do in your free time, the Pleasantville Festival committee and the Bicentennial committee are looking for volunteers. The festival and bicentennial events will be held July 15, 16 and 17. If you would like to help with the festival, call Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849. If you would like to help with the anniversary celebration, contact a committee member or the Pleasantville borough office.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah Willis, Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Sidney Callahan, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
We still hear of new virus outbreaks and remember those people in prayer. Be careful and sensible. Our prayer list also includes Bill Otto, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Krystal Riddle on June 3, Richard Vroman on June 4, Pete Beichner and Ben Atkins on June 6, Lisa Cambell, Amy DeArment and Carie DeArment on June 7, Sara Best, Phil Beichner, Christy Wright and Krista Shreve on June 8 and Irene Hunt and Susan Drake on June 9.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Kelly and Joel Johnson on June 6, Roberta and Leslie Riley on June 8 and Barb and LaVern Carson and Karen and Kelly Atkins on June 9. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.