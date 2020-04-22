“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land.”
Many people who usually attend church services are now listening online or watching a service on TV. On Sunday, one of the TV ministers spoke in an empty church, but to all of America and other countries. He said, “Now is the time to pray for America.” Too many people are more interested in “what I want and when I want it,” and they don’t think about what is best for others or their country.
Before Jesus was crucified, He prayed to God, “If it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not My will but thine be done.” Jesus knew what was going to happen and He didn’t want to go through the pain, the torture, that death, but He also wanted His Father’s will done — to save all people.
It’s natural to want to do things the easy way and avoid pain and trouble, but if Jesus was willing to ask that God’s will be done, we certainly should want that too. Too often we look at things from one side, and don’t think about circumstances to others.
Right now, we have all heard the things we are supposed to do: wash hands often, stay in, wear a mask and gloves, and don’t get too close to anyone. The other thing we can all do is pray. The minister offered “Seven days of Prayer” and suggested we pray for our leaders, scientists, doctors, first responders, military and anyone else you want to pray for. Prayer can and does make a difference. God does hear and answer prayer.
It’s wonderful that so many people have stepped up to use what they have to help others. Companies that were closed used products they had to make sanitizer, masks or whatever they could that would help. Food establishments are providing food to first responders and those in need. People are using their talents to help others. Differences are put aside as people work together to help one another and that is the way it should be.
Remember what God said and call on Him, ask for His help and do what He wants. He will listen. The answer may not come when we want or how we want, but if we do our part, He will heal our land. Pray and ask God to bless America.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Craig Bell, who died last Thursday after an automobile accident. He and his mother lived along the Pleasantville/Enterprise Road and he took care of his mother. May God give her comfort and strength.
Wacky weather
On Friday evening, it snowed, and, by morning, it looked more like Christmas than April. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow was gone, and people were jumping on a trampoline and having fun. We don’t know what to expect, but it is good to make the most of a day.
History
Several years ago, I did some articles concerning the history of Enterprise. There are many different people in the area now, and since there isn’t much going on, I’m going to do some history again. I already found out some things I didn’t know before.
— The first recorded settler in the Southwest Township area was Richard Henderson in 1806. He felled trees in the forest and set up a home two miles east of what is now Enterprise. Robert Hunter came and settled near the Henderson property. Thomas Gilson was another early settler and he especially enjoyed hunting and trapping. All three men were Pennamites, meaning they came from the eastern part of Pennsylvania. They were considered good citizens and highly respected, but did not get along with the settlers who came from New York and New England.
— Southwest Township grew the most from 1825 to 1836. Jonathan Cheney came to the township from Connecticut in 1827 and settled on a farm about a mile east of Enterprise. Thomas Gilson’s daughter married Stowell Cheney, and the Cheney name is still recognized in the Enterprise area. George Kellogg settled along the Pineville area and built and operated a saw mill and a pottery. Seldon Spencer, from Massachusetts, and Jare Benedict, from New England, came to Southwest Township in 1833. The two became partners and had a successful lumber business. For many years, Seldon and Richard Henderson were the only Whigs in Southwest Township. Truman Knight came from New York and worked in the Spencer/Benedict mills. Truman was known for his gigantic structure and herculean strength. Alonza Wilson came from Massachusetts in 1833 and opened a clothes dressing mill. John Smith, from Vermont, arrived in 1835 and worked in Wilson’s mill. Eli Dibble came to the area in 1837 and set up a carding machine on what is now the Pleasantville Road.
— For a time, the Enterprise area had their own physician. Dr. Alonza Heffron was a brother to Mrs. Seldon Benedict. He came to Southwest Township from New York in 1837 and practiced medicine for a few years, before returning to New York. Warren Perry and Dorus Wales, Mrs. Perry’s step-father, came from Connecticut in 1826. Perry settled on a hill a half-mile northeast of Enterprise and in 1840, he built a hotel on the Pleasantville Road. Wales settled on a hill near Perry’s and went to work at a mill. He later built his own mill along Pine Creek.
— By 1847, Southwest Township was more thickly populated, but there was still no village of Enterprise. There were about nine houses in the territory now called Enterprise, and the main labor in the township was lumbering. There were 18 to 20 saw mills in active operation, the hotel, the carding machine, a general mercantile store and C.O. Child was a shoemaker.
The first school began in the winter of 1836-37. Mrs. Benedict taught arithmetic, spelling, grammar and reading to 12 pupils in a little tailor shop. The school term was three months and she received $12 a month. At that time, religious services were held in private homes and later the school house. There was not much religious fervor in the area, probably due to the sparseness of the population. That’s how Southwest Township was in 1847.
Pleasantville TOPS
There will be no TOPS meetings until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Events and
cancellations
— Faith Community Church, Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist have cancelled all services and activities until further notice. All Pleasantville churches, the Full Gospel Church and the Shamburg Christian Church have cancelled services for now. Several churches are having services online, so if you are interested, check with the church to see if they are doing services online and how to access it. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister. We must work together to help one another.
— Pleasantville Senior Center, and other senior groups in the area, are cancelled for now.
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will not be in Pleasantville this month. There will be information later about the month of May.
— The Pleasantville Memorial Day service, normally held at Fairview Cemetery, will not be held this year. The Pleasantville Alumni Banquet has also been cancelled, but they do hope to have a big celebration in 2021.
— Today is Earth Day. People won’t be getting together to do something major today, but individuals or families can do what they can in their own area. Do your part to keep our planet clean and safe.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish fry on Friday. The menu is the same: baked or fried fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— Pam Gariepy, of Pleasantville, is making masks for children and adults, and giving them to anyone who can use them. They will be in totes on her front porch on Second Street.
— The Community Blood Bank will be in Titusville next week, but the day and place have changed. This month the blood drive will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, not Thursday, and they will be at the Titusville YMCA. To help with social distancing and crowd limitations, call (814) 688-3696 for an appointment. With all that is going on, blood donations are needed, and if you are able to donate, you are encouraged to do so. That will be Wednesday, April 29 at the Titusville YMCA.
— Have you noticed any teddy bears in the windows? According to a recent magazine article, people in all 50 states and 15 other countries have placed bears in their windows. When kids go by, they can have fun spotting them at a safe, social distance. A lady who organized the event in her town in Tennessee said, “There’s a message of love when you see a bear in the window.”
A lady in Iowa runs a Facebook group where people can show bear head photos. She stated, “What’s going on in the world is bad, but this makes you feel not so alone.”
When you are out, see how many teddy bears you can find.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders that they will work together and make the right decisions for our country. We also remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus. Even if you don’t know any personally, pray for those who have the coronavirus. God will see us through this.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Charlotte Cook, Rusty Boyle, Jr. and Rick Wagner on April 24; Ron Wright on April 25; Bob Morris on April 26; Mary Burt, Helen Lewis and April Locke on April 27; Greg Thompson and Gerry Hutchinson, Jr. on April 28; and Randy Drake and Jason Wright on April 29.
Anniversary
Happy anniversary to Devone and Scott Pepple on April 25. May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
