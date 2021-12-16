“Fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost.”
The angel spoke those words to Joseph in a dream. There are several times in the Bible when God used dreams to get people to understand something.
Maybe people listen to a dream more than they do when someone is actually talking to them. Sometimes, when people are talking we hear the words, but don’t really hear what the person is saying. There are times when it takes something special to get the real thought to the mind.
Last week I wrote about Mary and the faith she had when the angel told her she would have a baby — the Son of God.
This week we are looking at Joseph. He was a good man, a religious man and he had to have been someone special in God’s eyes or he would not have been chosen to be the earthly father of Jesus. Joseph loved Mary and planned to make her his wife. Then he found out that she was going to have a baby — and he knew it was not his baby. What would most men do? What would you do?
Joseph must have felt betrayed, hurt, maybe even angry. Ancient law said a woman in Mary’s position could be put to death, but Joseph didn’t want that.
He could just quietly break the engagement, then maybe even go away. Joseph had many things to think about, but God sent His angel to Joseph in a dream.
“Fear not ... for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost.”
As strange and unbelievable as it was, Joseph accepted what the angel said. He believed in God. Joseph trusted Him. Even though he didn’t understand, his faith in God led him to do what God wanted him to do — take Mary as his wife.
That was just the beginning. Because of the census required by Roman law, everyone had to go to their family home to be taxed. Joseph’s family was from Bethlehem, about 100 miles from Nazareth.
One hundred miles doesn’t seem like much now, but back then it was a long trip. It would have taken three or four days, and the only place to sleep would have been along the road.
Not only that, but Mary was about to have a baby. How many couples would want to make that trip under those conditions?
Despite everything, Mary and Joseph trusted God. He got them safely to Bethlehem. When there was no room in the inn, the innkeeper offered all he had.
He has often been thought of as mean or inconsiderate, but the innkeeper must have had a good heart. He apparently felt bad for Mary, but he simply had no rooms left. It wasn’t much, but a place in the stable was the best he could do and Mary and Joseph were glad to have that. God was with them all the way.
Everyone faces things they don’t want to deal with, things they don’t understand, but remember you are never alone. The past two years have brought a lot of problems and emotions have been high.
Many people have had a lot of pain and sorrow. There are many things going on that people don’t like. Don’t give up. God is with us, just like He was with Mary and Joseph.
It doesn’t matter who is “in charge,” on earth, for God is still in control. Listen to Him. Do what is right. God will see us through. We have to have faith too.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Sylvia “Jean” Foote, who passed away on Dec. 6. The former Jean Peeples and her late husband, Darrell Foote, lived in the Pleasantville area for many years. They raised nine children; Tina, Tammy, Brenda (deceased), Charlie, Dustin, Kara, Levi, Tom and Bo. They were also foster parents to six other children. She was a homemaker and a mother, a kind and friendly lady and she loved children. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
Recent events
— A surprise party was held on Sunday, Dec. 5, for Dave Wencil who recently retired from the Rouse Home.
Dave grew up in Grand Valley and attended the Grand Valley Methodist Church. When he was 12 years old, he started working at Wesley Woods as a dishwasher and worked his way up. He worked there several years, then worked other places before he went to the Rouse Home.
He was maintenance supervisor at the Rouse Home for several years before retiring. His wife, Anna, planned the party and his sisters and other family members helped.
On Sunday morning, the couple went to the First Church of God in Warren for the worship service. When the service was over, Anna told Dave they couldn’t leave yet. About 100 family members, former coworkers and Grand Valley residents attended the party in the fellowship hall of the church. There was macaroni and cheese, sloppy joes and lots of other food to eat. Dave visited with some people he hadn’t seen in a long time. Dave has many relatives and friends in the Enterprise area. May God bless him as he begins this new phase of his life.
— Steve and Daisy Wright spent a few days in South Carolina, visiting Daisy’s Aunt Tess. Tess had recently gotten married, and they met her husband. While there, they had a Thanksgiving dinner.
Steve’s nephew, Kyle, lives in South Carolina, and it turned out Tess and Kyle were not that far apart. Kyle and his friend, Holly, joined them for the holiday dinner. Everyone enjoyed being together. Steve and Daisy returned on Thursday, and had a little time to rest before going back to work.
— Pleasantville had a Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon. The parade, with a fire truck playing Christmas music in the lead, began on Merrick Street and followed it down to Main, where it turned south.
Behind the truck were about 50 horses of all sizes. There were small horses, big horses and even a work horse and they were all decorated for the holiday season. Two small ponies pulled a cart, and the Grinch from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The HOHO committee was behind the horses and a man walked along with gift bags, handing them out to the children. The last unit was a tractor, with Santa bouncing up and down in a high lift.
