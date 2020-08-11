“Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in Thee do I trust.”
David had a true relationship with the Lord. His life wasn’t an easy one and he made mistakes, but he learned from them and knew He could trust God no matter what life would bring.
Ludwig van Beethoven, a German composer, was born into a musical family and became a professional musician when he was 11 years old. He is said to have been the first important composer to make a decent living without subsidies from the court or church. However, he lived most of his life in fear. Beethoven believed that a sense of hearing was essential to creating music and he had a great fear of deafness, but continued with his compositions.
Then, what Beethoven feared the most happened — he was losing his hearing. He saw the doctors and tried every possible remedy, but nothing helped. The time came when his hearing was completely gone. Despite his loss, the musician found the strength to go on, and, to everyone’s amazement, the music was beautiful. Some of his best music was written after he became totally deaf. With his hearing gone, all distractions were shut out, and the melodies came to him “as fast as his pen could write them down.” The thing he feared the most had become a great asset.
Look around and you will see people who have gone through a great loss, leaving them feeling alone in the world. But when they asked for God’s help, He was there, giving them peace, hope and the strength to go on. Many times, great things happened that would not have happened without that loss.
If you’ve experienced a loss, don’t give up. God knows what is going on and He is with you. Talk to Him, trust Him and take time to listen. Often, what you gain turns out to be so much better than what you lost.
“God uses life’s reverses to move us forward.”
Recent events
— For eight years the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church and the Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church shared a pastor and special services. After 85 years, the Hasson Heights church had their final service on Sunday afternoon, and some members from the Pleasantville congregation attended. The service began with the welcome and announcements by Rev. Rick Cepris, followed by the Statement of Purpose by Beth Mayer, moderator of the Presbytery of Lake Erie. The congregation sang “Standing on the Promises” and “Days of Elijah,” followed by prayer, and then the hymn, “Victory in Jesus.”
A powerpoint slide show gave the ministry of the Hasson Heights Church, and Rev. David Oiler talked about the history of the church and its ministry. There was a time of sharing, and Bob Stewart, from Pleasantville, told the congregation that the Pleasantville church was happy to have shared with them. Rev. Jamie Fowler and Ginna Beavis provided special music by singing “Speak, O Lord.” The scripture was from Matthew 13, and Rev. Cepris gave the message: “Do Your Part, Give the Rest to God.”
After prayer, the congregation sang, “He Is Able.” Then, Rev. Cepris led in Holy Communion. Travis Hicks sang “Praise You in the Storm.” Mayer led the people in the Litany of Praise, and the closing hymn was “I Saw the Light,” followed by the benediction. Beavis and Hicks led the singing, accompanied by Judy Fischer.
On the front of the bulletin was a beautiful picture of the church, and above the picture was a quote from Woodrow Kroll: “Christians never say ‘goodbye,’ just ‘until we meet again.’” May God be with the members of the congregation as they find a new place to worship.
— The Pleasantville Community Church sponsored “Hilltop Hallelujah” Saturday at the pavilion behind the fire hall, and the weather cooperated with a beautiful day. The event began at 11 a.m. with individuals and groups providing special music.
Participants included Chip Cleland, Harry Davis, Tammy Crowther, The Jam Band, The Outcasts and Charlotte Randall. The event was open to the public and those present enjoyed the music. There was all kinds of food and people could just help themselves. Thanks to the Pleasantville Community Church for sponsoring this event.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins. There were four KOPS and six TOPS, with Loretta as the KOP.
The challenge is: Watch your portions. The positive thought was: “Did you eat all your veggies?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30-6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Scheduled events
You’ve probably seen the ads, “Crawford Gives.” They chose two days to take donations that will support various nonprofit organizations that help to meet the needs of the people, and this is the second day. No, we are not part of Crawford County. Enterprise is in Warren County and Pleasantville is in Venango County, but one of the organizations that receives money from Crawford Gives is Love INC, and that organization doesn’t require that you live in Crawford County to receive help. Love INC, in Titusville, helps people in the area, including Enterprise, Pleasantville and Cherrytree. Money is also given to Wesbury, in Meadville, and many from this area have gone to Wesbury. For more information about participating organizations, look at CrawfordGives.org website. All gifts are appreciated.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— If you enjoy looking at the sky, tonight and tomorrow morning would be a good time. Forecasters expect a meteor shower that could be quite a display. Go outside, away from the lights, where you can see a dark sky. The sky can be beautiful and you never know what you might see.
