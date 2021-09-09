“And I will cause the shower to come down in his season; there shall be showers of blessing.”
God spoke those words to Ezekiel. The Israelites had been treated cruelly by greedy kings and priests. God promised that things would get better.
Our country is going through a lot right now. There is political unrest and financial situations. Some areas have had floods that destroyed their town and other areas need rain to help put out the terrible fires. Thousands of people have lost everything and many have died. People wonder what is ahead.
The Arkansas River flows into Kansas and branches off into five irrigation ditches in the southwestern part of the state. For 20 years, a man named Louis DeKeyser was in charge of the Amazon Ditch in Kansas.
He maintained the roads and spillways, did dirt and structural work and kept daily water records. When the river was running, twice a day Mr. DeKeyser would travel down the ditch, turning the wheels to divert the water and ensure a steady flow so farmers who relied on that ditch had water for their crops.
One year the area had a dry season and a serious drought. The ditch was dry and the waterless bed was cracked and covered with fine dust. Even so, Mr. DeKeyser continued to check the ditch each day, because “it might rain” and he wanted to be ready when it did.
We all experieince “dry” times in work and in other areas of life. Things go wrong and there just doesn’t seem to be anything you can do. Don’t give up. Keep trying. Do the work the Lord gives you to do. The rain will come and with it “showers of blessings.”
“There shall be showers of blessings: This is the promise of love; There shall be seasons refreshing, sent from the Saviour above.”
Congratulations
— Congratulations to Katelyn and Robert McCormick on the birth of their son, Callen Michael. The baby was born Saturday, Sept. 4, in Meadville, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Callen is the grandson of Julie and Mike Lamberson and Bill Clowes and the great- grandson of Sharon and the late Don Thompson. May God bless this new baby.
Recent events
— Jensen Crawford and his wife, Ann, came to Pennsylvania from their home in California. They visited Amy and Denny Williams in Enterprise and then went to Canadohta to visit Rhonda Larsen. Jensen, Denny and Rhonda are cousins. Their grandparents were Eva and Russell Crawford, who lived in Enterprise for many years. Jensen is the son of Wayne Crawford. Denny is the son of Twila Williams and Rhonda is the daughter of Carol Schwabenbauer. It’s good when long distance relatives can get together, even for a short time.
— Pastor Fred and Robin Frye were away for the weekend and Shamburg Christian Church of God had a guest speaker on Sunday. Tara Alberth served as worship leader and she gave the welcome and opening prayer. Tara and Amie Beard led the congregation in singing “We’ve a Story to Tell to the Nations,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Something Worth Living For.” Mike Cable gave the pastoral prayer.
Mike read scripture from Matthew 17 and Mark 9. Everyone received a little package of mustard seeds. Even a little faith, (as a mustard seed) as long as it is strong faith, can do a lot.
Mike told his own story. He believed in God, but never had a relationship with Jesus. From the time he was young, there was an older man who believed in Mike, prayed for him and was there for him when Mike needed someone.
He made some serious mistakes, but Mike finally let Jesus into his heart and he got his life turned around. He married and has three children. He is a truck driver but also became involved in prison ministry. He gave thanks to the Lord and to the man who stood by him all those years.
The final hymn was “I’d Rather Have Jesus.” The service closed with prayer. The congregation was happy to have the family worship with them and hear Mike’s message.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins. There were six TOPS and three KOPS.
The challenge is: Do your menu. The positive thought is: “Did you eat cake?”
Karen’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Some churches changed their schedule for the summer and now they are changing again. Those who have been having outdoor services will be back inside soon. Some churches didn’t have Sunday school in the summer, but will be starting classes again. If you have questions, call the church office.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30, worship and special music; after service, fellowship dinner. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Charge PPRC; 7, Council. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Students in the Titusville School District have four days of classes again this week. Next week will start their regular five days a week. Pleasantville students will have their pictures taken today. Sports are in session this year. Just be careful and follow the rules and regulations. Let’s keep everyone safe and healthy.
