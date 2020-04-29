“In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” Jesus had a long talk with his apostles after the Passover meal and before He went to the Garden of Gethsemane. He knew there was a lot they didn’t understand, but they needed to know that He would be with them and help them, no matter what they had to face. There would be bad times, many of them, but the Lord would always be with them and they would become stronger.
A young man was interested in moths and one day decided to see what would happen if he just released one from it’s cocoon. He carefully slit the cocoon so the insect could come out freely. However, it wasn’t what the young man expected. The insect didn’t have any color, it couldn’t fly and it soon died. The man thought about it and realized that the pressure the moth exerted was essential to it’s development, it’s very existence. He studied those insects and learned that through the moth’s struggle to free itself, it’s body fluids become stimulated and luster develops in it’s wings. The struggle helps the insect become what it was meant to be. It can be the same way with people - life’s pressures can produce positive results.
One man spent most of his life following the Lord, doing service for Him. He was nearly 100 years old when he made the statement, “As I look back over my long life, the dealings of God that were bitterest at the time are now sweetest as I remember them and understand His purposes.” It is difficult to be happy when we are dealing with sorrow, suffering and trials. We need to realize that God has a reason for ordering or allowing every trial we face, and if we accept that, we can find happiness coming from our heart.
If accepted in faith, disappointments, suffering and sorrow can be a means of strengthening one’s character. Speaking for myself, some of the worst times in my life brought about some of the best things - things that wouldn’t have happened if it hadn’t been for those bad times.
We can have peace, when we praise God for the pressure.
Recent events
For the past month, most church services have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. On Sunday, Pleasantville Community Church did something different - a drive-in service. It rained that day, and a canopy was set up for Pastor Shawn Jacobson and the church band. There were 13 vehicles in the church parking lot and they listened to the music and Pastor Shawn’s sermon. One person said, “The church family was able to be together, just not in close proximity.” Another drive-in service is planned for this Sunday.
History
Last week we got the history of Southwest Township up to 1847 - before the village of Enterprise existed. Thomas Van Scouter Morian came to the area in 1845 as a clerk for C. Smith, but he built his own store in 1847. His main interest was general mercantile and the lumber trade. After the discovery of oil, he began producing oil and running it in barges from Oil Creek (Oil City) down the Allegheny River to Pittsburgh. He also had a large shipping business. When the oil excitement died down, Morian returned to the Enterprise area and his store.
Three of Seldon Spencer’s children stayed in the area. Mary married Isaac Rowe, Harriet married George Pettit and son Egbert built the second hotel in the area, the Spencer Hotel, about 1850. The hotel was there for many years and may have been re-modeled during that time. My relatives used to talk about it. The Spencer Hotel was located at the intersection of the Pleasantville and Titusville roads, across from where Steve Wright now lives. It was a large building and included a library and a large room used for square dances.
The area had been getting it’s mail from Pleasantville, but by 1850, they had their own post office. The first post master was Warner Perry and he held the position until he died in 1863. He was followed by D. H. Mitchell and then Myron Dunham. In the 1870’s, the Schofield Post Office was opened in Pineville, with Philip Robinson as postmaster. Mr. Perry was also Justice of the Peace for 33 years and served two terms as county commissioner.
Steve Brown had small foundry where he manufactured plow points, sled shoes, etc. The principle business of the area people was lumbering and in 1859 there were 10 large saw mills on Pine Creek, sawing about 5,000,000 feet in a year plus large quantities of shingles.
Alonzo Wilson had two daughters who married brothers. Delia married David H. Mitchell who opened a general mercantile business and did some lumbering. About 1862, he built an oil refinery just below the village and began carrying on a private banking business. He became post master in 1863, after Warner Perry died, but David later moved to Titusville and established the Producers’ and Manufacturers’ Bank. Myron Dunham, a highly respected citizen of Southwest Township, took over the Mitchell store and the post master position. David’s brother, Foster W. Mitchell, married Delia’s sister, Laura. Foster also had a general mercantile business in Enterprise and was engaged in lumbering. He later became head of a banking house, F.W. Mitchell & Company in Oil City.
As the area grew, the people needed more than just the little tailor shop for a school. A school was built in the Enterprise area in 1850 and Marshall Coach from New York was the first teacher. Other schools were built and at one time there were nine one-room schools in Southwest Township.
There seems to be no record of exactly when or how Enterprise got it’s name. There was a lot of growth in the 1850’s and the discovery of oil probably brought in more people. There has been a story that a prominent man was passing through the village and commented, “This is an enterprising little town.” Someone heard what was said and passed it along, and the name of the village became “Enterprise.” That prominent man was President Lincoln. Did that actually happen? There’s no proof one way or the other. Many people came to Titusville to see the first oil well. Lincoln was running for office at the time and was first elected in 1860. It is quite possible he came to see the oil site and, if he did, he could have passed through the area. One way or another, the village became known as Enterprise.
Pleasantville TOPS
There will be no TOPS meetings until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Cancellations
— Faith Community Church, Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist have cancelled all services and activities until further notice. Most Pleasantville area churches have cancelled services and activities for now. Several churches are having services online, so if you are interested, check with the church to see if they are doing online and how to access it. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister. We must work together to help one another.
– Pleasantville Senior Center, and other senior groups in the area, are cancelled for now.
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
— The Pleasantville Memorial Day service, normally held at Fairview Cemetery, will not be held this year. The Pleasantville Alumni Banquet has also been cancelled, but they do hope to have a big celebration in 2021.
Scheduled Events
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. today. Blood donations are needed, but they are also trying to follow crowd limitations and social distancing. Call (814) 688-3969 for an appointment or if you decide this afternoon, call the YMCA and find out what time would be best. General donations requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings and must be 17 years or older. Also, as required by law, you must wear a mask. Yes, there are extra rules this time, but blood is needed and you never know who will need it - maybe someone you love. If you are able, you are encouraged to donate. Photo I.D. is required.
— Friday is May 1, May Day. In medieval and modern Europe, it was a time for springtime celebrations. It was common to have a parade with people carrying trees, green branches or garlands and to have a May king and queen. A May tree or Maypole was set up. Originally, the activities were to ensure fertile crops, but that significance became lost and it just became a day of celebration. A few years ago, it was common on May Day to anonymously leave flowers on a porch or in the doorway. An old-time superstition states that washing one’s face in the morning dew on May Day would beautify the skin. Happy May Day!
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish fry this Friday. The menu includes: baked or fried fish, baked potato or French fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— The Pleasantville Community Church on West State Street will have a drive-in worship service at 11 on Sunday morning. Pastor Shawn Jacobson will give the message.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry was not in Pleasantville in April but it will be back in May. They will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall (probably outside) on Wednesday, May 20. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. Pleasantville area residents who are interested should phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385 after Friday. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call. This is a difficult time and many are out of work. Even if you have never be involved with Second Harvest before, if you have a need, call and talk to them. They want to help, even if you just need it one time. Also, anyone interested in volunteering to help, call the church and let them know.
Have you seen any Teddy bears in the windows?
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders that they will work together and make the right decisions for our country. We also remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus. Even if you don’t know any personally, pray for those who have the coronavirus. God will see us through this.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Stacy Snyder on April 30, Sandy Peterson, Pat Miller and Art Brunst on May 1, Mark Plemmons and Mike Hoban on May 2, Betty Rainey on May 3, Amanda Pepple and Charlotte Schaffner on May 4, Lindsey Thompson on May 5.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Rhonda and Tim Anderson on May 1, Jamie and Todd Snyder on May 4, Jodi and Bill Cole, Jr. on May 6.
May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.