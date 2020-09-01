“And God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it.” God gave Adam a job to do, and through history He has had a certain job for each person. Noah built an ark. Moses led the people out of Egypt. The work of some people may seem more important, but they couldn’t do their job without the work of others “underneath” them.
Ruth’s father-in-law died and her husband died, but she didn’t want to leave her mother-in-law alone. When Naomi went back to her homeland, Ruth went with her, even though it was a different and strange land to Ruth. However, Ruth was a caring person and she went to work to provide for her mother-in-law and herself, and God was with them.
When Jesus sent His apostles out to spread the Gospel, they weren’t able to take much with them, “for the labourer is worthy of his hire.” To reach the people, they needed to show them “we’re one of you.”
Paul wrote, “Let him labor, doing honest work with his hands.” He later wrote to the Thessalonians, “If anyone will not work, let him not eat,” and “Remember our labour and travail: for labouring night and day, because we would not be chargeable unto any of you.” From the time of birth, everyone has certain talents and abilities and when the time comes they should use those talents and abilities for good, to do the best they can. Some jobs may seem more important, pay better, offer prestige and honor, but every job is important. If you like what you do and you’re good at it, that is what matters. You will have a better attitude and work will be more pleasant and rewarding. Someone wrote, “When God puts work into your life, He expects you to put life into your work.”
Working is more than just making a living and getting money to pay bills. Work gives people a sense of purpose, a source of pride and a means of recognition. Work should be a part of life.
Even people who are ill or disabled are encouraged to find something to do that will bring them satisfaction. Don’t say “I can’t.” There are too many people who have a right to say that, but struggled and pushed until they could do what they needed to do. People who don’t have legs use their hands to make things. Some people put a brush between their teeth and paint beautiful pictures. There are people without arms who use their feet and it is amazing what they can do. Don’t think you can’t do anything, because you do have an ability for something and maybe you just haven’t found it yet.
Monday is Labor Day, a time to celebrate accomplishments, dedication and good old-fashioned hard work. If you work or have retired from your job, be thankful for that work. Be thankful for the many workers who provide food, clothes, health needs, transportation and protection for others. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extreme weather conditions in some areas, many people are working long hard hours to help those in need. Take time to say “Thank you” to some of those workers around you. Where would you be without them?
“Life works better when we do.”
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Myrna Bailey, who died on Thursday, Aug. 27, at her home in Tionesta. Myrna was a nurse at the Titusville Hospital for many years and well-known in the area. She was married to former Pleasantville resident Jim Bailey, and is also survived by five daughters and their families. May God give comfort and strength to those who loved her.
Recent Events
When you come up Fieldmore Hill (state Route 27) and get to Pleasantville, Route 27 becomes State Street. Merrick Street and Shreve Road also come together at that point and over the years, there have been multiple accidents at that intersection. The borough and PennDOT have been working to try to eliminate or at least decrease the accidents there. Warning signs have recently been placed on Merrick Street and Shreve Road, letting drivers know there is astop sign ahead. Other safety measures are being considered.
When you are driving, pay attention and obey the signs. Especially if you are in an unfamiliar area, drive carefully and look closely. Many times, there is a stop sign where you don’t expect one. Always drive with care.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God held their worship service at the pavilion on Sunday morning, and afterward everyone was invited to Drake Well Park for a baptism service. About 20 people were present for the service when Pastor Fred Frye baptized Shirley Copeland in Oil Creek. The service was followed by a picnic lunch which included sandwiches, salads, chips and assorted desserts. The weather cooperated and it was a beautiful day.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 1/2 pounds. There were two KOPS and six TOPS, with Sherree as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.
The challenges are: Walk and Follow the program. The positive thought was: “Did you drink water?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen, Christy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church Schedules
Some area churches are still having their worship service outside, weather permitting. Other churches are meeting inside but have a set-up for those who want to stay in their vehicle. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance and no hugging or handshaking. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Christian Education Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
—Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, Men’s and Women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.
—Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Bill Ohl.
—Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Titusville Methodist Church); 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
—Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled Events
A new month begins today. Happy September! May it be the beginning of a good and safe month for all.
Today is also the first day of school for students in the Titusville School District, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be different this year. To limit the number of people in a building, the students have been divided into groups. All students will have classes online on Mondays. One group will go to school Tuesdays and Thursdays and be online Wednesdays and Fridays. The other group will be online Tuesdays and Thursdays and go to school Wednesdays and Fridays. This will also limit the number of people on a bus at a time. All people at the school are to follow the six-foot distance rule and wear face masks.
— Tionesta students started school last week and other areas will be starting soon. That means buses will be on the roads and children will be walking to school. Drivers may need to allow a little extra time to get to their destination. Drive slowly and carefully, especially around schools.
— Due to Labor Day there is no school on Monday, so that will be another four-day week, then Sept. 14 will begin the regular five-days per week schedule. It is going to be different for everyone. We pray this will be a happy, safe and healthy school year for all.
— An Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support group will meet at 2:30 this afternoon in the parlor of the Titusville Presbyterian Church. Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan have had special training to lead this group. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, or any kind of dementia, is welcome. Maybe you are in a situation and think a support group is not for you. Think again. These groups are comprised of people who are or have been in similar situations and they understand what you are dealing with. I’ve been in that situation and I know. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department pavilion on Sept. 16. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. The program is open to all ages in the Pleasantville area who meet the income requirements. To register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message. Someone will return your call.
— Friday is the beginning of Labor Day weekend and traffic may be heavy, so drive with extra care. Remember that the coronavirus is still a problem, so avoid large crowds, be cautious and safe. May everyone have a safe and happy holiday weekend.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale outside of Sav-A-Lot in Titusville on Friday. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and will include sweet breads, pies, cookies, pecan tassies, fudge, pumpkin rolls and other baked goods. Stop and get a special treat for the holiday weekend. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
— The Pleasantville United Methodist Church is taking orders for pies and a variety are available: apple, caramel apple walnut, cherry, blackberry, peach, peach praline, red raspberry, pumpkin, lemon meringue, coconut cream, chocolate cream, chocolate peanut butter and pecan. There are two sugar-free pies, apple and cherry and pumpkin rolls are also available. For more information or to place an order, call Celene at (814) 589-7256. Orders are due on Sept. 6 and the pies will be in on Sept. 15.
— Men of Integrity (formerly Promise Keepers) will meet at 6:30, Sunday morning at the Titusville Methodist Church. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Monday is Labor Day and banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed. Most will open at their regular time on Tuesday.
It may seem early, but it is time to think about flu shots, and some places already have them available. The way things are, we want to be extra careful this year. If you are unsure about the flu shot, check with your doctor.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, the candidates and our country. Our prayer list also includes infant Kendell Willis, Greg Beightol, Peter Weis, Bob Morris, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with coronavirus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Klanci Larsen on Sept. 2, Joe Burt and Tanya Wright on Sept. 3, Erica Hasbrouck, Bill Brooks and Margaret Fenstermaker on Sept. 4, Sherree Yochum, Debbie Beightol, Donna Miller and Cody Crawford on Sept. 5, Ben Underhill and Steve Stewart on Sept. 6 and Mark Jones on Sept. 8.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Robin and Jeff Reed on Sept. 2 and Jen and Chris Miller on Sept. 3. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