At the light, the Grinch followed the horse group to the fire hall and many had their picture taken with him. Santa followed the HOHO group to Corky’s and many had their picture taken with him.
It was sunny but cold, but those present were warmed by the joyous parade. Thanks to the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, the HOHO committee, Santa, the Grinch, the Pleasantville Fire Department and anyone else who helped in any way.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantvillle Community Church with eight weigh-ins. There were three KOPS and five TOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Barb as the KOP.
The challenges are: Drink water and eat fruit. The positive thought is: “Did you drink your milk?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Marian won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
The group will have weigh-in at Cathy’s on Thursday, and at 5:15 they will go to Sam’s Restaurant for their Christmas Party. They do not plan to meet next week, Thursday, Dec. 23. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
—Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with John Devey and the children.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Caroling. Friday, 6 p.m., Church Christmas party in Family Life Center. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship and Christmas program.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who registered may pick up their food boxes between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more informatin or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Deer season is over, but small game season is now in. Those who like small game can go after squirrel, pheasant, rabbit, grouse and Bobwhite quail through Dec. 24. Hunters should remember to wear the required amount of orange and be careful.
— The Titusville First Presbyterian Church will have a Christmas concert on Friday evening. The program will begin at 7 and the public is invited.
— This coming Sunday is the Sunday before Christmas and some churches will have their Christmas program. The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their annual Family Christmas program at 9:45 on Sunday morning. Pastor Fred Frye invites the public to attend.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church is having a special service at 10 a.m., with John Devey and the children of the congregation. Everyone is welcome.
— Tuesday is the first day of winter. We’ve had some cold, snowy days and we’ve had some unusually warm days for December. The deer seem very dark this year, which usually means a cold winter.
— Next week, most school students will only have three days of classes. Students in the Titusville School District will begin Christmas vacation when they are dismissed on Wednesday afternoon. They will return to classes on Monday, Jan. 3.
— Many people are busy on Christmas Eve and the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church understands that. They have a Christmas Eve Eve service on Dec. 23. That gives people a chance to attend a special service and still follow family traditions. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church and the Shamburg Christian Church of God will each have a Christmas Eve service at 6. The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will have a service at 6:30 and the Pleasantville Methodist Church will have a service at 7, with Robert Orner speaking as Joseph.
Enterprise Methodist Church will have their community supper Dec. 26 through Dec. 31. The church started doing this communnity activity several years ago, but due to the coronavirus, they didn’t have it last year. This event gives people a break right after Christmas. They can stop at the church between 5 and 7 for soup, sandwiches, beverage and cookies all for free. It is their gift to the community and everyone is welcome. Stop by for some good food and fellowship and you don’t have to wash dishes or clean up.
— We have some Christmas memories to share.
“When my sisters and I were young, our church had a Christmas Eve service, and the children participated. My sisters and I always had a part in the program. We enjoyed the service, and when we got home — Surprise! The tree was up and decorated and there were presents around it. Santa had come while we were at church. It was a happy, exciting time.”
“My brother always enjoyed Christmas and as an adult, he dressed up and played Santa Claus at parties. One year, when his nephew was very young, he decided to make a special visit. Dressed as Santa, he knocked on the door and asked for the little boy by name. (The adults knew who he was.) When he saw Santa, the boy was surprised and a little uneasy at first, but then he was excited. He told everyone “Santa Claus came to my house to see me.”
Military list
If you know someone in the military, send a card to let them know they are not forgotten. Many will not be able to be home with family for Christmas and they need to know that people care. Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Burt, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samatha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
We need to pray for those affected by the tornadoes last week. Kentucky was especially hit hard, but other states were affected too. Continue to pray for those dealing with the virus. If you are sick, stay home. Many people are dealing with other health problems, and those who go out should be careful. Masks and distancing are still encouraged. Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Dick Jones, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Barb Carson on Dec. 16, David Beers and Ronda Gafner on Dec. 17, Autumn Pepple, Bonnie Shetler, Sara Nicols and Vanessa Nicols on Dec. 18, Rachel Hasbrouck, Sydney Callahan and Parker Blake on Dec. 19, Kristena Wright, Michelle Beers, Stephanie Drake and Marianne Billman on Dec. 20, Nathan Wright, Jack Miller, Michelle Savitz and Dan Peeples on Dec. 21 and Jason Drake on Dec. 22.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Cathy and Mike Firster on Dec. 16 and Pam and Tim Drake on Dec. 17. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(1) comment
Common sense tells you that a woman who has never had sex can not be pregnant. Christianity is based on a made up story.
