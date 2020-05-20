“By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place, ... obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went.”
God told Abraham to leave and He would guide him to a new place. Abraham and his wife, Sarah, left their home, family and friends to go somewhere. They didn’t even know where, but they trusted God to guide them. There were problems and there were times Abraham doubted, but he always got back on track, and God did keep His promise.
Two years ago, I picked up a friend in Pittsburgh and we went to central Pennsylvania before coming home. I looked at the map, but she said she could just put it on her GPS and that would get us there. It was late afternoon and we figured we would stop at a fast food place for lunch. We got out on the main road and the GPS told us where to turn, but we didn’t go to any of the places I thought we should. We ended up on country roads and went through small towns; places I’d never heard of. We never even saw a McDonald’s or any fast-food place. Finally, I saw a sign that said “Route 36.” I told her to forget the GPS. I knew that road and I knew how to get home from there. That’s what we did.
Life is a journey, and for each of us it is an untraveled road. We don’t always know what is ahead, even when we think we do. Sometimes people become overwhelmed and panic. Sometimes people turn back or just stop, not knowing what to do. Remember that God is with you, no matter where you are. Ask for His help, accept His guidance and He will lead you the right way to get you to where you should go.
I am not against using a GPS. Many people use them and find them helpful. I don’t have one and don’t know that much about them, but I do believe in prayer. Whenever I start the car, I pray for a safe journey to my destination, whether it is one mile or 100 miles. Maybe GPS and prayer can work together, as long as you listen to the Guide.
You’re headed in the right direction if you’re travelling with God.
Recent events
People are starting to get out a little more. Several people were on the bike trail last weekend, some walking and some biking. Others left their house for the first time in a long time. It feels good to get out. Just take it easy and follow the guidelines. We continue to pray that this situation will end soon.
History
Since Memorial Day will be here soon, today the topic is cemeteries.
The main cemetery in this area is the one behind the Enterprise Methodist Church, and it is referred to as the Enterprise Cemetery and the Methodist Church Cemetery.
I couldn’t find any history on the cemetery itself, but it began before the church was there. Many of the stones are old and it is difficult to read the names and dates. The earliest ones I could find were “Annis Benedict, wife of Jare Benedict,” who died in 1858, and “Wayland Benedict, son of S.S. and M.H. Benedict,” who died Nov. 22, 1865, at age 22. The one next to it is a large engraved stone. At the top is “W.B. Benedict 1838-1910.” Coming down on one side is a column about his first wife, “Mary Sprague, born 1836, died 1872.” On the other side is a column about his second wife, “Jennie Irwin, born 1840, died 1877.”
The church was dedicated in 1872, so the cemetery was used before the church was built. It’s possible that the land originally belonged to the Benedict family and was used for them. When the church was built, Sherman Seldon Benedict was part of the building committee. With the cemetery right there, the Benedict family may have opened it up to the community. This is just speculation, but it’s possible.
There were several names from Enteprise history — Allison, Perry, Dunham, Wales and Morian. Some names and dates seemed to be third generation. There are some fallen veterans in the cemetery and their graves are marked with flags. One, a man named “Sharp,” fought in the Civil War. Wesley “Lee” Bills served during World War l. The Bills family had a big house just east of Marian and Jerry Drake’s home. After the Bills homestead burned down, Lee built a little place just for himself. He died in 1969. In the far northwest corner is a marker for “Carl E. Palmerton.” He was with the U.S. Navy during World War ll, and he died in 1986. I’m not familiar with the name, but he must have had some connection to Enterprise.
Betty Green grew up in Enterprise. She married and raised her children, Marc and Dana Cheney, there. She spent her life in this area and she is buried at the cemetery, “Betty W. Sterling,” died 2012.
It is a small cemetery, started before Enterprise actual existed, but it is still used. It’s an old cemetery with a lot of history. Thanks to those who keep it in good condition.