— Some of the churches have joined together for a time of Community Prayer and Fasting. God told the people, “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land.” With all that is going on in our world today, we need to look to God in prayer. This prayer vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through 6 p.m., Saturday. Even if your church isn’t participating, you can pray. During that 24-hour period, find time to get away where it is quiet — at church, a room at home or a place out in the woods — wherever you feel comfortable. Tell God all that is on your mind, then take time to just sit quietly. Feel His presence and His love. When the time is right, you will get the answers you need.
All area churches and all individuals are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact the Titusville Free Methodist (tfree) Church at (814) 827-7505. Prayer is our most powerful weapon.
— We’re back to “the old days” and drive-in movies. On Friday, the movie, “Frozen II” will be shown outside at the Ed Myer Complex, in Titusville. Those attending should bring their own blanket and/or chairs. Social distancing will be observed with no more than 200 attending, and it’s first come, first serve. The movie will start about 9 p.m., but people will be admitted beginning about 7:30. Have a family night and enjoy the movie.
— “Necessary Experience” will perform Monday evening at 7, at Scheide Park in Titusville. There is no charge, but bring your own chair or blanket and follow the distance rules. Enjoy the concert.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 19. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. Second Harvest is open to all ages in the Pleasantville area who meet income requirements. For more information or to register, phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— Relay for Life, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Even though it was understandable, all those involved were disappointed to have the event cancelled, so they decided to do something to keep the relay spirit alive. A Drive-Thru Luminaria, the only Relay function in the Titusville area this year, will be held Aug. 22. It is an opportunity to honor or remember those touched by cancer.
The event will be held that Saturday evening from 7-10, at Burgess Park, and will follow the route of the Christmas light display. The public can stay in their car and drive through, walk the route or bring a chair and sit in the grass.
Would you like to have a luminaria in someone’s memory? You can order online at relay for life.org/patitusville. If you would like to have a paper form, you can download the form from the website and print it, or you can contact Sue at songley@verizon.net or (814) 589-1434. If you use paper forms, contact Sue so labels can be made for the luminaria bags. You can also donate at Burgess Park the day of the event. Sales will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to participate. If you have questions or need more information, contact Sue.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church is working with All God’s Children Ministries for their annual shoe drive. Why do they collect shoes? Each bag of 25 pairs of shoes equals about $10 to help end homelessness and help those with disabilities. For each bag, 25 people in developing countries will receive much-needed shoes. Families in developing nations will be able to support themselves through microenterprise. Your unwanted shoes won’t go in a landfill. If you have unwanted shoes that are gently used, rubber band pairs together and put them in a bag. If you have one pair or 25, each pair counts. Shoes may be dropped off at the Enterprise Methodist Church or contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information.
— It’s been a crazy summer and people look forward to getting out and going somewhere, but remember that the virus situation is still present. Keep a safe distance between people, refrain from hugging or shaking hands and wear a mask. A mask isn’t comfortable and may present problems, but if it helps keep you or someone else from getting sick, isn’t it worth it? Enjoy the remainder of the summer, but be careful.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson.Tonight, 6, men’s and women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Saturday, 11 a.m., Ladies Alive. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian, Sunday, 11 a.m., worship with guest speaker Clay Woodring.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (inside).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye. Thursday, 6 p.m. Board meeting (pavilion). Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, the candidates and our country. Peter Weis has been added to our prayer list. Peter was seriously injured when he fell from a tree and is currently in rehab. Our prayer list also includes Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with the coronavirus.
Birthday list
Birthday greeting go to Connie Nichols, Freda Heliker and Jami Hillman on Aug. 12; Jackie Lane and Katey W. Fenstermaker on Aug. 13; Kelly Johnson on Aug. 14; Lannie Hetrick, Jamie Atkins and Justin Sheely on Aug. 15; Trey Tanner on Aug. 16; and Tabitha Johnson on Aug. 18.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Crystal and Corey Nichols on Aug. 15; Deb and Mike Cherry, Debbie and Randy Locke and Sandy and Mike Hoban on Aug. 16; and Stephanie and Mike Drake on Aug. 17. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.