“As for me, I will walk in my integrity: redeem me and be merciful unto me.”
David was a brave warrior, a military genius and a brilliant statesman. He made mistakes, some serious sins, but he asked for forgiveness. He trusted God to lead him, and, with God’s help, he brought Israel to a period of great power.
Integrity is defined as “moral soundness, honesty,” and God wants people to be that way.
In 1994, 62,000 men gathered at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis for a special event. Their goal was to challenge men to demonstrate integrity by firmly supporting the principles for godly living set forth in the Bible. According to one report, the men started meeting that goal right away.
During a break, the men left the room and the hallways were packed. One guy who was by a food stand bought a hot dog, but the condiments were at the other end of the hallway. He handed the hot dog to the man beside him and said “Mustard,” and the sandwich started down the line of men. The lady at the food stand laughed and said to him, “You’re never going to see that hot dog again.”
Someone heard the remark and replied, “Yes, he will. These guys are Christians.” Before long the hot dog came back with mustard on it. The event the men were attending was Promise Keepers.
We don’t see that kind of integrity too often. David said he would walk in integrity, but he could only do that because he trusted God and relied on His help. That’s not just a rule for Promise Keepers, we should all try to “walk in integrity,” in big things and little, insignificant matters.
There is a group of Promise Keepers in this area, and the name of the group recently changed to Men of Integrity, which seems fitting. The group is open to men of all denominations and anyone interested is welcome to attend. Check it out. You might like what you see. There will be a meeting at 6:30 on Sunday morning at Thomas Hall on the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds. They would be happy to see you.
“Integrity is a Christlike character in workclothes.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Rose Huffman, of Grand Valley, who passed away July 26, 2022. The former Rose Raught married Ronald Huffman and they raised four children; Kim, David, Joseph and Janie. She was a teacher’s aide at the Warren County School District for several years and a member of the Titusville Alliance Church. May God give peace and comfort to her family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Brian Shaffer, of Pleasantville, who passed away July 28, 2022, at his home. He woroked at Colonial Machine in Pleasantville for 10 years. Brian is survived by his son, Sawyer, and the boy’s mother, Keysha Shaffer. May God give comfort and strength to the Shaffer family.
Recent events
— “Hilltop Hallelujah” was held Saturday, July 23, at the Pleasantville Fire Department pavilion. The predicted storm bypassed Pleasantville and all the scheduled performers were able to participate; Jay and Friends, Harry Davis, the Jam Band from the Pleasantville Community Church and Gospel Award winners, Mark and Cindy Maynard.
Along with the music, a lunch was served and there were activities for children, all free of charge. All those present enjoyed the music and the fellowship. Thanks to the Pleasantville Community Church for sponsoring this event, and we hope they will do it again next year.
— About ten years ago, Sharon Thompson heard the Malpas Brothers on television and she was impressed with their singing. Last Saturday, Sharon and her sister and brother-in-law went to the Country and Bluegrass Gospel Concert at the Spartansburg Fairgrounds.
There were three groups and one of them was the Malpas Brothers. The two brothers sang and there were four in their band. After 10 years, Sharon got to see them in person, and they even had front row seats. Everyone present seemed to enjoy the concert and Sharon and her family were glad they went. She encourages anyone who has a chance to go see them.
— For many years, Bert and Blanche Seeley lived in the house at the corner of Enterprise and Bugtown Roads. They raised 22 children and eight of them are still living. The Seeley reunion was held Sunday afternoon at Two Mile Run, with 112 present. Two of the boys, Herb and Jack, were unable to attend, but Donnie and his wife came from South Carolina. The five sisters still live in the surrounding area and they were present; Ginny Hubert, Shirley Beers, Alta Webber, Gloria Grow and Bubbles Jones. There were several children present, including Shirley’s great granddaughter, who was only a week old. There was lots to eat, but most of them just enjoyed visiting. Many people came from surrounding areas but there were also people from Missouri and Ohio. The couple who came from South Carolina plan to come back for next year’s reunion.
— Family reunions are important. People are so busy anymore, they may not visit the people in their own area. One lady I knew said, “I always go to the reunion because you don’t know who won’t be around next year.” She was right. Don’t wait until someone dies and go to the funeral home. Yes, it’s good to pay your respects, but before that, take time to visit while they are living and a reunion is a good place to do that. If you have a reunion coming up, think about going. You might be surprised how much you enjoy it.