There were other cemeteries listed in this area. The Cheney Cemetery is off state Route 27 going toward Grand Valley. It is well-kept and still used. The information I had also mentioned Henderson Cemetery, Old Wales Cemetery, Pineville Cemetery and Wales Cemetery. Is anyone familiar with any of them? Many years ago, there was a small family cemetery in the Pineville area, only three old stones and I think they are gone now. I also understand that years ago there was a cemetery between Pinecreek and the Wright and Bingman residences. The story is that gypsies were traveling through in the 1700s, and many of them became ill and died. They were buried there, but many of the stones are broken or gone by now. My relatives told about gypsies traveling through the Enterprise area. If anyone has information to add, please let me know.
Pleasantville TOPS
There will be no TOPS meetings until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Cancellations and
reopenings
Some churches have started having services, and others are making plans to do so. They are following the guidelines and/or making special arrangements. Some churches have rearranged things, and others are having services outside or in their fellowship halls. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist are making plans to have services soon. Check with your church to see what they are doing and when. When I know something definitively, I will let you know. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister.
Pleasantville Senior Center, and other senior groups in the area, are still cancelled.
The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
Pleasantville residents can pay their taxes by mailing them to tax collector Sheryl Walters, at 181 South Main Street, Pleasantville, or drop them in the black tax box at the same address.
Scheduled
events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall today. Those who pre-registered may pick up their food boxes between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and proof of residency must be presented. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for sponsoring this ministry.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry this Friday, takeout only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7 at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— Friday is the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, but this year will be different then most. Usually, many of the summer activities start up this weekend, but that won’t happen. There won’t be big get-togethers and most places in this area won’t have a memorial service or parade. Do what you can with the people you can and enjoy it. Don’t take unnecessary risks. Things are getting better and we want it to continue that way. Take time to remember and give thanks for those we loved who have passed on and those in the military who gave their lives to help others. Enjoy the weekend and look forward to a big celebration next year.
Memorial Day, which has also been referred to as Decoration Day, began before the close of the Civil War, which ended in 1865. People would put flowers on the graves of the dead soldiers. In the south, Columbus, Mississippi, is reported to have had the first formal observance for both Union and Confederate soldiers in 1866. In the north, Waterloo, New York, had a similar observance that same year. In 1868, Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic issued a general order designating May 30, 1868, “for the purpose of strewing flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion.”
Over the years, the observance was to include all military who died in any war, and many places had special services. Most people take time on that day to remember their own loved ones who have passed on. May 30 often fell during the week, causing problems for businesses and schools. To make things easier, in 1971, the federal government declared Memorial Day a holiday to be celebrated on the last Monday in May. A few places still observe the holiday on May 30.
For us, this year Memorial Day is Monday, May 25. Banks. Post offices and other government agencies will be closed, but most will return to their regular (for now) hours on Tuesday. Happy Memorial Day!
— Ann Hulse is in charge of planters that are set up outside on public property in Pleasantville. She is looking for donations of time and money. Donations may be sent to the Borough Office. Once the planters are set up, individuals or families are needed to “adopt a box.” Ann expects the planters to be out in June, and those participating will be responsible to water and care for their particular planter box from June through mid-October. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call Ann at (814) 589-1031.
— Like many other things, the date for Pennsylvania’s primary election has changed. The new date is Tuesday, June 2. If you prefer, you can apply for a mail-in ballot and vote from home. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 26, but if you know you want to do this, don’t wait. Visit VotesPA.com or call
1 (877) 868-3772). At this time, the Southwest Township election board plans to be set up at the Enterprise Methodist Church for voting. Some voting places will not be open, so check with your location.
— At this time, Faith Community Church is still planning to have their flea market/yard sale in July, but the date hasn’t been set yet. Anyone who would like to set up a table for the event should contact Bert or Marian Drake. They hope to have a set date by June 1.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, our country and those with the coronavirus. We also remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Nancy Anthony and Boyd Mott on May 21; Sarah Resinger on May 22; Dick Jones and Missy Channels on May 23; Katie Reichel on May 24; Paul Thompson on May 25 and Joel Wright on May 27.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Terry and Art Brunst on May 26.
May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