— The Spartansburg Community Fair is being held this week, with animals, exhibits, games, midway fun, good food and concerts each evening. Also, there will be a health center set up in the home show building from 1 to 9 p.m. for those interested in the COVID vaccine or antibody testing. There is no charge for either, but one must be at least 18 years old, have proper identification and an insurance card, if available. Thursday is Senior Citizens and Veterans Day, which means free admission for those people. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the fair will end with fireworks at 10 that night.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 15. There is no charge for the food boxes but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— The past 18 months have been difficult for many people. Just when we think things are getting better, something else happens and people have a lot of questions.
Tent revival services will begin tomorrow evening on a farm at the corner of Newton Town Road and Shriner Road in Centerville. The services will be led by Alicia Hilton, from Centerville, and Don Kaufman, from Harrisburg and will begin at 6 each evening and end at 9 or after.
They can’t answer all your questions but maybe they can help you find peace in a difficult situation.
A Christian motorcyclist, Brother Larry from Ohio, will give his testimony, and there will be gospel preaching, prayers for the sick and signs and wonders. If you are looking for answers, need healing or want to be “set free,” you are invited to attend these services. For more information, call Alicia at (814) 694-5187.
— Saturday is Patriot Day. Anyone who is old enough remembers 9-11-01. When the first plane hit the tower in New York, most people thought it was a tragic accident, but that all changed when the second plane hit. All planes were ordered to land and any that didn’t would be shot down. The passengers on Flight 93 realized they were part of an attack. Knowing what would happen, they gave up their lives to crash that plane in a field in Pennsylvania before it could reach its target.
When they boarded those planes that morning, the passengers and crew had no idea how their trip would end and that it would be their last flight.
The people in the towers and the Pentagon weren’t expecting anything major. All the police, fire departments and emergency responders who went out to help faced something they had never faced before and many of them didn’t make it.
Thousands of people died that day. We need to remember and give thanks for them. Some were doing their everyday duties and others responded to the emergency, but each one was doing something and each one was important and loved by someone.
We pray we never have a situation like that again, but we also should pray for all those who are here now to respond to an emergency situation, risking their life to help someone else — maybe you or someone you love. Give thanks for all these people on Patriot Day.
— Sunday is Grandparents Day. If your grandparents are still living, visit them, send a card or make a phone call. Let them know you care. Most people have special memories of things they did with their grandparents, so share one with them. Take time to say thank you and “I love you.”
— “Meet Me at the Pole” is held the third Wednesday of September. This nationwide event is organized by students who pick a time to meet at the flag for prayer. The prayers may be personal or for school, government or whatever one desires. Students who would like to do this should talk to their teacher or principal so the adminstration is aware of what is going on. The event is student-oriented, but usually parents, teachers and other adults are invited. Schools in the Titusville District have previously participated.
— The Men of Grace from the Allegheny Region will have a family revival on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the French Creek Valley Chistian School in Saegertown. Men, women and children age 13 and older are welcome to attend. The doors will open at 7 a.m. and the event will begin at 9. A continental breakfast will be served and Pastor Kevin Myers will speak at the service. Special music will be provided by Shadow of the Statue. For more information, check out MOGAR on Facebook or call Ron Wright.
— The Titusville Ladies Conference will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The event will begin with a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and “welcome and worship” will begin at 9, with author Robyn Dykstra as the speaker. Her theme is “Faith Over Fear.” There will be four sessions, with breaks in-between, and a boxed lunch will be served at 12:30. The conference will end at 3:30. Robyn’s theme is “Faith Over Fear” and she will give ways to energize your faith in God and find the strength to face life’s challenges. Registration and payment for the conference is due by Sept. 25. To register or for more information, contact Rose Nystrom.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Diane Van Cise, Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Remeber all those who are ill, and pray for the Americans in Afghanistan and our government leaders. God does listen and prayer does make a difference.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Richard Vroman on Sept. 9, Randy Brandon, Jr. and Eddie Reichel on Sept. 10, Amy Williams, Katherine Baker, Kris Armstrong and Pastor Chuck Riel on Sept. 13, Bert Drake on Sept. 14 and Alicia Luke on Sept. 15.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Carol and Bill Brooks, Judy and Larry Waychoff and Mary and Dick Balas on Sept. 9, Kathy and Joe Kovach on Sept. 10, Barb and Dave Zahner and Tonja abd Eric Campbell on Sept. 11 and Maxine and Byran Carson on Sept. 14. May everyone have a wonderful day.