— Last week I was coming out of a store, and a young man spoke to me and said my name. I always feel bad when someone calls me by name and I have no idea who they are, but I spoke to him and asked him who he was. When he told me, it was someone I hadn’t seen for a long time. We just spoke briefly, but that made my day.
I’ve heard many people tell about someone speaking to them and they had no idea who it was. That’s not the first time I’ve had to ask someone’s identity, and I am sure it won’t be the last. Most people are not going to be offended. People change over the years, some more than others, and it’s good to reconnect, even if it is for a brief time. Next time a “stranger” speaks to you, say something. It could be the best part of your day.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 6 weigh-ins and another no gain meeting. Sally was the KOP.
The challenge is: Drink water. The positive thought was: “Did you talk to someone you haven’t talked to recently about TOPS?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 11 a.m., Kane District Family Picnic (Chapman Dam). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; after service, church meeting.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Free Methodist Campgrounds); 10:30, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Bible study Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. .
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 17. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening at the fire hall. At 6:30, members of the fire hall will have their meeting. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning at Thomas Hall on the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds. Men of all denominations are welcome to attend.
— The band Vegas will present 80’s rock music from 7 to 9 on Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. There is no charge, but those attending should bring their own lawn chair.
— The Pleasantville Council will meet at 6:30 on Tuesday evening at the borough building.
— Love INC invites you to join them on Tuesday for digital literacy classes from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Love INC at (814) 827-4882 or stop and talk to them at their location at 220 West Central Avenue in Titusville.
— August is now here and there will be many fairs this month. The Venango County Fair begins Saturday with a Rock N Roll Pet Show at 6 and 7, and the Toyota Rodeo-Kiwanis Bowl also starts at 7. Sunday through Wednesday there will be chainsaw demonstrations and clown & face painting throughout the day. The fair will close at 11 p.m. each evening and Saturday, Aug. 13, is the last day.
The Warren County Fair begins Sunday with a vesper service at 7 Sunday evening. Monday is Miracle Mountain Ranch Day and there will be no gate fee all day. The “Chute Out” Rodeo will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the queen contest will begin at 7. Tuesday through Saturday, the gates will open at 8 a.m. and the barns will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. At 7:30 on Tuesday evening, Travis Denning and Jake Worthington will be at the Keybank Pavilion. The fair will end with fireworks at 10 on Saturday night.
Titusville’s Oil Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13.
— Relay for Life is an event that takes donations that go to the American Cancer Society. This year’s event will be a drive-thru from 7 to 10 p.m. at Burgess Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can pay tribute to family members and friends affected by cancer by sponsoring a luminaria bag in their honor or memory. (A luminaria is a candle lit in a paper bag.) The loop through Burgess Park will be lined with luminaries and the honorees names will be prominently displayed on the bags. If you would like to have a luminary in memory of someone, fill out the form and send the form and the money to Sue Ongley in Pleasantville. The forms are available at various places in the area: Northwest Bank, Titusville Marketplace, Save-A-Lot, the laundrymat, post office and Ongley’s Outdoor Power. Sue needs to receive the forms by Aug. 16. If you have any questions or would like to help with the event, call Sue at (814) 589-1434.
— Faith Community Church will have vacation Bible school Aug. 22 through Aug. 26, and the theme is “In the Lord’s Army.” Contact Bible school director Bert Drake for more information.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Pray for those in Kentucky and other flooded areas. Many have died and others have lost their homes and everything they owned. In areas like Texas, it has been extremely hot and dry and the least little thing causes a fire. Pray for people in these situations and remember to give thanks for what you have. When you look at other states, this area has not had the problems so many have had to face. Many in this area are dealing with flu or some type of illness. We continue to remember Barb Van Epps, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Martha Thompson, Mary Ann Kopper, Audrey Walters, Jami Hillman, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson and Gary Fratus. Pray for America and ask God to bless our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Patty Tucker and Cody Whitman on Aug. 4, Chandra Brandon, Becky Myers, Diane Myers, Deb Uper andf Diane Locke Miller on Aug. 5, Tammy Drake, Marie Swogger and Caitlin Tucker on Aug. 5, Kellie Wright, Beth Francis, Zachary Fratus and Kris Hulsizer on Aug. 7, Aleisha Jackson and Karl Lewis on Aug. 9 and Tom Gibson and Barb Zahner on Aug. 10. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
